NBC SPORTS AND U.S. FIGURE SKATING ANNOUNCE 2022-23 SCHEDULE; PEACOCK TO STREAM EVERY EVENT LIVE

Season Kicks Off with Live Coverage of Skate America Friday, Oct. 21-Sunday, Oct. 23 Across NBC, USA Network, E! and Peacock

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., and STAMFORD, Conn. (October 6, 2022) -- NBC Sports and U.S. Figure Skating announced today the schedule for the 2022-23 figure skating season. From October to April, NBC Sports and Peacock will provide more than 200 hours of coverage.

Beginning with Skate America, NBC Sports will present more than 30 hours of figure skating coverage on NBC, with an additional 50 hours airing on USA Network and E!. Coverage will showcase the 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships, ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series (including Skate America), ISU World Championships, ISU Four Continents Championships and the ISU European Championships.

As the exclusive streaming home of U.S. Figure Skating, Peacock will stream coverage of every skate throughout the 2022-23 season .

NBC Sports will kick off its Grand Prix Series coverage with 2022 Skate America, set for Oct. 21-23 in Norwood, Mass. The entire competition will be streamed live on Peacock, with more than 10 hours of live coverage on NBC, USA Network and E! over the weekend. Coverage of the Grand Prix Series will conclude with the Grand Prix Final recap show on Dec. 11.

NBC Sports’ four-day coverage of the 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships, which will be held Jan. 26-29, 2023, in San Jose, Calif., features live coverage of every discipline, including live coverage of the women’s short program on Thursday, Jan. 26 (USA Network and Peacock) and women’s free skate on Friday, Jan. 27 (NBC and Peacock). The men’s competition will feature two live shows on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29. The Skating Spectacular show will air Sunday, Feb. 5.

Additionally, NBC and E! will televise 10 hours of the ISU European Figure Skating Championships, and NBC, USA Network, and E! will provide 10 hours of the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships.

NBC and USA Network will cover 15 hours of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships, which are set for March 21-25, in Saitama, Japan.

Coverage on NBC, USA Network and E! is live streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

