NBC SPORTS AND U.S. FIGURE SKATING ANNOUNCE 2022-23 SCHEDULE; PEACOCK TO STREAM EVERY EVENT LIVE

  
Published October 6, 2022 09:06 AM
usfsvertcolor

Season Kicks Off with Live Coverage of Skate America Friday, Oct. 21-Sunday, Oct. 23 Across NBC, USA Network, E! and Peacock

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., and STAMFORD, Conn. (October 6, 2022) -- NBC Sports and U.S. Figure Skating announced today the schedule for the 2022-23 figure skating season. From October to April, NBC Sports and Peacock will provide more than 200 hours of coverage.

Beginning with Skate America, NBC Sports will present more than 30 hours of figure skating coverage on NBC, with an additional 50 hours airing on USA Network and E!. Coverage will showcase the 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships, ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series (including Skate America), ISU World Championships, ISU Four Continents Championships and the ISU European Championships.

As the exclusive streaming home of U.S. Figure Skating, Peacock will stream coverage of every skate throughout the 2022-23 season.

NBC Sports will kick off its Grand Prix Series coverage with 2022 Skate America, set for Oct. 21-23 in Norwood, Mass. The entire competition will be streamed live on Peacock, with more than 10 hours of live coverage on NBC, USA Network and E! over the weekend. Coverage of the Grand Prix Series will conclude with the Grand Prix Final recap show on Dec. 11.

NBC Sports’ four-day coverage of the 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships, which will be held Jan. 26-29, 2023, in San Jose, Calif., features live coverage of every discipline, including live coverage of the women’s short program on Thursday, Jan. 26 (USA Network and Peacock) and women’s free skate on Friday, Jan. 27 (NBC and Peacock). The men’s competition will feature two live shows on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29. The Skating Spectacular show will air Sunday, Feb. 5.

Additionally, NBC and E! will televise 10 hours of the ISU European Figure Skating Championships, and NBC, USA Network, and E! will provide 10 hours of the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships.

NBC and USA Network will cover 15 hours of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships, which are set for March 21-25, in Saitama, Japan.

Coverage on NBC, USA Network and E! is live streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

In addition to U.S. Figure Skating coverage, Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, MLB Sunday Leadoff, NASCAR, INDYCAR, Notre Dame Football, golf, Olympic sports, horse racing, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show and Pro Football Talk Live. Click here to learn more and to sign up.

2022-23 Figure Skating Series Coverage Schedule
All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

