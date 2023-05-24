NBC SPORTS’ 2023 NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL SCHEDULE HEADLINED BY PRIMETIME MATCHUPS VS. OHIO STATE AND USC ON NBC & PEACOCK

Fighting Irish Face Ohio State (Sept. 23) and Long-Time Rival USC (Oct. 14) in Primetime at 7:30 p.m. ET

Peacock Exclusively Streams Matchup Against Central Michigan on Sept. 16 at 2:30 p.m. ET, Presenting an Exclusive Notre Dame Football Game for Third Consecutive Year

Coverage of 2023 Notre Dame Football Season Kicks Off vs. Navy in Ireland on Aug. 26 at 2:30 p.m. ET

All 2023 Notre Dame Football Games on NBC to be Simulstreamed on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 24, 2023 – NBC Sports today announced the coverage schedule for its unprecedented 33rd season broadcasting Notre Dame Football, headlined by primetime games against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sat., Sept. 23, and long-time rival USC Trojans on Sat., Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Notre Dame faces Ohio State on Sat., Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The Buckeyes lead the all-time series 5-2 and will play in Notre Dame Stadium for the first time since 1996.

Notre Dame hosts USC in a renewal of the greatest intersectional college football rivalry on Sat., Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The series dates to 1926 with the two schools playing nearly every year and Notre Dame leads the all-time series 50-37-5.

Peacock exclusively streams a Notre Dame Football game for the third consecutive season on Sat., Sept. 16, when the Fighting Irish host Central Michigan at 2:30 p.m. ET in the first-ever meeting between the teams.

NBC Sports kicks off coverage of Notre Dame’s 2023 season on Sat., Aug. 26, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, when the Fighting Irish travel to Dublin, Ireland, to play the Navy Midshipmen at Aviva Stadium. After a 35-32 victory over Navy in Baltimore, Md., last season, Notre Dame owns an 81-13-1 advantage in the all-time series.

NBC Sports will also present coverage from Notre Dame Stadium for the Fighting Irish’s games against Tennessee State on Sat., Sept. 2, at 3:30 p.m. ET – which will mark Notre Dame’s first-ever matchup against an HBCU school, versus Pittsburgh on Sat., Oct. 28, at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the final home game of the season against Wake Forest on Sat., Nov. 18, at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Throughout the 2023 season, Peacock will simulstream all Notre Dame games airing live on NBC, including pre- and postgame coverage. Peacock has previously provided exclusive live coverage of the Notre Dame Football Blue-Gold game, Notre Dame Pro Day and Notre Dame hockey.

Last season, the Fighting Irish finished No. 18 in the AP rankings with a 9-4 record culminating in a 45-38 Gator Bowl win against the South Carolina Gamecocks in head coach Marcus Freeman’s first season leading the program.

NBC SPORTS’ 2023 NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL SCHEDULE DATE TIME (ET) OPPONENT PLATFORM(S) Sat., Aug. 26 2:30 p.m. Navy (in Ireland) NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 2 3:30 p.m. Tennessee State NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 16 2:30 p.m. Central Michigan Peacock Sat., Sept. 23 7:30 p.m. Ohio State NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 14 7:30 p.m. USC NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 28 3:30 p.m. Pittsburgh NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 18 3:30 p.m. Wake Forest NBC, Peacock





--NBC SPORTS--