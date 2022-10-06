NBC SPORTS AND U.S. FIGURE SKATING ANNOUNCE 2022-23 SCHEDULE; PEACOCK TO STREAM EVERY EVENT LIVE
Season Kicks Off with Live Coverage of Skate America Friday, Oct. 21-Sunday, Oct. 23 Across NBC, USA Network, E! and Peacock
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., and STAMFORD, Conn. (October 6, 2022) -- NBC Sports and U.S. Figure Skating announced today the schedule for the 2022-23 figure skating season. From October to April, NBC Sports and Peacock will provide more than 200 hours of coverage.
Beginning with Skate America, NBC Sports will present more than 30 hours of figure skating coverage on NBC, with an additional 50 hours airing on USA Network and E!. Coverage will showcase the 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships, ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series (including Skate America), ISU World Championships, ISU Four Continents Championships and the ISU European Championships.
As the exclusive streaming home of U.S. Figure Skating, Peacock will stream coverage of every skate throughout the 2022-23 season.
NBC Sports will kick off its Grand Prix Series coverage with 2022 Skate America, set for Oct. 21-23 in Norwood, Mass. The entire competition will be streamed live on Peacock, with more than 10 hours of live coverage on NBC, USA Network and E! over the weekend. Coverage of the Grand Prix Series will conclude with the Grand Prix Final recap show on Dec. 11.
NBC Sports’ four-day coverage of the 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships, which will be held Jan. 26-29, 2023, in San Jose, Calif., features live coverage of every discipline, including live coverage of the women’s short program on Thursday, Jan. 26 (USA Network and Peacock) and women’s free skate on Friday, Jan. 27 (NBC and Peacock). The men’s competition will feature two live shows on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29. The Skating Spectacular show will air Sunday, Feb. 5.
Additionally, NBC and E! will televise 10 hours of the ISU European Figure Skating Championships, and NBC, USA Network, and E! will provide 10 hours of the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships.
NBC and USA Network will cover 15 hours of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships, which are set for March 21-25, in Saitama, Japan.
Coverage on NBC, USA Network and E! is live streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
In addition to U.S. Figure Skating coverage, Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, MLB Sunday Leadoff, NASCAR, INDYCAR, Notre Dame Football, golf, Olympic sports, horse racing, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show and Pro Football Talk Live. Click here to learn more and to sign up.
2022-23 Figure Skating Series Coverage Schedule
All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.
|Date
|Competition
|Time (ET)
|Platform
|Oct. 21
|Skate America
|7:20-8:45 p.m.
|Peacock
|Oct. 21
|Skate America
|7:30-10:30 p.m.
|USA Network
|Oct. 21
|Skate America
|8:45-10:30 p.m.
|Peacock
|Oct. 22
|Skate America
|2:40-4:15 p.m.
|Peacock
|Oct. 22
|Skate America
|3-6 p.m.
|NBC
|Oct. 22
|Skate America
|4:15-6 p.m.
|Peacock
|Oct. 22
|Skate America
|7:15-8:45 p.m.
|Peacock
|Oct. 22
|Skate America
|8-11 p.m.
|USA Network
|Oct. 22
|Skate America
|9-11 p.m.
|Peacock
|Oct. 23
|Skate America
|1-2:45 p.m.
|Peacock
|Oct. 23
|Skate America
|3-5 p.m.
|Peacock
|Oct. 23
|Skate America
|2-5 p.m.
|E!
|Oct. 28
|Skate Canada International
|2-3:30 p.m.
|Peacock
|Oct. 28
|Skate Canada International
|3:45-5:15 p.m.
|Peacock
|Oct. 28
|Skate Canada International
|6:45-8 p.m.
|Peacock
|Oct. 28
|Skate Canada International
|8-9:45 p.m.
|Peacock
|Oct. 29
|Skate Canada International
|1:15-3:15 p.m.
|Peacock
|Oct. 29
|Skate Canada International
|3:25-5 p.m.
|Peacock
|Oct. 29
|Skate Canada International
|6-7:15 p.m.
