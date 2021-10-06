NBC Sports and Gold Level Sports & Entertainment to Present Elite High School Basketball and Football Games in “The Battle Showcase” Series, Beginning This Weekend on Peacock and NBCSN

Partnership Features More than 24 Games over Next Five Months

October Games Feature QB Arch Manning and Basketball Players Bronny James, Mikey Williams and Amari Bailey

MIAMI, October 6, 2021 – NBC Sports and Gold Level Sports & Entertainment have partnered to present “The Battle Showcase” featuring elite high school basketball and football games with competition beginning this weekend at The Battle Miami.

Over the next five months, more than 24 basketball and football games will be presented in The Battle series across NBC Sports platforms, including Peacock and NBCSN.

Coverage begins this weekend with The Battle in Miami, a two-day basketball event at Florida Memorial University (an HBCU), featuring seven highly anticipated matchups on Oct. 9 and 10 across NBCSN and Peacock. Headlining the competition this Saturday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN is the country’s No. 2-rated high school junior and top player in the state of North Carolina, Mikey Williams, and Vertical Academy, facing the California Basketball Club featuring the dynamic backcourt of UCLA commit Amari Bailey and LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. Both teams will take the court again the next day on Sun., Oct. 10, with Williams and Vertical Academy facing Life Christian Academy at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock, and Bailey, James and California Basketball Club tipping off against KT Kings at 5 p.m. ET on Peacock.

The following week the inaugural Battle Football Showcase features top high school quarterback Arch Manning, the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and New York Giants two-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback Eli Manning, and grandson of former New Orleans Saints quarterback Archie Manning. Manning and his Isidore Newman teammates will take on in-state rival St. Charles Catholic on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN from St. Charles Catholic High School in Laplace, LA.

“With the top players in their respective sports competing in The Battle, we knew we had to find a partner to present these showcase events on a national level. We are excited to be working with NBC Sports for multiple events so that high school sports fans all over the country will be able to watch the future of sports,” said Gold Level Sports & Entertainment CEO, Darren Duncan.

“We’re excited to partner with Gold Level Sports & Entertainment to present The Battle and showcase the next generation of star basketball and football players to a national audience,” said Nick Casanova, NBC Sports.

ThePostGame, a leading sports media consultancy and content studio, has represented the media rights for Gold Level Sports & Entertainment and orchestrated the partnership with NBC Sports. “We’re thrilled to bring these two forward-thinking partners together, with NBC Sports providing a powerful platform to deliver The Battle’s unparalleled level of high school competition to fans,” said Mike Kelly, CMO of ThePostGame.

Schedule:

Saturday, October 9 and Sunday, October 10, 2021 -- BASKETBALL

October 9, 2021

3:00PM ET Peacock Game 1: Rip City (NSU University School) vs Life Christian Academy 4:30PM ET Peacock Game 2: The High (Miami Senior) vs KT Kings (Calvary Christian) 6:00PM ET NBCSN Game 3: The Explorers (Christopher Columbus) vs The View (Riverview) 8:00PM ET NBCSN Game 4: California Basketball Club (Sierra Canyon) vs Vertical Academy

October 10, 2021

2:00PM ET Peacock Game 1: Vertical Academy vs Life Christian Academy 3:30PM ET Peacock Game 2: The View (Riverview) vs Rip City (NSU University School) 5:00PM ET Peacock Game 3: KT Kings (Calvary Christian) vs California Basketball Club (Sierra Canyon)

** This event is considered a pre-season showcase, therefore in accordance with state rules, teams will be playing under their affiliate club team names.

Thursday, October 14, 2021 -- FOOTBALL

8:00PM ET NBCSN Isidore Newman vs St. Charles Classic

MEDIA: Media interested in covering the event should email Info@goldlevelse.com.

