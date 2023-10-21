 Skip navigation
Mother of slain Alabama woman files lawsuit against Hornets’ Brandon Miller, two others

  
Published October 21, 2023 11:34 AM
Oklahoma City Thunder v Charlotte Hornets

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 15: Brandon Miller #24 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 15, 2023 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

BIIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The mother of a woman killed near the University of Alabama has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court against current Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller and two other men.

Decarla Raietta Heard filed the suit Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama Western Division against Miller, former Crimson Tide player Darius Miles and another man, Michael Davis. Heard’s daughter, 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris, was shot and killed early in the morning on Jan. 15.

Both Miles and Davis are charged with capital murder while Miller was described as a cooperating witness. The former Alabama All-American, who was selected No. 2 in the draft, was not charged with a crime.

The suit filed by Birmingham attorneys Kirby D. Farris and Malia D. Tartt contended that the men “knew or should have known that bringing a dangerous weapon to a dispute and discharging said weapon would likely result in harm to those around them.” They’re seeking a jury trial.

Miller and fellow freshman Jaden Bradley, who has since transferred to Arizona, were also placed at the scene. According to police testimony, Miller brought Miles his gun. An attorney for Miller had said the Tide forward was on his way to pick Miles up when Miles texted asking him to bring the weapon, but that Miller never handled the gun and didn’t know any criminal activity was intended.

Attorney Jim Standridge said in a February statement that the gun was concealed under clothes in the back seat and that Miller never touched it “and never knew that illegal activity involving the gun would occur.”