|Peacock
|Oct. 29
|Skate Canada International
|7:30-9:30 p.m.
|Peacock
|Oct. 30
|Skate Canada International
|Noon-1:30 p.m.
|NBC*
|Nov. 4
|Internationaux de France
|8-9:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 4
|Internationaux de France
|10-11:20 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 4
|Internationaux de France
|11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 4
|Internationaux de France
|1:45-3 p.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 5
|Internationaux de France
|8-10 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 5
|Internationaux de France
|10:10-11:45 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 5
|Internationaux de France
|Noon-2 p.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 5
|Internationaux de France
|2:10-3 p.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 6
|Internationaux de France
|10 a.m.-Noon
|E!*
|Nov. 12
|Internationaux de France
|2:30-4 p.m.
|NBC*
|Nov. 11
|ISU Grand Prix: England
|1-2:05 p.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 11
|ISU Grand Prix: England
|2:25-4 p.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 12
|ISU Grand Prix: England
|8:45-10 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 12
|ISU Grand Prix: England
|10:20 a.m.-Noon
|Peacock
|Nov. 12
|ISU Grand Prix: England
|1:30-2:50 p.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 12
|ISU Grand Prix: England
|3-5 p.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 13
|ISU Grand Prix: England
|6:15-8:05 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 13
|ISU Grand Prix: England
|8:20-10 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 13
|ISU Grand Prix: England
|4-6 p.m.
|NBC*
|Nov. 17
|NHK Trophy
|10:30-11:40 p.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 18
|NHK Trophy
|12:15-1:50 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 18
|NHK Trophy
|2:15-3:35 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 18
|NHK Trophy
|5-6:35 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 18
|NHK Trophy
|10-11:20 p.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 19
|NHK Trophy
|11:50 p.m.-1:40 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 19
|NHK Trophy
|2:50-4:25 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 19
|NHK Trophy
|5:30-7:20 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 20
|NHK Trophy
|4-6 p.m.
|NBC*
|Nov. 25
|ISU Grand Prix: Finland
|6-7:05 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 25
|ISU Grand Prix: Finland
|7:50-9:20 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 25
|ISU Grand Prix: Finland
|10:45 a.m.-12:20 p.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 26
|ISU Grand Prix: Finland
|12:40-2 p.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 26
|ISU Grand Prix: Finland
|5:45-7:05 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 26
|ISU Grand Prix: Finland
|7:20-9:10 a.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 27
|ISU Grand Prix: Finland
|11:15 a.m.-1:05 p.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 27
|ISU Grand Prix: Finland
|1:25-3 p.m.
|Peacock
|Nov. 27
|ISU Grand Prix: Finland
|4-6 p.m.
|NBC*
|Dec. 8
|ISU Grand Prix Final (Torino)
|1:15-2:15 p.m.
|Peacock
|Dec. 8
|ISU Grand Prix Final (Torino)
|2:30-3:30 p.m.
|Peacock
|Dec. 9
|ISU Grand Prix Final (Torino)
|11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
|Peacock
|Dec. 9
|ISU Grand Prix Final (Torino)
|1:45-2:45 p.m.
|Peacock
|Dec. 9
|ISU Grand Prix Final (Torino)
|3-4 p.m.
|Peacock
|Dec. 10
|ISU Grand Prix Final (Torino)
|7:30-8:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Dec. 10
|ISU Grand Prix Final (Torino)
|6:30-7:30 a.m.
|E!*
|Dec. 10
|ISU Grand Prix Final (Torino)
|7:30-8:30 a.m.
|E!
|Dec. 10
|ISU Grand Prix Final (Torino)
|8:30-9:30 a.m.
|E!*
|Dec. 10
|ISU Grand Prix Final (Torino)
|1:40-2:40 p.m.
|Peacock
|Dec. 10
|ISU Grand Prix Final (Torino)
|3-4 p.m.
|Peacock
|Dec. 11
|Grand Prix: Final (Torino)
|3:30-6 p.m.