DateCompetitionTime (ET)Platform
Oct. 21Skate America7:20-8:45 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 21Skate America7:30-10:30 p.m.USA Network
Oct. 21Skate America8:45-10:30 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 22Skate America2:40-4:15 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 22Skate America3-6 p.m.NBC
Oct. 22Skate America4:15-6 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 22Skate America7:15-8:45 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 22Skate America8-11 p.m.USA Network
Oct. 22Skate America9-11 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 23Skate America1-2:45 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 23Skate America3-5 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 23Skate America2-5 p.m.E!
Oct. 28Skate Canada International2-3:30 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 28Skate Canada International3:45-5:15 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 28Skate Canada International6:45-8 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 28Skate Canada International8-9:45 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 29Skate Canada International1:15-3:15 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 29Skate Canada International3:25-5 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 29Skate Canada International6-7:15 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 29Skate Canada International7:30-9:30 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 30Skate Canada InternationalNoon-1:30 p.m.NBC*
Nov. 4Internationaux de France8-9:30 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 4Internationaux de France10-11:20 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 4Internationaux de France11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m.Peacock
Nov. 4Internationaux de France1:45-3 p.m.Peacock
Nov. 5Internationaux de France8-10 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 5Internationaux de France10:10-11:45 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 5Internationaux de FranceNoon-2 p.m.Peacock
Nov. 5Internationaux de France2:10-3 p.m.Peacock
Nov. 6Internationaux de France10 a.m.-NoonE!*
Nov. 12Internationaux de France2:30-4 p.m.NBC*
Nov. 11ISU Grand Prix: England1-2:05 p.m.Peacock
Nov. 11ISU Grand Prix: England2:25-4 p.m.Peacock
Nov. 12ISU Grand Prix: England8:45-10 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 12ISU Grand Prix: England10:20 a.m.-NoonPeacock
Nov. 12ISU Grand Prix: England1:30-2:50 p.m.Peacock
Nov. 12ISU Grand Prix: England3-5 p.m.Peacock
Nov. 13ISU Grand Prix: England6:15-8:05 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 13ISU Grand Prix: England8:20-10 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 13ISU Grand Prix: England4-6 p.m.NBC*
Nov. 17NHK Trophy10:30-11:40 p.m.Peacock
Nov. 18NHK Trophy12:15-1:50 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 18NHK Trophy2:15-3:35 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 18NHK Trophy5-6:35 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 18NHK Trophy10-11:20 p.m.Peacock
Nov. 19NHK Trophy11:50 p.m.-1:40 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 19NHK Trophy2:50-4:25 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 19NHK Trophy5:30-7:20 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 20NHK Trophy4-6 p.m.NBC*
Nov. 25ISU Grand Prix: Finland6-7:05 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 25ISU Grand Prix: Finland7:50-9:20 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 25ISU Grand Prix: Finland10:45 a.m.-12:20 p.m.Peacock
Nov. 26ISU Grand Prix: Finland12:40-2 p.m.Peacock
Nov. 26ISU Grand Prix: Finland5:45-7:05 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 26ISU Grand Prix: Finland7:20-9:10 a.m.Peacock
Nov. 27ISU Grand Prix: Finland11:15 a.m.-1:05 p.m.Peacock
Nov. 27ISU Grand Prix: Finland1:25-3 p.m.Peacock
Nov. 27ISU Grand Prix: Finland4-6 p.m.NBC*
Dec. 8ISU Grand Prix Final (Torino)1:15-2:15 p.m.Peacock
Dec. 8ISU Grand Prix Final (Torino)2:30-3:30 p.m.Peacock
Dec. 9ISU Grand Prix Final (Torino)11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.Peacock
Dec. 9ISU Grand Prix Final (Torino)1:45-2:45 p.m.Peacock
Dec. 9ISU Grand Prix Final (Torino)3-4 p.m.Peacock
Dec. 10ISU Grand Prix Final (Torino)7:30-8:30 a.m.Peacock
Dec. 10ISU Grand Prix Final (Torino)6:30-7:30 a.m.E!*
Dec. 10ISU Grand Prix Final (Torino)7:30-8:30 a.m.E!
Dec. 10ISU Grand Prix Final (Torino)8:30-9:30 a.m.E!*
Dec. 10ISU Grand Prix Final (Torino)1:40-2:40 p.m.Peacock
Dec. 10ISU Grand Prix Final (Torino)3-4 p.m.Peacock
Dec. 11Grand Prix: Final (Torino)3:30-6 p.m.NBC*
Jan. 262023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships7-9 p.m.USA Network
Jan. 262023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships9:30 p.m.-MidnightPeacock
Jan. 262023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships10 p.m.-MidnightUSA Network
Jan. 272023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships4:30-7 p.m.Peacock
Jan. 272023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships5-7 p.m.USA Network
Jan. 272023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships8-11 p.m.NBC
Jan. 282023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships2:30-4:30 p.m.NBC
Jan. 282023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships5-7 p.m.Peacock
Jan. 282023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships7-8 p.m.Peacock
Jan. 282023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships8-10 p.m.USA Network
Jan. 292023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships2:15-6 p.m.Peacock
Jan. 292023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships3-6 p.m.NBC
Feb. 52023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships4-6 p.m.NBC*
Jan. 25ISU European Figure Skating Championships 20235:15-8:30 a.m.Peacock
Jan. 25ISU European Figure Skating Championships 202310:20 a.m.-4 p.m.Peacock
Jan. 25ISU European Figure Skating Championships 20232-4 p.m.E!
Jan. 26ISU European Figure Skating Championships 20235-11 a.m.Peacock
Jan. 26ISU European Figure Skating Championships 20239-11 a.m.E!
Jan. 26ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2023Noon-3 p.m.Peacock
Jan. 27ISU European Figure Skating Championships 20235-10 a.m.Peacock
Jan. 27ISU European Figure Skating Championships 202311 a.m.-3 p.m.Peacock
Jan. 27ISU European Figure Skating Championships 20231-3 p.m.E!
Jan. 28ISU European Figure Skating Championships 20236-10 a.m.Peacock
Jan. 28ISU European Figure Skating Championships 20238-10 a.m.E!
Jan. 28ISU European Figure Skating Championships 202311:30 a.m.-3 p.m.Peacock
Feb. 5ISU European Figure Skating Championships 20232-4 p.m.NBC*
Feb. 9ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 20232-6 p.m.Peacock
Feb. 9ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 20238 p.m.-MidnightPeacock
Feb. 10ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 20238 a.m.-NoonUSA Network*
Feb. 10ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 20231:15-3:30 p.m.Peacock
Feb. 10ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 20234:25-7 p.m.Peacock
Feb. 10ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 20238 p.m.-MidnightPeacock
Feb. 11ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2023Noon-2 p.m.E!*
Feb. 11ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 20234:25-7 p.m.Peacock
Feb. 11ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 20238 p.m.-MidnightPeacock
Feb. 12ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 202311:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.E!*
Feb. 12ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 20233-6 p.m.Peacock
Feb. 19ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2023Noon-2 p.m.NBC*
Mar. 21ISU World Figure Skating Championships 20239 p.m.-1 a.m.Peacock
Mar. 22ISU World Figure Skating Championships 20231:45-8 a.m.Peacock
Mar. 22ISU World Figure Skating Championships 20236-8 a.m.USA Network
Mar. 22ISU World Figure Skating Championships 20239 p.m.-1 a.m.Peacock
Mar. 23ISU World Figure Skating Championships 20231:45-8 a.m.Peacock
Mar. 23ISU World Figure Skating Championships 20236-8 a.m.USA Network
Mar. 23ISU World Figure Skating Championships 20238-10 a.m.USA Network*
Mar. 23ISU World Figure Skating Championships 20239:45 p.m.-3:15 a.m.Peacock
Mar. 24ISU World Figure Skating Championships 20234:15-8:30 a.m.Peacock
Mar. 24ISU World Figure Skating Championships 20236:30-8:30 a.m.USA Network
Mar. 24ISU World Figure Skating Championships 202311:30 p.m.-3 a.m.Peacock
Mar. 25ISU World Figure Skating Championships 20234:15-8:30 a.m.Peacock
Mar. 25ISU World Figure Skating Championships 20236:30-8:30 a.m.Peacock
Mar. 25ISU World Figure Skating Championships 20238-10 p.m.NBC*
Apr. 9ISU World Figure Skating Championships 20233-6 p.m.NBC*
Apr. 4ISU World Synchronized Skating ChampionshipsNoon-2 p.m.USA Network*
*taped coverage

--NBC SPORTS--