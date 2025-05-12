 Skip navigation
MRI reportedly shows Donovan Mitchell aggrivated old injury, game-time decision for Game 5

  
Published May 12, 2025 02:12 PM

The one game the Cleveland Cavaliers won in their second-round series — the one game they looked like the 64-win juggernaut from the regular season — was when Donovan Mitchell scored 43 in Game 3.

Whether Mitchell will play in Game 5 will be a game-time decision after re-aggravating an old injury in Game 4, reports Shams Charania of ESPN. Mitchell had an MRI on his bothersome ankle Monday, but the team has not formally released the results from that test yet.

Mitchell appeared to injure his ankle while just shooting to warm up for the second half of Game 4, and it was a non-contact injury. Mitchell went back to the locker room and did not return due to what the team called an ankle injury.

With the Cavaliers down 41 points at the half, there was logic in not risking anything further to get Mitchell on the court Sunday night. He was seen leaving the arena in regular shoes, not a walking boot.

Mitchell is averaging 34 points, five rebounds and 4.5 assists a game through the first four games of this series. If he is out for Game 5, a lot more falls on the shoulders of Darius Garland and Evan Mobley to extend the Cavaliers’ season.

Mentions
CLE_Mitchell_Donovan.jpg Donovan Mitchell