MOHAMED SALAH & LIVERPOOL VISIT MANCHESTER UNITED THIS MONDAY, AUG. 22, AT 3 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK

Unbeaten Arsenal Visit Bournemouth this Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo

Americans Jesse Marsch, Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams (Leeds United) and Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) Featured in Leeds-Chelsea Matchup this Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show on Peacock During Four-Match Window Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 17, 2022 – Mohamed Salah and Liverpool visit Manchester United this Monday, Aug. 22, at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock, highlighting Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Liverpool and Manchester United meet this week as both clubs are in search of their first Premier League win of the season. Liverpool drew Crystal Palace, 1-1, last week and Manchester United, under new manager Erik ten Hag, fell to Brentford, 4-0. Peter Drury and Lee Dixon will call the action live from Old Trafford. Peacock will also present the match live in Spanish with Andres Cantor and Manuel Sol calling the action.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday with Premier League Mornings live at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Harry Kane and Tottenham hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo.

Four matches will be presented live at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday: Leicester City v. Southampton (USA Network, Universo), Everton v. Nottingham Forest (Peacock), Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa (Peacock), and Fulham v. Brentford (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Saturday’s match coverage concludes at 12:30 p.m. ET as Arsenal visit Bournemouth on NBC, Peacock and Universo. Arsenal are one of two clubs (Manchester City) in the Premier League this season to win both of their opening matches following last weekend’s 4-2 victory over Leicester City. Bournemouth, who topped Aston Villa 2-0 in their season opener, fell to Manchester City, 4-0, last weekend. Drury and Dixon will call the match live from Vitality Stadium.

On Sunday, Premier League Mornings begins at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network ahead of Leeds United hosting Chelsea (USA Network and Telemundo) and Brighton & Hove Albion visiting West Ham (Peacock) at 9 a.m. ET. The Leeds United-Chelsea match features four Americans between the two clubs, including Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch and USMNT players Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams of Leeds and Christian Pulisic of Chelsea.

At 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Kevin De Bruyne and unbeaten Manchester City visit Newcastle on USA Network and Telemundo. Joe Speight and Stephen Warnock will call the match live on USA Network.

The week’s coverage concludes on Monday with Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET on Peacock following Manchester United-Liverpool (3 p.m. ET on Peacock).

Rebecca Lowe hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard.

This season, Peacock will once again stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss the fiery Chelsea-Tottenham thriller, Manchester United’s ongoing nightmare start, and more. The “2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

PREMIER LEAGUE PICK ‘EM

NBC Sports’ Premier League Pick ‘Em returns on the free-to-play NBC Sports Predictor powered by PointsBet games app, available in the App Store and Google Play Store. Each match week, Premier League Pick ‘Em features a $50,000 jackpot prize for a “perfect score” – predicting the correct exact results of all featured matches in that contest (information on scoring, prizing, and Official Rules here).

Matches in Play for Premier League Pick ‘Em:

Date Time (ET) Match Sat., Aug. 20 12:30 p.m. – NBC, Peacock, Universo Bournemouth v. Arsenal Sun., Aug. 21 9 a.m. – USA Network, Telemundo Leeds United v. Chelsea Sun., Aug. 21 9 a.m. – Peacock West Ham v. Brighton & Hove Albion Sun., Aug. 21 11:30 a.m. – USA Network, Telemundo Newcastle v. Manchester City Mon., Aug. 22 3 p.m. – Peacock Manchester United v. Liverpool

NBC SPORTS PUB PASS

For commercial establishments looking to show Premier League, they can get the NBC Sports Pub Pass, the new customizable platform specifically for the retail pub/restaurant market in the USA. The NBC Sports Pub Pass offers Pubs, Bars, Clubs and Restaurants and commercial establishments nationwide all the Premier League matches and programming specifically for commercial establishments – Live, Commercial-Free and On-Demand. To subscribe or to find out more information about the NBC Sports Pub Pass go to https://www.nbcpubpass.com/.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Premier League, MLB Sunday Leadoff, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, golf, Olympic sports, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Premier League games on NBC and USA Network will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from NBC’s broadcasts. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox, and Chromecast.

Following is the NBC Sports’ schedule for the this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., Aug. 20 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Aug. 20 7:30 a.m. Tottenham v. Wolverhampton Wanderers USA Network, Universo Sat., Aug. 20 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sat., Aug. 20 10 a.m. Leicester City v. Southampton USA Network, Universo Sat., Aug. 20 10 a.m. Everton v. Nottingham Forest Peacock Sat., Aug. 20 10 a.m. Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa Peacock Sat., Aug. 20 10 a.m. Fulham v. Brentford Peacock Sat., Aug. 20 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Aug. 20 12:30 p.m. Bournemouth v. Arsenal NBC, Peacock, Universo Sat., Aug. 20 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock Sun., Aug. 21 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., Aug. 21 9 a.m. Leeds United v. Chelsea USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Aug. 21 9 a.m. West Ham v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock Sun., Aug. 21 11:30 a.m. Newcastle v. Manchester City USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Aug. 21 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Mon., Aug. 22 2 p.m. Premier League Live Peacock Mon., Aug. 22 3 p.m. Manchester United v. Liverpool Peacock Mon., Aug. 22 5 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock





