NASCAR IS ON USA NETWORK – NEARLY 200 HOURS OF COVERAGE IN 2022

  
Published June 28, 2022 12:57 PM
Capture

Live Coverage of NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series Racing From Road America This Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3, Beginning at 2 p.m. ET

23 of Next 26 Combined Cup and Xfinity Races Air Live on USA Network, Featuring Iconic Tracks Including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Watkins Glen International, Darlington Raceway and Talladega Superspeedway

Nearly 200 Hours of NASCAR Coverage on USA Network in 2022

USA Network Is Widely Available Across Cable, Satellite and Streaming Providers

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 28, 2022 – USA Network begins its run as NBC Sports’ new cable home of the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series this weekend with live race coverage from Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., this Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3, beginning at 2 p.m. ET each day.

USA Network will be the exclusive home for 23 of the next 26 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races through September, visiting iconic tracks such as Atlanta Motor Speedway, Watkins Glen International, Darlington Raceway and Talladega Superspeedway.

Including practice and qualifying, as well as the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series and Whelen Modified Tour, USA Network will present nearly 200 hours of NASCAR coverage in 2022.

USA Network has been a top five cable entertainment brand for over 20 years and is widely available across cable, satellite and streaming providers, including:



  • AT&T U-verse HD: Channel 1125

  • Charter Spectrum HD: Channel 101

  • Comcast XFINITY TV HD: Channel 823

  • Cox Contour HD: Channel 1028

  • DIRECTV HD: Channel 242

  • DISH Network HD: Channel 105

  • Verizon FiOS: Channel 550

  • Optimum: Channel 38

Channel listings may vary by market and could be updated by the provider to a different channel at any time.

USA Network is also available via most streaming services, including:



  • DirecTV Stream

  • fuboTV

  • Hulu + Live TV

  • Sling TV (Blue package)

  • Youtube TV

Earlier this year, USA Network became the cable home of premium NBC Sports events, which, in addition to NASCAR, includes coverage of the Premier League, INDYCAR, the Olympic Games, USGA and The R&A Golf Championships, horse racing, cycling and more.

As in years past, coverage airing on USA Network will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication.

Following are NBC Sports’ full 2022 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series schedules:

NBC SPORTS 2022 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE
DateLocationPlatformTime (ET)
Sunday, July 3Road AmericaUSA3 p.m.
Sunday, July 10AtlantaUSA3 p.m.
Sunday, July 17New HampshireUSA3 p.m.
Sunday, July 24PoconoUSA3 p.m.
Sunday, July 31Indianapolis Road CourseNBC2:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 7MichiganUSA3 p.m.
Sunday, August 14RichmondUSA3 p.m.
Sunday, August 21Watkins GlenUSA3 p.m.
Saturday, August 27DaytonaNBC, Peacock7 p.m.
Sunday, September 4DarlingtonUSA6 p.m.
Sunday, September 11KansasUSA3 p.m.
Saturday, September 17BristolUSA7:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 25TexasUSA3:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 2TalladegaNBC2 p.m.
Sunday, October 9Charlotte ROVALNBC2 p.m.
Sunday, October 16Las VegasNBC2:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 23Homestead-MiamiNBC2:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 30MartinsvilleNBC2 p.m.
Sunday, November 6PhoenixNBC, Peacock3 p.m.

NBC SPORTS 2022 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE
DateLocationPlatformTime (ET)
Saturday, July 2Road AmericaUSA2:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 9AtlantaUSA5 p.m.
Saturday, July 16New HampshireUSA2:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 23PoconoUSA5 p.m.
Saturday, July 30Indianapolis Road CourseNBC, Peacock3:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 6MichiganUSA3:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 20Watkins GlenUSA3 p.m.
Friday, August 26DaytonaUSA7:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 3DarlingtonUSA3 p.m.
Saturday, September 10KansasUSA3 p.m.
Friday, September 16BristolUSA7:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 24TexasUSA3:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 1TalladegaUSA4 p.m.
Saturday, October 8Charlotte ROVALNBC, Peacock3 p.m.
Saturday, October 15Las VegasNBC, Peacock3 p.m.
Saturday, October 22Homestead-MiamiUSA4:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 29MartinsvilleNBC, Peacock3 p.m.
Saturday, November 5PhoenixUSA6 p.m.


--NBC SPORTS--