2022-23 Figure Skating Series Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date Competition Time (ET) Platform Oct. 21 Skate America 7:20-8:45 p.m. Peacock Oct. 21 Skate America 7:30-10:30 p.m. USA Network Oct. 21 Skate America 8:45-10:30 p.m. Peacock Oct. 22 Skate America 2:40-4:15 p.m. Peacock Oct. 22 Skate America 3-6 p.m. NBC Oct. 22 Skate America 4:15-6 p.m. Peacock Oct. 22 Skate America 7:15-8:45 p.m. Peacock Oct. 22 Skate America 8-11 p.m. USA Network Oct. 22 Skate America 9-11 p.m. Peacock Oct. 23 Skate America 1-2:45 p.m. Peacock Oct. 23 Skate America 3-5 p.m. Peacock Oct. 23 Skate America 2-5 p.m. E! Oct. 28 Skate Canada International 2-3:30 p.m. Peacock Oct. 28 Skate Canada International 3:45-5:15 p.m. Peacock Oct. 28 Skate Canada International 6:45-8 p.m. Peacock Oct. 28 Skate Canada International 8-9:45 p.m. Peacock Oct. 29 Skate Canada International 1:15-3:15 p.m. Peacock Oct. 29 Skate Canada International 3:25-5 p.m. Peacock Oct. 29 Skate Canada International 6-7:15 p.m. Peacock Oct. 29 Skate Canada International 7:30-9:30 p.m. Peacock Oct. 30 Skate Canada International Noon-1:30 p.m. NBC* Nov. 4 Internationaux de France 8-9:30 a.m. Peacock Nov. 4 Internationaux de France 10-11:20 a.m. Peacock Nov. 4 Internationaux de France 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Peacock Nov. 4 Internationaux de France 1:45-3 p.m. Peacock Nov. 5 Internationaux de France 8-10 a.m. Peacock Nov. 5 Internationaux de France 10:10-11:45 a.m. Peacock Nov. 5 Internationaux de France Noon-2 p.m. Peacock Nov. 5 Internationaux de France 2:10-3 p.m. Peacock Nov. 6 Internationaux de France 10 a.m.-Noon E!* Nov. 12 Internationaux de France 2:30-4 p.m. NBC* Nov. 11 ISU Grand Prix: England 1-2:05 p.m. Peacock Nov. 11 ISU Grand Prix: England 2:25-4 p.m. Peacock Nov. 12 ISU Grand Prix: England 8:45-10 a.m. Peacock Nov. 12 ISU Grand Prix: England 10:20 a.m.-Noon Peacock Nov. 12 ISU Grand Prix: England 1:30-2:50 p.m. Peacock Nov. 12 ISU Grand Prix: England 3-5 p.m. Peacock Nov. 13 ISU Grand Prix: England 6:15-8:05 a.m. Peacock Nov. 13 ISU Grand Prix: England 8:20-10 a.m. Peacock Nov. 13 ISU Grand Prix: England 4-6 p.m. NBC* Nov. 17 NHK Trophy 10:30-11:40 p.m. Peacock Nov. 18 NHK Trophy 12:15-1:50 a.m. Peacock Nov. 18 NHK Trophy 2:15-3:35 a.m. Peacock Nov. 18 NHK Trophy 5-6:35 a.m. Peacock Nov. 18 NHK Trophy 10-11:20 p.m. Peacock Nov. 19 NHK Trophy 11:50 p.m.-1:40 a.m. Peacock Nov. 19 NHK Trophy 2:50-4:25 a.m. Peacock Nov. 19 NHK Trophy 5:30-7:20 a.m. Peacock Nov. 20 NHK Trophy 4-6 p.m. NBC* Nov. 25 ISU Grand Prix: Finland 6-7:05 a.m. Peacock Nov. 25 ISU Grand Prix: Finland 7:50-9:20 a.m. Peacock Nov. 25 ISU Grand Prix: Finland 10:45 a.m.-12:20 p.m. Peacock Nov. 26 ISU Grand Prix: Finland 12:40-2 p.m. Peacock Nov. 26 ISU Grand Prix: Finland 5:45-7:05 a.m. Peacock Nov. 26 ISU Grand Prix: Finland 7:20-9:10 a.m. Peacock Nov. 27 ISU Grand Prix: Finland 11:15 a.m.-1:05 p.m. Peacock Nov. 27 ISU Grand Prix: Finland 1:25-3 p.m. Peacock Nov. 27 ISU Grand Prix: Finland 4-6 p.m. NBC* Dec. 8 ISU Grand Prix Final (Torino) 1:15-2:15 p.m. Peacock Dec. 8 ISU Grand Prix Final (Torino) 2:30-3:30 p.m. Peacock Dec. 9 ISU Grand Prix Final (Torino) 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Peacock Dec. 9 ISU Grand Prix Final (Torino) 1:45-2:45 p.m. Peacock Dec. 9 ISU Grand Prix Final (Torino) 3-4 p.m. Peacock Dec. 10 ISU Grand Prix Final (Torino) 7:30-8:30 a.m. Peacock Dec. 10 ISU Grand Prix Final (Torino) 6:30-7:30 a.m. E!* Dec. 10 ISU Grand Prix Final (Torino) 7:30-8:30 a.m. E! Dec. 10 ISU Grand Prix Final (Torino) 8:30-9:30 a.m. E!* Dec. 10 ISU Grand Prix Final (Torino) 1:40-2:40 p.m. Peacock Dec. 10 ISU Grand Prix Final (Torino) 3-4 p.m. Peacock Dec. 11 Grand Prix: Final (Torino) 3:30-6 p.m. NBC* Jan. 26 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships 7-9 p.m. USA Network Jan. 26 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships 9:30 p.m.-Midnight Peacock Jan. 26 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships 10 p.m.-Midnight USA Network Jan. 27 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships 4:30-7 p.m. Peacock Jan. 27 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships 5-7 p.m. USA Network Jan. 27 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships 8-11 p.m. NBC Jan. 28 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2:30-4:30 p.m. NBC Jan. 28 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships 5-7 p.m. Peacock Jan. 28 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships 7-8 p.m. Peacock Jan. 28 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships 8-10 p.m. USA Network Jan. 29 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2:15-6 p.m. Peacock Jan. 29 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships 3-6 p.m. NBC Feb. 5 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships 4-6 p.m. NBC* Jan. 25 ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2023 5:15-8:30 a.m. Peacock Jan. 25 ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2023 10:20 a.m.-4 p.m. Peacock Jan. 25 ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2023 2-4 p.m. E! Jan. 26 ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2023 5-11 a.m. Peacock Jan. 26 ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2023 9-11 a.m. E! Jan. 26 ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2023 Noon-3 p.m. Peacock Jan. 27 ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2023 5-10 a.m. Peacock Jan. 27 ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2023 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Peacock Jan. 27 ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2023 1-3 p.m. E! Jan. 28 ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2023 6-10 a.m. Peacock Jan. 28 ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2023 8-10 a.m. E! Jan. 28 ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2023 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Peacock Feb. 5 ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2023 2-4 p.m. NBC* Feb. 9 ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2023 2-6 p.m. Peacock Feb. 9 ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2023 8 p.m.-Midnight Peacock Feb. 10 ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2023 8 a.m.-Noon USA Network* Feb. 10 ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2023 1:15-3:30 p.m. Peacock Feb. 10 ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2023 4:25-7 p.m. Peacock Feb. 10 ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2023 8 p.m.-Midnight Peacock Feb. 11 ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2023 Noon-2 p.m. E!* Feb. 11 ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2023 4:25-7 p.m. Peacock Feb. 11 ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2023 8 p.m.-Midnight Peacock Feb. 12 ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2023 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. E!* Feb. 12 ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2023 3-6 p.m. Peacock Feb. 19 ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2023 Noon-2 p.m. NBC* Mar. 21 ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2023 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Peacock Mar. 22 ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2023 1:45-8 a.m. Peacock Mar. 22 ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2023 6-8 a.m. USA Network Mar. 22 ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2023 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Peacock Mar. 23 ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2023 1:45-8 a.m. Peacock Mar. 23 ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2023 6-8 a.m. USA Network Mar. 23 ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2023 8-10 a.m. USA Network* Mar. 23 ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2023 9:45 p.m.-3:15 a.m. Peacock Mar. 24 ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2023 4:15-8:30 a.m. Peacock Mar. 24 ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2023 6:30-8:30 a.m. USA Network Mar. 24 ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2023 11:30 p.m.-3 a.m. Peacock Mar. 25 ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2023 4:15-8:30 a.m. Peacock Mar. 25 ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2023 6:30-8:30 a.m. Peacock Mar. 25 ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2023 8-10 p.m. NBC* Apr. 9 ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2023 3-6 p.m. NBC* Apr. 4 ISU World Synchronized Skating Championships Noon-2 p.m. USA Network* *taped coverage

