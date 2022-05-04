MOHAMED SALAH & LIVERPOOL HOST HARRY KANE & TOTTENHAM THIS SATURDAY, MAY 7 AT 2:45 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & UNIVERSO

NBC Sports’ Premier League Studio Show to be Presented Live from Churchill Downs Ahead of 148th Kentucky Derby on Saturday

First-Place Manchester City Host Newcastle Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show on Peacock This Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Tottenham’s Heung-min Son and Rapper Aitch Featured in New Episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW Sunday, May 8 on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 4, 2022 – Mohamed Salah and second-place Liverpool host Harry Kane and fifth-place Tottenham this Saturday, May 7 at 2:45 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, highlighting Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend as the season enters the final three weeks.

Liverpool, who defeated Newcastle, 1-0, last week, enter the weekend one point behind leaders Manchester City with four matches remaining. Tottenham defeated Leicester City, 3-1, last weekend, and sit two points behind Arsenal for fourth place as the race for European qualification continues. Saturday’s match features the Premier League’s top two goal scorers this season as Liverpool’s Salah leads the league with 22 goals and Tottenham’s Heung-min Son is second with 19 goals. Arlo White, Lee Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Anfield.

Leading into the 148th Kentucky Derby on Saturday, NBC Sports’ Premier League studio show will hit the road once again this season, presenting live coverage from Churchill Downs. Rebecca Lowe will host the Saturday, May 7 Premier League Mornings and Premier League Live shows alongside analysts Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard from the paddock at the legendary racetrack.

In addition, Lowe, who was part of NBC Sports’ 2019 Kentucky Derby team, will serve as a feature host on Saturday’s “Run for the Roses” coverage following the Premier League matches.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday with Premier League Mornings at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by four matches live at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday: Chelsea v. Wolverhampton Wanderers (USA Network, Universo), Brentford v. Southampton (Peacock), Burnley v. Aston Villa (Peacock), and Crystal Palace v. Watford (Peacock). During Saturday’s 10 a.m. ET multi-match window, Goal Rush will stream on Peacock, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Premier League Live continues from Churchill Downs at Noon ET on NBC and Peacock, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United visiting Brighton & Hove Albion at 12:30 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock, and Universo).

Following Liverpool-Tottenham, Saturday’s coverage concludes at 4:45 p.m. ET with Goal Zone on USA Network.

On Sunday, May 8, coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by three matches live at 9 a.m. ET: Leicester City v. Everton (USA Network, Telemundo) as the Toffees fight to avoid relegation, fourth-place Arsenal v. Leeds United (Peacock) and Norwich City v. West Ham (Peacock).

At 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, first-place Manchester City host Newcastle on USA Network and Telemundo. White and Le Saux will call the action live from Etihad Stadium.

A new episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by Roger Bennett and Michael Davies, features Tottenham’s Son and rapper Aitch (a Manchester United supporter) this Sunday on Peacock.

Cara Banks hosts Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside Mustoe and Howard.

This season, Peacock will stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Everton toppling Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool’s battle atop the table, and more. The “2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

PREMIER LEAGUE PICK ‘EM

NBC Sports’ Premier League Pick ‘Em returns on the free-to-play NBC Sports Predictor powered by PointsBet games app, available in the App Store and Google Play Store. Each match week, Premier League Pick ‘Em features a $50,000 jackpot prize for a “perfect score” – predicting the correct exact results of all featured matches in that contest (information on scoring, prizing, and Official Rules here).

Matches in Play for Premier League Pick ‘Em:

Date Time (ET) Match Sat., May 7 2:45 p.m. – USA Network, Universo Liverpool v. Tottenham Sun., May 8 11:30 a.m. – USA Network, Telemundo Manchester City v. Newcastle Wed., May 11 2:30 p.m. – Peacock Leeds United v. Chelsea Wed., May 11 2:45 p.m. – Peacock Watford v. Everton Thurs., May 12 2:45 p.m. – USA Network, Universo Tottenham v. Arsenal

NBC SPORTS PUB PASS

For commercial establishments looking to show Premier League, they can get the NBC Sports Pub Pass, the new customizable platform specifically for the retail pub/restaurant market in the USA. The NBC Sports Pub Pass offers Pubs, Bars, Clubs and Restaurants and commercial establishments nationwide all the Premier League matches and programming specifically for commercial establishments – Live, Commercial-Free and On-Demand. To subscribe or to find out more information about the NBC Sports Pub Pass go to https://www.nbcpubpass.com/.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Premier League, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, NTT IndyCar Series and much more. Peacock Originals streaming now include Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Meddling, Picabo and American Rock Stars. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, Pro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Premier League games on NBC and USA Network will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs. Coverage will be streamed via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for the Premier League this week (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., May 7 9 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., May 7 10 a.m. Chelsea v. Wolverhampton Wanderers USA Network, Universo Sat., May 7 10 a.m. Burnley v. Aston Villa Peacock Sat., May 7 10 a.m. Brentford v. Southampton Peacock Sat., May 7 10 a.m. Crystal Palace v. Watford Peacock Sat., May 7 Noon Premier League Live NBC, Peacock Sat., May 7 12:30 p.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Manchester United NBC, Peacock, Universo Sat., May 7 2:30 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sat., May 7 2:45 p.m. Liverpool v. Tottenham USA Network, Universo Sat., May 7 4:45 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sun., May 8 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., May 8 9 a.m. Leicester City v. Everton USA Network, Telemundo Sun., May 8 9 a.m. Arsenal v. Leeds United Peacock Sun., May 8 9 a.m. Norwich City v. West Ham Peacock Sun., May 8 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sun., May 8 11:30 a.m. Manchester City v. Newcastle USA Network, Telemundo Sun., May 8 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sun., May 8 2:30 p.m. THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW Peacock

–NBC SPORTS–