NBC SPORTS’ LIVE COVERAGE OF THE 109TH TOUR DE FRANCE CONTINUES THIS WEEKEND ACROSS PEACOCK AND USA NETWORK

Live Coverage of Stage 13 Tomorrow with the Tour de France Pre-Race Show at 6:30 a.m. ET on Peacock; Race Coverage Begins at 7 a.m. ET on Peacock

Jonas Vingegaard Holds General Classification Lead Heading into Stage 13; Two-Time Defending Champion Tadej Pogačar Sits in Second Place

Peacock To Stream Live, Commercial-Free Coverage of Every Stage from Start to Finish and Select Early Morning Stages Exclusively as They Happen

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 14, 2022 – NBC Sports’ live coverage of the 109th Tour de France continues this weekend on Peacock and USA Network as the Tour enters Stage 13, beginning in Le Bourg D’Oisans and finishing in Saint-Etienne.

Live coverage of Stage 13 begins tomorrow, Friday, July 15, at 6:30 a.m. ET with the Tour de France Pre-Race Show on Peacock. Tomorrow’s live race coverage begins at 7:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and will encore on USA Network at 3 p.m. ET.

Saturday’s live coverage of Stage 14, beginning in Saint-Etienne and finishing in Mende, starts at 6 a.m. ET with the Tour de France Pre-Race Show on Peacock. Live race coverage begins at 6:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and continues at 8 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. On Sunday, live coverage of Stage 15, beginning in Rodez and finishing in Carcassonne, starts at 6:30 a.m. ET with the Tour de France Pre-Race Show on Peacock. Live race coverage begins at 7:15 a.m. ET on Peacock and continues on Peacock and USA Network at 8 a.m. ET.

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) won Stage 12, marking the 22-year-old’s first career Tour de France stage victory. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo – Visma) of Denmark is in first place overall heading into Stage 13, with two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) of Slovenia in second place and trailing Vingegaard by two minutes and 22 seconds. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) of Great Britain, the 2018 Tour de France champion, is currently in third place.

NBC Sports’ live coverage of all 21 stages culminates with the final stage on Sunday, July 24, live at 10:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

COMMENTATORS

NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2022 Tour de France features Phil Liggett, universally known as the “voice of cycling,” who calls play-by-play race action, marking the 50th time he will cover the Tour de France , and his 45th time calling the race on television. Bob Roll joins Liggett on the call as an analyst, with Liggett and Roll on site at each stage of the Tour de France for the first time since 2019. Steve Porino and former professional cyclist Robbie Hunter serve as reporters.

Paul Burmeister hosts daily pre-race and post-race studio coverage, along with former professional cyclist and analyst Christian Vande Velde and American Grand Tour champion Chris Horner.



NBC SPORTS SOCIAL MEDIA:

Fans can keep up with the Tour de France through NBC Sports’ social media platforms throughout the race, including exclusive behind-the-scenes photos, interviews, video clips, up-to-date news reports and stories from around the cycling world through the NBC Sports Cycling Facebook page and @NBCSNCycling on Twitter. In addition, fans can visit NBCSports.com/cycling for a live stream schedule, stage maps, results, routes and more.



NBC SPORTS’ 2022 TOUR DE FRANCE SCHEDULE

(subject to change, all times ET)***All live coverage on NBC and USA Network is also available on the NBC Sports app:

Date Time Stage Platform Fri., July 15 6:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 7:20 a.m. Stage 13: Le Bourg D’Oisans / Saint-Etienne (LIVE) Peacock 3 p.m. Stage 13: Le Bourg D’Oisans / Saint-Etienne USA Network Sat., July 16 6 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 6:30 a.m. Stage 14: Saint-Etienne / Mende (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 14: Saint-Etienne / Mende (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network Sun., July 17 6:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 7:15 a.m. Stage 15: Rodez / Carcassonne (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 15: Rodez / Carcassonne (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network Tues., July 19 6 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 6:40 a.m. Stage 16: Carcassonne / Foix (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 16: Carcassonne / Foix (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network Wed., July 20 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 7:25 a.m. Stage 17: Saint-Gaudens / Peyragudes (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 17: Saint-Gaudens / Peyragudes (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network Thurs., July 21 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 7:40 a.m. Stage 18: Lourdes / Hautacam (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 18: Lourdes / Hautacam (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network Fri., July 22 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 7:10 a.m. Stage 19: Castelnau-Magnoac / Cahors (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 19: Castelnau-Magnoac / Cahors (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network Sat., July 23 6:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 7:05 a.m. Stage 20: Lacapelle-Marival / Rocamadour (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 20: Lacapelle-Marival / Rocamadour (LIVE) NBC, Peacock Sun. July 24 10 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network 10:30 a.m. Stage 21: Paris La Defense Arena / Paris Champs-Elysees (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network 2 p.m. Stage 21: Paris La Defense Arena / Paris Champs-Elysees NBC





