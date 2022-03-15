MOHAMED SALAH & LIVERPOOL VISIT ARSENAL IN TOP-FOUR MATCHUP TOMORROW, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16 AT 4:15 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK

Arsenal-Liverpool Highlights Five Consecutive Days (Wednesday-Sunday) of Premier League Action Across NBC Sports

Harry Kane & Tottenham Host West Ham Sunday, March 20 at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network & Telemundo

Manchester United Defender Luke Shaw Featured in New Episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW Sunday, March 20 on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 15, 2022 – Mohamed Salah and second-place Liverpool visit fourth-place Arsenal tomorrow, Wednesday, March 16 at 4:15 p.m. ET on Peacock, highlighting five consecutive days of Premier League action across NBC Sports this week.

Liverpool defeated Brighton & Hove Albion, 2-0, last weekend and have won eight consecutive league matches. Salah, who converted a penalty at Brighton, leads the Premier League with 20 goals this season. After Manchester City drew at Crystal Palace on Monday, Liverpool have the chance to close the gap at the top of the table to just one point. Arsenal, who have won five straight PL matches, topped Leicester City, 2-0, on Sunday. Arlo White, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Emirates Stadium.

Midweek coverage begins tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. ET as Harry Kane and Tottenham visit Brighton & Hove Albion on Peacock. Then, following Arsenal-Liverpool on Peacock is Goal Zone at 6:15 p.m. ET.

On Thursday, March 17, coverage begins with Premier League Live at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock, followed by Everton-Newcastle at 3:45 p.m. ET and Goal Zone at 5:45 p.m. ET.

Matchweek 30 begins this Friday, March 18 with Premier League Live at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, leading into Wolverhampton Wanderers hosting Leeds United at 4 p.m. ET (USA Network, Universo). Leeds United earned their first victory under new head coach Jesse Marsch last weekend as they fight to avoid relegation.

Saturday’s coverage kicks off with Premier League Mornings at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network. At 8:30 a.m. ET, Aston Villa host Arsenal on USA Network and Universo, followed by Goal Zone at 10:30 a.m. ET (USA Network).

This weekend’s coverage concludes Sunday, March 20 with Premier League Mornings at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Leicester City hosting Brentford at 10 a.m. ET on USA Network. Next at 12:30 p.m. ET, Tottenham host West Ham (USA Network and Telemundo) in a key match in the race for European qualification.

Cara Banks hosts Wednesday and Thursday Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham. Banks will be joined by Howard and former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle on Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, Rebecca Lowe hosts alongside Earle and Howard.

A new episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by Roger Bennett and Michael Davies, features Manchester United defender Luke Shaw this Sunday on Peacock.

This season, Peacock will stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On their latest episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Ronaldo’s hat trick, Liverpool topping Brighton, Jesse Marsch’s first win with Leeds, and more. The “2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

PREMIER LEAGUE PICK ‘EM

NBC Sports’ Premier League Pick ‘Em returns on the free-to-play NBC Sports Predictor powered by PointsBet games app, available in the App Store and Google Play Store. Each match week, Premier League Pick ‘Em features a $50,000 jackpot prize for a “perfect score” – predicting the correct exact results of all featured matches in that contest (information on scoring, prizing, and Official Rules here).

Matches in Play for Premier League Pick ‘Em:

Match Week 30 Date Time (ET) Match Thurs., Mar. 17 3:45 p.m. – Peacock Everton v. Newcastle Fri., Mar. 18 4 p.m. – USA Network, Universo Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Leeds United Sat., Mar. 19 8:30 a.m. – USA Network, Universo Aston Villa v. Arsenal Sun., Mar. 20 10 a.m. – USA Network Leicester City v. Brentford Sun., Mar. 20 12:30 p.m. – USA Network, Telemundo Tottenham v. West Ham

NBC SPORTS PUB PASS

For commercial establishments looking to show Premier League, they can get the NBC Sports Pub Pass, the new customizable platform specifically for the retail pub/restaurant market in the USA. The NBC Sports Pub Pass offers Pubs, Bars, Clubs and Restaurants and commercial establishments nationwide all the Premier League matches and programming specifically for commercial establishments – Live, Commercial-Free and On-Demand. To subscribe or to find out more information about the NBC Sports Pub Pass go to https://www.nbcpubpass.com/.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock's expansive programming features live sports coverage including Premier League, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, NTT IndyCar Series and much more.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Premier League games on NBC and USA Network will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs. Coverage will be streamed via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for the Premier League this week (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Wed., Mar. 16 3:30 p.m. Premier League Live Peacock Wed., Mar. 16 3:30 p.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Tottenham Peacock Wed., Mar. 16 4:15 p.m. Arsenal v. Liverpool Peacock Wed., Mar. 16 6:15 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock Thurs., Mar. 17 3 p.m. Premier League Live Peacock Thurs., Mar. 17 3:45 p.m. Everton v. Newcastle Peacock Thurs., Mar. 17 5:45 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock Fri., Mar. 18 3:30 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Fri., Mar. 18 4 p.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Leeds United USA Network, Universo Sat., Mar. 19 7:30 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Mar. 19 8:30 a.m. Aston Villa v. Arsenal USA Network, Universo Sat., Mar. 19 10:30 a.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sun., Mar. 20 9 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., Mar. 20 10 a.m. Leicester City v. Brentford USA Network Sun., Mar. 20 Noon Premier League Live USA Network Sun., Mar. 20 12:30 p.m. Tottenham v. West Ham USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Mar. 20 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sun., Mar. 20 3 p.m. THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW Peacock





