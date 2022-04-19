MOHAMED SALAH & LIVERPOOL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED TODAY AT 3 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & UNIVERSO

Midweek Action Continues Tomorrow, Wed., April 20, as Christian Pulisic & Chelsea Host Arsenal at 2:45 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 19, 2022 – Mohamed Salah and second-place Liverpool host Manchester United today at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, highlighting Premier League action across NBC Sports this week.

Liverpool drew first-place Manchester City, 2-2, in their most recent PL match on April 10 and remain one point behind City at the top of the table with seven games remaining. Manchester United defeated Norwich City, 3-2, last weekend behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s 50th career club hat trick and are three points behind Tottenham for fourth place as the race for European qualification heats up. Arlo White, Lee Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Anfield.

Midweek coverage continues tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. ET with Premier League Live on USA Network. At 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports presents three matches live: Christian Pulisic and Chelsea v. Arsenal (USA Network, Universo), Everton v. Leicester City (Peacock), and Newcastle v. Crystal Palace (Peacock). Then at 3 p.m. ET, Manchester City host Brighton & Hove Albion on Peacock as Pep Guardiola’s team continues its Premier League title pursuit.

The midweek action concludes this Thursday, April 21 as Southampton visit Burnley at 2:45 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, followed by Goal Zone at 4:45 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Ahmed Fareed hosts today’s and tomorrow’s Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside Earle and Mustoe. Rebecca Lowe hosts Thursday’s shows alongside Earle and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday, April 23 with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Arsenal hosting Manchester United at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo in a pivotal matchup between two clubs fighting for European qualification position. White, Dixon, and Le Saux will call the match live from Emirates Stadium.

Following Arsenal-Manchester United, NBC Sports presents three matches live at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday: Manchester City v. Watford (USA Network, Universo), Leicester City v. Aston Villa (CNBC, Peacock), and Norwich City v. Newcastle (Peacock). Then at 12:30 p.m. ET, Harry Kane and fourth-place Tottenham visit Brentford on NBC, Peacock and Universo. Saturday’s coverage concludes at 2:30 p.m. ET with Goal Zone on NBC and Peacock.

On Sunday, April 24, coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by three matches live at 9 a.m. ET: Chelsea-West Ham (USA Network), Brighton & Hove Albion-Southampton (Peacock), and Burnley-Wolverhampton Wanderers (Peacock).

At 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Liverpool host Everton in the Merseyside Derby on USA Network and Telemundo. White and Le Saux will call the action live from Anfield.

A new episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by Roger Bennett and Michael Davies, features Manchester City’s Phil Foden and actor Ben Hardy this Sunday on Peacock.

This weekend’s action concludes Monday, April 25 as Crystal Palace host Leeds United at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo.

Lowe hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard and Mustoe. Paul Burmeister hosts Monday’s shows alongside Higginbotham and Howard.

This season, Peacock will stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Ronaldo’s hat trick giving Manchester United top-four hope, Sean Dyche’s farewell, and more. The “2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

PREMIER LEAGUE PICK ‘EM

NBC Sports’ Premier League Pick ‘Em returns on the free-to-play NBC Sports Predictor powered by PointsBet games app, available in the App Store and Google Play Store. Each match week, Premier League Pick ‘Em features a $50,000 jackpot prize for a “perfect score” – predicting the correct exact results of all featured matches in that contest (information on scoring, prizing, and Official Rules here).

Matches in Play for Premier League Pick ‘Em:

Match Week 33 Date Time (ET) Match Tues., Apr. 19 3 p.m. – USA Network, Universo Liverpool v. Manchester United Wed., Apr. 20 2:45 p.m. – USA Network, Universo Chelsea v. Arsenal Wed., Apr. 20 2:45 p.m. – Peacock Newcastle v. Crystal Palace Match Week 34 Date Time (ET) Match Sat., Apr. 23 12:30 p.m. – NBC, Peacock, Universo Brentford v. Tottenham Sun., Apr. 24 9 a.m. – USA Network Chelsea v. West Ham Sun., Apr. 24 9 a.m. – Peacock Burnley v. Wolverhampton Wanderers Sun., Apr. 24 11:30 a.m. – USA Network, Telemundo Liverpool v. Everton Mon., Apr. 25 3 p.m. – USA Network, Universo Crystal Palace v. Leeds United

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for the Premier League this week (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Tues., Apr. 19 2:30 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Tues., Apr. 19 3 p.m. Liverpool v. Manchester United USA Network, Universo Tues., Apr. 19 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Wed., Apr. 20 2:30 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Wed., Apr. 20 2:45 p.m. Chelsea v. Arsenal USA Network, Universo Wed., Apr. 20 2:45 p.m. Everton v. Leicester City Peacock Wed., Apr. 20 2:45 p.m. Newcastle v. Crystal Palace Peacock Wed., Apr. 20 3 p.m. Manchester City v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock Wed., Apr. 20 4:45 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Thurs., Apr. 21 2:30 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Thurs., Apr. 21 2:45 p.m. Burnley v. Southampton USA Network, Universo Thurs., Apr. 21 4:45 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sat., Apr. 23 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Apr. 23 7:30 a.m. Arsenal v. Manchester United USA Network, Universo Sat., Apr. 23 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sat., Apr. 23 10 a.m. Manchester City v. Watford USA Network, Universo Sat., Apr. 23 10 a.m. Leicester City v. Aston Villa CNBC, Peacock Sat., Apr. 23 10 a.m. Norwich City v. Newcastle Peacock Sat., Apr. 23 Noon Premier League Live USA Network Sat., Apr. 23 12:30 p.m. Brentford v. Tottenham NBC, Peacock, Universo Sat., Apr. 23 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock Sun., Apr. 24 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., Apr. 24 9 a.m. Chelsea v. West Ham USA Network Sun., Apr. 24 9 a.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Southampton Peacock Sun., Apr. 24 9 a.m. Burnley v. Wolverhampton Wanderers Peacock Sun., Apr. 24 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sun., Apr. 24 11:30 a.m. Liverpool v. Everton USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Apr. 24 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sun., Apr. 24 2:30 p.m. THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW Peacock Mon., Apr. 25 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon., Apr. 25 3 p.m. Crystal Palace v. Manchester United USA Network, Universo Mon., Apr. 25 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

