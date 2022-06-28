NASCAR IS ON USA NETWORK – NEARLY 200 HOURS OF COVERAGE IN 2022
Live Coverage of NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series Racing From Road America This Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3, Beginning at 2 p.m. ET
23 of Next 26 Combined Cup and Xfinity Races Air Live on USA Network, Featuring Iconic Tracks Including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Watkins Glen International, Darlington Raceway and Talladega Superspeedway
Nearly 200 Hours of NASCAR Coverage on USA Network in 2022
USA Network Is Widely Available Across Cable, Satellite and Streaming Providers
STAMFORD, Conn. – June 28, 2022 – USA Network begins its run as NBC Sports’ new cable home of the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series this weekend with live race coverage from Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., this Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3, beginning at 2 p.m. ET each day.
USA Network will be the exclusive home for 23 of the next 26 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races through September, visiting iconic tracks such as Atlanta Motor Speedway, Watkins Glen International, Darlington Raceway and Talladega Superspeedway.
Including practice and qualifying, as well as the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series and Whelen Modified Tour, USA Network will present nearly 200 hours of NASCAR coverage in 2022.
USA Network has been a top five cable entertainment brand for over 20 years and is widely available across cable, satellite and streaming providers, including:
- AT&T U-verse HD: Channel 1125
- Charter Spectrum HD: Channel 101
- Comcast XFINITY TV HD: Channel 823
- Cox Contour HD: Channel 1028
- DIRECTV HD: Channel 242
- DISH Network HD: Channel 105
- Verizon FiOS: Channel 550
- Optimum: Channel 38
Channel listings may vary by market and could be updated by the provider to a different channel at any time.
USA Network is also available via most streaming services, including:
- DirecTV Stream
- fuboTV
- Hulu + Live TV
- Sling TV (Blue package)
- Youtube TV
Earlier this year, USA Network became the cable home of premium NBC Sports events, which, in addition to NASCAR, includes coverage of the Premier League, INDYCAR, the Olympic Games, USGA and The R&A Golf Championships, horse racing, cycling and more.
As in years past, coverage airing on USA Network will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication.
Following are NBC Sports’ full 2022 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series schedules:
|NBC SPORTS 2022 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE
|Date
|Location
|Platform
|Time (ET)
|Sunday, July 3
|Road America
|USA
|3 p.m.
|Sunday, July 10
|Atlanta
|USA
|3 p.m.
|Sunday, July 17
|New Hampshire
|USA
|3 p.m.
|Sunday, July 24
|Pocono
|USA
|3 p.m.
|Sunday, July 31
|Indianapolis Road Course
|NBC
|2:30 p.m.
|Sunday, August 7
|Michigan
|USA
|3 p.m.
|Sunday, August 14
|Richmond
|USA
|3 p.m.
|Sunday, August 21
|Watkins Glen
|USA
|3 p.m.
|Saturday, August 27
|Daytona
|NBC, Peacock
|7 p.m.
|Sunday, September 4
|Darlington
|USA
|6 p.m.
|Sunday, September 11
|Kansas
|USA
|3 p.m.
|Saturday, September 17
|Bristol
|USA
|7:30 p.m.
|Sunday, September 25
|Texas
|USA
|3:30 p.m.
|Sunday, October 2
|Talladega
|NBC
|2 p.m.
|Sunday, October 9
|Charlotte ROVAL
|NBC
|2 p.m.
|Sunday, October 16
|Las Vegas
|NBC
|2:30 p.m.
|Sunday, October 23
|Homestead-Miami
|NBC
|2:30 p.m.
|Sunday, October 30
|Martinsville
|NBC
|2 p.m.
|Sunday, November 6
|Phoenix
|NBC, Peacock
|3 p.m.
|NBC SPORTS 2022 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE
|Date
|Location
|Platform
|Time (ET)
|Saturday, July 2
|Road America
|USA
|2:30 p.m.
|Saturday, July 9
|Atlanta
|USA
|5 p.m.
|Saturday, July 16
|New Hampshire
|USA
|2:30 p.m.
|Saturday, July 23
|Pocono
|USA
|5 p.m.
|Saturday, July 30
|Indianapolis Road Course
|NBC, Peacock
|3:30 p.m.
|Saturday, August 6
|Michigan
|USA
|3:30 p.m.
|Saturday, August 20
|Watkins Glen
|USA
|3 p.m.
|Friday, August 26
|Daytona
|USA
|7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, September 3
|Darlington
|USA
|3 p.m.
|Saturday, September 10
|Kansas
|USA
|3 p.m.
|Friday, September 16
|Bristol
|USA
|7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, September 24
|Texas
|USA
|3:30 p.m.
|Saturday, October 1
|Talladega
|USA
|4 p.m.
|Saturday, October 8
|Charlotte ROVAL
|NBC, Peacock
|3 p.m.
|Saturday, October 15
|Las Vegas
|NBC, Peacock
|3 p.m.
|Saturday, October 22
|Homestead-Miami
|USA
|4:30 p.m.
|Saturday, October 29
|Martinsville
|NBC, Peacock
|3 p.m.
|Saturday, November 5
|Phoenix
|USA
|6 p.m.
--NBC SPORTS--