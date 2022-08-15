NBC SPORTS ANNOUNCES 2022 SCHEDULE FOR PRESEASON NO. 5 NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL HEADLINED BY THREE PRIMETIME MATCHUPS ON NBC & PEACOCK

Primetime Matchups Feature Preseason No. 25 BYU in Las Vegas (Oct. 8), Stanford (Oct. 15), and Preseason No. 4 Clemson (Nov. 5)

Matchup Against UNLV on Oct. 22 to be Exclusively Presented on Peacock; All 2022 Notre Dame Football Games on NBC to be Simulstreamed on Peacock

Jac Collinsworth, Jason Garrett and Zora Stephenson to Call Notre Dame Football on NBC and Peacock This Season

Kathryn Tappen to Host Pregame, Halftime and Postgame Coverage Alongside Fighting Irish Football and Opposing Team Alums

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 15, 2022 – NBC Sports today announced the coverage schedule for its unprecedented 32nd season broadcasting Notre Dame Football, headlined by three primetime games against preseason No. 25 BYU in Las Vegas, Nev., on Sat., Oct. 8, long-time rival Stanford on Sat., Oct. 15, and preseason No. 4 Clemson on Sat., Nov. 5, and Peacock exclusively streaming a game for a second consecutive season. Earlier today, the Fighting Irish were ranked No. 5 in the preseason Associated Press Poll – their highest preseason ranking since 2006.

The primetime matchups are highlighted by Notre Dame facing preseason No. 4 Clemson on Sat., Nov. 5 with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The two programs’ last regular season meeting was in 2020 when the No. 4 Fighting Irish defeated the No. 1 ranked Tigers 47-40 in double-overtime in college football’s most-watched game of the 2020 regular season.

Notre Dame travels to Las Vegas to face preseason No. 25 BYU at Allegiant Stadium for the 2022 Shamrock Series on Sat., Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The following week, Notre Dame hosts rival Stanford on Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Notre Dame Stadium on NBC and Peacock. The Fighting Irish have won the past three matchups against the Cardinal, including a 45-14 victory last year at Stanford Stadium, and lead the all-time series 22-13. The series dates to 1925 with the two schools playing nearly every year since 1988.

Throughout the 2022 season, Peacock will simulstream all Notre Dame games aired live on NBC, including pre- and postgame coverage.

In addition, Peacock will exclusively stream Notre Dame hosting UNLV at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sat., Oct. 22 . The Notre Dame-UNLV game will mark Peacock’s second-ever exclusive stream of a Notre Dame regular season football game after providing exclusive live coverage of last September’s win over Toledo.

Peacock has previously provided exclusive live coverage of the Notre Dame Football Blue-Gold game, Notre Dame Pro Day and Notre Dame hockey.

NBC Sports kicks off coverage of the 2022 season on Sat., Sept. 10 at 2:30 p.m. ET, when the Fighting Irish host Marshall in their home opener and head coach Marcus Freeman’s inaugural home game at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., marking the first-ever meeting between the teams. The following week, on Sat., Sept. 17 at 2:30 p.m. ET, the Fighting Irish take on Cal, and they conclude the season against Boston College on Sat., Nov. 19 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ Jac Collinsworth will serve as the play-by-play commentator alongside analyst Jason Garrett for the 2022 Notre Dame season. NBC Sports’ Zora Stephenson will report from the sidelines. Collinsworth and Garrett were paired together for the inaugural season of the USFL earlier this year. Stephenson also was a member of NBC Sports’ USFL commentary team.

Kathryn Tappen will host pregame, halftime and postgame coverage throughout the season. She will be joined each game by both a Fighting Irish football alum and a football alum from their opponent.

Last season, the Fighting Irish finished No. 8 in the AP rankings after earning a berth in the Fiesta Bowl and an 11-2 record. 2022 marks head coach Marcus Freeman’s first season leading the program after making his head coaching debut in the Fiesta Bowl.

NBC SPORTS’ 2022 NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL SCHEDULE DATE TIME (ET) OPPONENT PLATFORM Sat., Sept. 10 2:30 p.m. Marshall NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 17 2:30 p.m. California NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 8 7:30 p.m. BYU NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 15 7:30 p.m. Stanford NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 22 2:30 p.m. UNLV Peacock Sat., Nov. 5 7 p.m. Clemson NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 19 2:30 p.m. Boston College NBC, Peacock

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Sunday Night Football, MLB Sunday Leadoff, Premier League, golf, NASCAR, INDYCAR, horse racing, Olympic sports, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.



--NBC SPORTS--