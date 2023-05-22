NBC Sports and TST Agree to Media Deal to Present $1M Soccer Tournament Live on Peacock in U.S. on June 1-4

Peacock to Present 27 TST Matches Live, Culminating with $1M Championship Live on Peacock and CNBC at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 4

Competing Clubs in 7-a-Side Teams Include Borussia Dortmund, West Ham, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Wrexham, a U.S. Women’s Team Featuring Former USWNT Players, and More

BOSTON (May 22, 2023) - The Soccer Tournament, the $1 million, winner-take-all, 7v7 world championship, today announced it has agreed to a media rights deal with NBC Sports, the home of the Premier League in the United States, for its inaugural tournament in Cary, NC, USA, June 1-4. NBC Sports will have the exclusive right to exhibit 27 TST matches live in the United States.

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform which offers the most live sports of any direct-to-consumer streaming service in the United States, will present 27 TST matches live. TST’s one-million-dollar, winner-take-all championship match will be exhibited live on Peacock and CNBC on Sunday, June 4 at 3 pm ET. NBC will present an encore of the championship on June 10 at 2 pm ET following the conclusion of the Roland-Garros Women’s Final.

“On June 4th, two teams will face off in our championship game for a million dollars. The second place team will get nothing. We are excited to showcase the drama of that moment and 26 additional high-stakes matches through this partnership with NBC Sports, home of the Premier League in the United States,” said TST founder and CEO Jon Mugar.

“We’re excited to partner with The Soccer Tournament to present 27 matches of the inaugural, high-stakes competition and continue to add compelling content to Peacock’s robust soccer portfolio,” said Nick Casanova, Senior Director, Programming, NBC Sports.

A first-of-its-kind soccer event, TST will feature 32 teams from eight different countries competing in a World Cup-like group stage. Sixteen teams will advance to the knockout stage, where they will compete in single elimination games for a $1M grand prize. Teams competing in the event include 7-a-side teams from notable European clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, West Ham, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Wrexham, Como 1907, Israeli club Hapoel Tel Aviv, MLS club Charlotte FC, Liga MX’s Club Necaxa, Clint Dempsey’s Team Dempsey, and US Women, a team of former US women’s national team players organized by Heather O’Reilly and coached by Mia Hamm.

Notable players include legendary Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas (Como 1907), NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco (Nati SC), social media influencer and former MLS Academy product Noah Beck (Borussia Dortmund), among others. TST’s field will also include 23 former U.S. senior national team players on both the men’s and women’s side with nearly 1,400 matches of experience combined.

Peacock will stream 12 featured group stage matches live, which will include all of Wrexham’s games, in addition to matchups including Borussia Dortmund, West Ham, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Como 1907, Team Dempsey, U.S. Women, and more. Once the tournament reaches the knockout stage, Peacock will stream the remaining 15 matches live until the conclusion of the event.

Peacock’s expansive programming offers the most live sports of any direct-to-consumer streaming service in the United States , featuring live coverage including Premier League, the 2023 FIFA Women’s World CupTM (in Spanish), Sunday Night Football, Olympic Games, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, Big Ten football (beginning in September), and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

Peacock Match Schedule (Live):









Borussia Dortmund vs. Hoosiers Army (Indiana Alumni) - June 1, 9 am ET West Ham United vs. Far East United - June 1, 10:30 am ET US Women vs. Say Word FC - June 1, Noon ET Wrexham Red Dragons vs. Como 1907 - June 1, 1:30 pm ET Wolverhampton vs. Blade & Grass - June 1, 5 pm ET Club Necaxa vs. Hapoel Tel Aviv - June 1, 6:30 pm ET Wrexham Red Dragons vs. US Women - June 1, 8 pm ET Team Dempsey vs. Sneaky Fox - June 1, 9:30 pm ET Borussia Dortmund vs. Kingdom FC - June 2, 9 am ET West Ham United vs. Culture by Mo Ali FC - June 2, 10:30 am ET Wrexham Red Dragons vs. Say Word FC - June 2, Noon ET Team Dempsey vs. Zala FFF - June 2, 1:30 pm ET Knockout Round (8 games) - June 2, 6pm - 11 pm ET Quarterfinals (4 games) - June 2, 12 pm - 4:45 pm ET Semifinals (2 games) - June 3, 7 pm - 9:30 pm ET TST $1M Championship Game - June 4, 3 pm ET



National TV Schedule:









TST $1M Championship Game (Live) - June 4, 3 pm ET (CNBC) TST $1M Championship Game (Encore) - June 10, 2 pm ET (NBC)



The full game schedule for TST can be viewed at thetournament.com, and tickets for all TST games are on sale now at thetournament.com/tst-tickets . For more information, please contact info@thetournament.com .

ABOUT TBT ENTERPRISES

Founded in 2014, TBT Enterprises specializes in hosting high-stakes, open-application sporting events distributed across the world. TBT Enterprises’ first property, The Basketball Tournament (TBT), has crowned nine champions, awarded more than $12 million in prizes, and ushered in innovations such as the Elam Ending® and its signature postgame bracket celebration, since adopted by the NBA and NCAA respectively. Launching June 2023, The Soccer Tournament (TST) will mark TBT Enterprises’ expansion into sports beyond basketball. For more information on TBT Enterprises and its various properties, visit TheTournament.com.

ABOUT THE SOCCER TOURNAMENT (TST)

Launching in June 2023, The Soccer Tournament (TST) is the newest creation from TBT Enterprises. TST is an open-application, million dollar, winner-take-all competition. Teams will face off in a 32-team, World Cup model. It will feature a 7v7 format and host teams from all across the world. For more information on TST and how to enter a team, visit TheTournament.com.



