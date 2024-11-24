NBA trade rumors roundup: Lakers still looking for big man, Mavericks likely to lock up Irving this summer

This is about the quietest time on the calendar for NBA trade rumors — November deals are very rare (and tend to have been percolating for a long time). Generally, trade talk doesn’t start to fully move into gear until around Dec. 15, when most of the players who signed new contracts or extensions this summer can be included in a trade.

That said, the trade speculation never stops around the league, so let’s talk about some of the latest rumors.

Lakers still seeking true center

This has been the case since last season ended, it’s not new so much as the talk is getting louder because the Lakers have started 10-5 and sit in the top four in the West. Anthony Davis is happier playing more at the four, which has the Lakers looking for the right player to step into the role JaVale McGee played during the 2020 championship season — they want a true five, Jake Fischer said during a live chat/event at Bleacher report.

The name that comes up the most is the Pelicans’ Jonas Valanciunas, who is a big body, sets a strong screen and can space the floor. Nikola Vucevic with the Bulls could be another possible target, same with Nick Claxton in Brooklyn, Robert Williams III has looked sharp since returning to the Portland lineup, and the long shot — if things really fall apart in Milwaukee — would the Bucks moving on from Brook Lopez (that seems unlikely). That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Lakers rumors will be flying around, as always.

Whether they do anything about it is another issue. The Lakers are right up against the second tax apron (less than $1 million below it), and reports are they will not go over that line, plus they become hard-capped at the second apron if they aggregate salaries in a trade. This means that constructing a trade will be challenging, where the Lakers will not/cannot take on more money than they send out.

Mavericks “extremely happy” with Kyrie Irving

One guy not going to hit the trade market? Kyrie Irving. Not that this is a surprise, but ESPN’s Tim MacMahon said on the Hoop Collective podcast that Dallas wants to make this a long-term partnership.

“He has a $42 million player option. Look, I’m not telling you exactly how it will work out. My guess is he’ll end up declining that player option. But what I would say is I would be extremely surprised if Kyrie Irving is not in Dallas for the next few years... The point is they have demonstrated, ‘We value you and we will pay you how much we value you within the ability to have a little bit of wiggle room financially.’ They are going to put a big number on the table for him. He has been extremely happy in Dallas. They are extremely happy with him. He’s the leader of this locker room. That’s unquestioned. And, right now, he is playing as well as he ever has. Certainly as efficient as he ever has.”

Warriors look to trade De’Anthony Melton

In a blow to the Warriors’ depth and defense (and something that sucks for him personally after a strong start this campaign), De’Anthony Melton is out for the season and about to undergo ACL surgery.

However, he still can be of value to the Warriors, or, at least, his expiring $12.4 million contract can. The Warriors are expected to be active as buyers at the trade deadline — assuming they are still looking like a team ready for a deep playoff run — and Melton’s contract is large enough to bring back a meaningful player, something Fischer noted during his live chat at Bleacher report. Look for the Warriors to shop that expiring deal at the deadline, but with Golden State above the second tax apron there will be seemingly countless restrictions on any deal.

Playoff teams eyeing Donte DiVincenzo

Minnesota has taken a step back this season. It’s more than just swapping in Julius Randle for Karl-Anthony Towns, although that’s part of it. This is an 8-7 team that has a top-10 offense, but whose elite defense that propelled them deep in the playoffs a season ago is now pretty close to league average. Combine that with the ongoing ownership struggle in Minnesota, and this roster being over the second apron of the luxury tax, and some around the league wonder if the Timberwolves could be sellers at the deadline.

All that has some teams eyeing Donte DiVincenzo as a potential trade target, reports Brett Siegel of Clutch Points. It’s the old “monitoring the situation” cliche, but it’s true — if things change in Minnesota and they decide to sell, there will be calls about DiVincenzo and Jordan Clarkson, among others on the roster. However, it’s more likely Minnesota will stand pat at the deadline, try to turn this around, and then make its big decisions — like what to do with Randle — in the offseason.

Teams monitoring Grizzlies’ Marcus Smart

Memphis is off to a solid 9-7 start that undersells how good it has been — the Grizzlies have the point differential of an 11-5 team so far, they have just been unlucky in the clutch early this season. That said, one piece that has not fit as smoothly is veteran guard and former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart.

That has teams “monitoring the situation,” reports Brett Siegel of Clutch Points. “The emergence of Scotty Pippen Jr. and rookie Jaylen Wells has league personnel wondering if the Memphis Grizzlies would consider moving” Smart, Siegel wrote. Again, this is speculation from other teams about what the Grizzlies might do, so you can’t take this rumor with enough salt. That said, Smart has struggled on offense this season — 7.4 points a game shooting 21.4% from 3 and just 40.9% inside the arc — and makes $20.2 million this season, plus has one more guaranteed year at $21.6 million next season, so Memphis may want to see what is out there. However, other teams will not trade for Smart without signs he can find his shot.