NBC SPORTS AND CLASSROOM CHAMPIONS LAUNCH LEARNING SERIES FOR CHILDREN FEATURING ATHLETES COMPETING IN 2022 OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC WINTER GAMES

‘Champion Mindset’ Series Features Olympians and Paralympians Sharing Life Lessons with Millions of K-8 Students Through Unique Collaboration between NBC Sports, Youth Sports Platform SportsEngine and Four of the Most Prominent Education Organizations in America

Athletes Featured Include Olympians and Paralympians Chris Mazdzer, Elana Meyers-Taylor, Dan Cnossen, Andrew Kurka and More

STAMFORD, Conn. – January 26, 2022 – NBC Sports and Classroom Champions have teamed up with four prominent education organizations to connect children with Olympic and Paralympic athletes in an exclusive learning series, “Champion Mindset.” Education content leaders BrainPOP, Classroom Champions, Epic!, and GoNoodle, and youth sports platform SportsEngine will collectively produce dozens of new, exclusive pieces of content for the initiative.

In this unique series, children hear stories from elite Team USA athletes about building important life skills—like perseverance, healthy living, and goal setting. Students, teachers and families will be able to engage with the content for free during the entirety of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

“As a new mom, I am more interested than ever before about how to be a positive role model to this next generation,” said Elana Meyers Taylor, Olympic Silver Medalist, Bobsled. “The Champion Mindset is more than just a way to think, it’s waking up each day believing in yourself and working toward becoming the best version of you. The partners coming together for this initiative are bringing these skills to life at a time when kids really need them. Proud and excited to be a part of the Champion Mindset on my way to the 2022 Winter Games.”

Each education partner will have a different form of content ranging from interactive videos for students to mixed-media videos to interactive lesson plans, all highlighting valuable lessons from athletes who will be competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics on what it means to have a Champion Mindset.

“Olympians and Paralympians are incredible role models for kids,” said Jenny Storms, Chief Marketing Officer, Entertainment and Sports, NBCUniversal. “We are excited that this partnership will allow students to learn important life lessons from decorated athletes at the same time those athletes are skiing and sliding against the best Olympians and Paralympians in the world.”

Champion Mindset will be available to the public for free at YourChampionMindset.com and distributed to all subscribers of the education partners with a combined audience of over 50 million. Children deserve access to the world’s best learning experiences and role models, like the American athletes ready to compete for our country in the Winter Games.

“The obstacles I’ve faced in my life were difficult, but they got me here,” said Dan Cnossen, Paralympic Gold Medalist, Para Cross-Country Skiing and Para Biathlon, and retired Navy SEAL. “When I lost my leg during my service, there were many points when I felt like giving up, but I knew that wasn’t an option. I believe that anyone can channel the Champion Mindset and I’m incredibly grateful to be able to pass along what I have learned through my journey to kids across this country.”

“As an Olympic gold medalist, I know how powerful the athlete mindset can be in sport but also in life,” said Steve Mesler, Olympic Gold Medalist and Chief Executive Officer of Classroom Champions. “Champion Mindset is more than just about telling kids to persevere and dream big; but rather it’s about showing them the journey of these athletes as they compete for something they’ve dreamt about for decades. It’s not just a moment on the podium, it’s a mindset that keeps you going year after year. This is something we at Classroom Champions are incredibly proud to bring to kids in a tangible way. This partner initiative with some of the most beloved organizations in education will bring a unique lens to these lessons, and we’re excited for the world to see it.”

NBCUniversal will provide coverage of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games from Feb. 2-20. The Opening Ceremony will be presented on Friday, Feb. 4, live in the morning and again in primetime on NBC and Peacock. Similar to recent Winter Games, NBC’s primetime Olympic coverage begins the night before the Opening Ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 3. NBCUniversal is presenting its 18th Olympic Games, 12th consecutive overall, and sixth straight Winter Games, all the most by any U.S. media company.

About NBC Sports

NBC Sports connects people to the moments that matter most and serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. The sports media company presents premier content across linear platforms NBC, USA Network, Golf Channel, and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, as well numerous digital sites, including Peacock. It also consists of NBC Sports Next, a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within its three groups: Youth & Recreational Sports, Golf, and Betting & Gaming. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, Roland-Garros, and many more.

About BrainPOP

BrainPOP is an online educational solution that makes rigorous learning experiences accessible and engaging for all students. Proven to raise academic achievement, it has been a trusted resource to more than six million educators and has engaged the hearts and challenged the minds of over 300 million learners worldwide. 70% of K-8 U.S. schools turned to BrainPOP as a go-to resource during remote learning, and nine out of 10 educators would recommend it to a friend or colleague. BrainPOP provides endless opportunities for kids to take agency over their learning through playful, knowledge-building content and learner-driven projects that strengthen critical, computational, and creative thinking across the entire curriculum. The company is committed to empowering kids to succeed and thrive in the classroom and beyond.

About Classroom Champions

Classroom Champions is a non-profit dedicated to connecting students with world-class athlete mentors. Classroom Champions supports students’ social and emotional learning (SEL) and academic achievement, and provides curriculum and mentorship programs to districts, schools, and teachers to encourage children to achieve successful futures. Over the past 10 years, Classroom Champions and its more than 200 Olympians, Paralympians, NCAA student-athletes, and professional sport athlete mentors have taught SEL skills to more than 1 million students across 35 countries. Classroom Champions has provided more than $10,000,000 in scholarships to Title I, rural, and Indigenous communities. Students participating in Classroom Champions see significant improvements in the classroom, teachers see improved engagement, and athlete mentors learn new skills to prepare for life after sport. To learn from more athletes visit www.classroomchampions.org.

About Epic

Designed for unlimited discovery and unmatched safety, Epic is the leading digital reading platform for kids. Built on a collection of 40,000+ popular, high-quality books, audiobooks and videos from 250+ of the world’s best publishers—Epic reaches more than 50 million kids in homes and classrooms and fuels curiosity and reading confidence. Epic has made access free to educators and more than 2 million teachers have signed up for classroom use. Epic is part of the BYJU’S family of brands, working together to unlock a love of learning around the world. To learn more, visit getepic.com, or follow Epic on Facebook and Twitter.

About GoNoodle

GoNoodle is a fast-growing, media, and technology company committed to creating joy, health, and self-discovery in elementary-aged kids (and the adults in their lives). We make videos and games that get kids up and moving and developing their wellness, mental health, equanimity, and resilience. GoNoodle is in millions of homes and more than 90% of U.S. public and private elementary schools. Kids love it because it’s fun. Teachers love it because it engages students and reinforces curriculum. Parents love it because it’s meant to fuel their kids and bring them closer. To learn more, visit http://www.gonoodle.com.



About NBC Sports Next

NBC Sports Next is a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within its three groups: Youth & Recreational Sports, Golf, and Betting & Gaming. NBC Sports Next, known for its sports technology product innovation, equips more than 30MM players, coaches, athletes, sports administrators and fans in 40 countries with more than 25 sports solution products, includingSportsEngine, a youth sports club, league and team management platform;TeamUnify, swim team management services;GoMotion, sports and fitness business software solutions;GolfNow, the leading online tee time marketplace and provider of golf course operations technology and services;GolfPassthe ultimate golf membership that connects golfers to exclusive content, tee time credits, coaching, tips and other benefits; andNBC Sports Edge, (formerly Rotoworld) a leading platform for fantasy sports information and betting-focused tools. NBC Sports Next is fueled by its mission to innovate, create larger-than-life events and connect with sports fans through technology to provide the ultimate in immersive experiences.