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NBA Playoff scenarios for Friday, April 3: Detroit has night off but can still clinch No. 1 seed in East

  
Published April 3, 2026 11:17 AM

It’s a quiet night in terms of postseason scenarios around the league on Friday, not to mention games between teams headed to the postseason, but there is some stuff to watch. Here’s what you need to know.

Playoff Scenarios

Detroit is off on Friday night, but still can clinch the No. 1 seed in the East with an unlikely Boston loss to an Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee team. Detroit reduced its magic number to clinch the top seed to one with an impressive win over the Timberwolves Thursday night, behind 22 points and 14 rebounds from Jalen Duren, plus Daniss Jenkins had another big night, leading the Pistons with 26 points. Detroit is now 8-2 since Cade Cunningham went out with a collapsed lung (he will be re-evaluated by team doctors next week).

Games to Watch

Minnesota Timberwolves at Philadelphia 76ers (7:30 p.m. ET, NBA League Pass)

Do you enjoy an old-school game with a lot of big men being physical? This one is for you. This is the only game on Friday between two teams headed to the postseason, and both teams currently sit as the No. 6 seed in their conferences. Philadelphia is tied with Toronto for the 6/7 seed — both teams fighting to avoid the play-in — and is 1.5 games behind Atlanta for the No. 5 seed. Minnesota is not in danger of falling into the play-in and is one game behind Houston for the No. 5 seed (and 2.5 back of Denver for fourth, with six games left to play that would be difficult to make up without a lot of help).

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DET_Duren_Jalen.jpg Jalen Duren DET_Cunningham_Cade.jpg Cade Cunningham DET_Jenkins_Daniss.jpg Daniss Jenkins