|NBC*
|Jan. 26
|2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships
|7-9 p.m.
|USA Network
|Jan. 26
|2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships
|9:30 p.m.-Midnight
|Peacock
|Jan. 26
|2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships
|10 p.m.-Midnight
|USA Network
|Jan. 27
|2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships
|4:30-7 p.m.
|Peacock
|Jan. 27
|2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships
|5-7 p.m.
|USA Network
|Jan. 27
|2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships
|8-11 p.m.
|NBC
|Jan. 28
|2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships
|2:30-4:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Jan. 28
|2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships
|5-7 p.m.
|Peacock
|Jan. 28
|2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships
|7-8 p.m.
|Peacock
|Jan. 28
|2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships
|8-10 p.m.
|USA Network
|Jan. 29
|2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships
|2:15-6 p.m.
|Peacock
|Jan. 29
|2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships
|3-6 p.m.
|NBC
|Feb. 5
|2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships
|4-6 p.m.
|NBC*
|Jan. 25
|ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2023
|5:15-8:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Jan. 25
|ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2023
|10:20 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Peacock
|Jan. 25
|ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2023
|2-4 p.m.
|E!
|Jan. 26
|ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2023
|5-11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Jan. 26
|ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2023
|9-11 a.m.
|E!
|Jan. 26
|ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2023
|Noon-3 p.m.
|Peacock
|Jan. 27
|ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2023
|5-10 a.m.
|Peacock
|Jan. 27
|ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2023
|11 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Peacock
|Jan. 27
|ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2023
|1-3 p.m.
|E!
|Jan. 28
|ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2023
|6-10 a.m.
|Peacock
|Jan. 28
|ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2023
|8-10 a.m.
|E!
|Jan. 28
|ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2023
|11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Peacock
|Feb. 5
|ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2023
|2-4 p.m.
|NBC*
|Feb. 9
|ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2023
|2-6 p.m.
|Peacock
|Feb. 9
|ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2023
|8 p.m.-Midnight
|Peacock
|Feb. 10
|ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2023
|8 a.m.-Noon
|USA Network*
|Feb. 10
|ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2023
|1:15-3:30 p.m.
|Peacock
|Feb. 10
|ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2023
|4:25-7 p.m.
|Peacock
|Feb. 10
|ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2023
|8 p.m.-Midnight
|Peacock
|Feb. 11
|ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2023
|Noon-2 p.m.
|E!*
|Feb. 11
|ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2023
|4:25-7 p.m.
|Peacock
|Feb. 11
|ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2023
|8 p.m.-Midnight
|Peacock
|Feb. 12
|ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2023
|11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
|E!*
|Feb. 12
|ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2023
|3-6 p.m.
|Peacock
|Feb. 19
|ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2023
|Noon-2 p.m.
|NBC*
|Mar. 21
|ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2023
|9 p.m.-1 a.m.
|Peacock
|Mar. 22
|ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2023
|1:45-8 a.m.
|Peacock
|Mar. 22
|ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2023
|6-8 a.m.
|USA Network
|Mar. 22
|ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2023
|9 p.m.-1 a.m.
|Peacock
|Mar. 23
|ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2023
|1:45-8 a.m.
|Peacock
|Mar. 23
|ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2023
|6-8 a.m.
|USA Network
|Mar. 23
|ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2023
|8-10 a.m.
|USA Network*
|Mar. 23
|ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2023
|9:45 p.m.-3:15 a.m.
|Peacock
|Mar. 24
|ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2023
|4:15-8:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Mar. 24
|ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2023
|6:30-8:30 a.m.
|USA Network
|Mar. 24
|ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2023
|11:30 p.m.-3 a.m.
|Peacock
|Mar. 25
|ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2023
|4:15-8:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Mar. 25
|ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2023
|6:30-8:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Mar. 25
|ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2023
|8-10 p.m.
|NBC*
|Apr. 9
|ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2023
|3-6 p.m.
|NBC*
|Apr. 4
|ISU World Synchronized Skating Championships
|Noon-2 p.m.
|USA Network*
|*taped coverage
