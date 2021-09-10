NBC SPORTS PRESENTS BREEDERS’ CUP CHALLENGE SERIES “WIN AND YOU’RE IN” RACES LIVE FROM KENTUCKY DOWNS TOMORROW, SATURDAY, SEPT. 11 AT 5 P.M. ET ON NBC

FRANKLIN, Ky. (Sept. 10, 2021) ― The “Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In – presented by America’s Best Racing” comes to Kentucky Downs tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 11 on NBC from 5-6 p.m., with live coverage of the $1 million FanDuel Turf Sprint Stakes (G3) and the $1 million Calumet Turf Cup Stakes (G2).

Saturday’s program marks the sixth telecast this year in the “Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In – presented by America’s Best Racing” on NBC and NBCSN from some of North America’s most iconic racetracks. The series leads to the 38th Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Del Mar racetrack in Del Mar, California, to be held Nov. 5-6 on NBC and NBCSN. The complete series TV schedule can be accessed here.

NBC Sports’ coverage will feature commentary and discussion from its International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn., led by host Ahmed Fareed, and analysts Randy Moss and Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey, who won 15 Breeders’ Cup races including five victories in the Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1). Reporter Britney Eurton and handicapper Matt Bernier will be on-site at Kentucky Downs.

The FanDuel Turf Sprint Stakes, to be run at 6 furlongs, gives the winner a free berth into the $1 million Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (G1). The race is headlined by the outstanding 5-year-old mare Got Stormy, who is seeking her second Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series win this year. Owned by MyRacehorse and Spendthrift Farm, and trained by Mark Casse, Got Stormy secured a free berth into the $2 million FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile presented by PDJF (G1) when she defeated male rivals in the Fourstardave Handicap (G1) at Saratoga on Aug. 14. A 12-time winner, Got Stormy finished second in the 2019 Breeders’ Cup Mile and was fifth in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint. Tyler Gaffalione will ride Got Stormy from post nine.

LRE Racing and JEH Racing Stable’s 5-year-old Casa Creed, trained by Bill Mott, already earned an automatic starting position into the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint when he captured the Jackpocket Jaipur Stakes (G1) at Belmont Park on June 5. In his most recent start, Casa Creed finished third in the Fourstardave Handicap (G1) at Saratoga on Aug. 14. Ricardo Santana Jr. has the mount breaking from post seven. Breeze Easy’s 7-year-old gelding Imprimis won last year’s race by a neck and earned a free berth into the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint. Trained by Joe Orseno, Imprimis got caught in traffic on the turn for home in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint, and finished 13th. This year, Imprimis won the Janus Stakes at Gulfstream Park in January, and was fourth in the Troy Stakes (G3) at Saratoga on Aug 6.

The past two winners of the Calumet Turf Cup Stakes ― Arklow and Zulu Alpha ― are among 12 horses entered for the 1 ½-mile race, with the winner gaining a free starting position into the $4 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf (G1), which will also be run at 1 ½ miles. Donegal Racing, Joseph Bulger and the Estate of Peter Coneway’s 7-year-old gelding Arklow won last year’s race by 1 ¼ lengths. Trained by Brad Cox, Arklow has one win in three starts this year, taking the Louisville Stakes (G3) at Churchill Downs on May 15 for his ninth career victory. Arklow will be ridden from post 5 by Florent Geroux. Michael Hui’s Zulu Alpha, won the 2019 Turf Cup by 1 ¾ lengths, and finished third behind Arklow in last year’s renewal. A leg injury prevented Zulu Alpha from running in last year’s Breeders’ Cup. This year, the 8-year-old gelding, trained by Mike Maker, has been winless in two starts, registering a seventh-place finish last time out in the Mr. D. Stakes (G1) at Arlington Park. Ricardo Santana Jr. rides Zulu Alpha from post 11.

Calumet Farm’s homebred Channel Cat has a Grade 1 victory this year, taking the Man o’ War Stakes at Belmont Park on May 8. Channel Cat, a 6-year-old son of 2007 Breeders’ Cup Turf winner English Channel, is trained by Jack Sisterson, and will be ridden from post three by John Velazquez.

