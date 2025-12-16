NBA Cup 2025: Knicks, Spurs looking at NBA Cup as stepping stone towards loftier goals

LAS VEGAS — The NBA Cup is not the NBA Finals. It is, however, something more than just a regular season game — putting half a million dollars per player on the line will have that effect.

Yes, Knicks or Spurs players want to grab that bag. However, they also see the Cup as a stepping stone to where they want to be next May and June.

“I think history is kind of showing that if you can make it to this Cup, then you can win a championship,” San Antonio’s De’Aaron Fox said.

Last season, Oklahoma City lost in the NBA Cup championship game but went on to win the NBA title in June. The Lakers, who won the inaugural tournament in 2023, did so with essentially the same core that won the NBA title three years before. Los Angeles beat an Indiana team that advanced to the NBA Finals last season.

The stepping-stone analogy particularly resonated with a young Spurs team looking to grow into a contender.

“It’s a high-stakes game that both teams are going to be very invested in winning,” San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama said. “It just shows that we are preparing and we will pass the next step for more significant games in the playoffs. This is a complicated explanation, but it’s as simple as that: As competitors, we want to win every game, and this one brings something new on the table, so we want to win it even more.”

“Being able to have this, obviously it’s not going to be the exact same, but you get a little glimpse of what it could be like playing in the Playoffs and the different officiating,” Fox said. “No matter how much they say they don’t officiate the games differently in the playoffs, we all have eyes, and we can see it. But being able to play in as many of those games, it definitely helps you come playoff time.”

These Knicks have more playoff experience — they were in the Eastern Conference Finals last season — but also see the Cup as a path forward.

“I think the Cup is big for us just for the energy it brings to our team…" Karl-Anthony Towns said, adding that the energy and winning foster belief this team will need in the postseason. “I think it brings great energy to the team, great mojo to the team. It also brings that feeling of winning. No matter if it’s the Cup, NBA Finals, winning any game, when you get that feeling of winning, it’s addictive. Obviously, I want us to have that mindset where we’re addicted to the next championship if we can win this one.”

Can Knicks stop Wemby? Can the Spurs stop Brunson?

As for the game itself, Wembanyama’s return against the Thunder in the semifinals changed the dynamics. While the Spurs’ speedy guards — De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper — can all get downhill and touch the paint, Wemby adds another dynamic.

“You’re not going to be able to guard a guy like that one-on-one,” Knicks coach Mike Brown said. “You try to put length, size, physicality at the point of attack when it comes to him, but it’s got to be five guys guarding the basketball at all times… But we have some pretty good defenders with length, and hopefully they can, at the point of attack, try to make it as difficult as possible with him, knowing that they have help behind them.”

The Spurs have their own defensive challenge in slowing Jalen Brunson. San Antonio is loaded with long defensive wings who are strong at the point of attack, but so did Orlando in the semifinals, and Brunson dropped 40. In the quarterfinals, it was Toronto with their long, rangy defenders, and Brunson dropped 35 on them.

What might be the story in this game is the Knicks’ 3-point shooting. Under Brown, the Knicks get 37.4% of their points from beyond the arc, ranking in the top 10 in the league. With Wemby patrolling the paint, New York may need those threes coming over the top of the defense to win this one.

Towns said the key for the Knicks is to keep doing what got them to this point—and to the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

“Everything for us is about execution,” Towns said. “I think that’s what’s made us really good recently playing basketball is our execution. So we’ve just got to go out there and find a way to do that for 48 minutes.”

If they do, if they win the NBA Cup, it’s something to build on.