NBC SPORTS PRESENTS FINAL BREEDERS’ CUP CHALLENGE SERIES RACE LIVE FROM KEENELAND TOMORROW, WEDNESDAY OCT. 13 AT 4 P.M. ET ON NBCSN

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 12, 2021) ― Led by unbeaten Turnerloose, an overflow field of 14, including two also-eligibles, has been entered for Wednesday’s $200,000 Jessamine Stakes (G2) at Keeneland Race Course with the final automatic starting position in the $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1) up for grabs. The 1 1/16-mile race for 2-year-old fillies will be televised live on NBCSN at 4 p.m. ET as a part of the “Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In – presented by America’s Best Racing.”

Wednesday program marks the 13th and final show in this year’s “Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In – presented by America’s Best Racing” on NBC and NBCSN from some of North America’s most iconic racetracks. The series leads to the 38th Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Del Mar racetrack in Del Mar, California, on Nov. 5-6, which will be shown live on NBC and NBCSN. The Breeders’ Cup World Championships television schedule appears here.

NBC Sports’ coverage will feature commentary and discussion from its International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn., led by host Ahmed Fareed, analyst Randy Moss, and handicapper Matt Bernier. Reporters Britney Eurton and Nick Luck will be on-site at Keeneland.

Dawn and Ike Thrash’s Turnerloose has started her career with two wins. Trained by Brad Cox, the daughter of 2015 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) and 2016 Kentucky Derby (G1) winner Nyquist broke her maiden at 1 mile at Ellis Park on July 16 and then captured the 1-mile Aristocrat Juvenile Fillies Stakes at Kentucky Downs by five lengths on Sept. 6. Florent Geroux rides from post three. Another runner coming off a big effort at Kentucky Downs is Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners’ Dressed, who has won two of her three starts. After breaking her maiden in her second try at Arlington Park, Dressed, trained by Wayne Catalano, came from off the pace to win a 6 ½-furlong allowance optional claiming race at Kentucky Downs on Sept. 12 by 3 ¼ lengths. Dressed will be ridden by Flavien Prat from post 12.

Making a five-wide sweeping move, SF Racing’s Misthaven (IRE) won on debut in a 6 ½-furlong maiden special weight by 1 ¾ lengths on Sept 5 at Kentucky Downs. Breaking from post 10, Misthaven, trained by Joe Sharp, will be ridden by Tyler Gaffalione. Starting just to the outside of Misthaven in post 11 is Teneri Farm and J Stable’s Opalina. Trained by Roderick Rodriguez, Opalina is up from Gulfstream Park in Florida, where she broke her maiden at 1 mile on Sept. 17. Opalina will be ridden by Edgard Zayas.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS GROUP

NBC Sports Group serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. The sports media company consists of NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, NBCSN, Golf Channel, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBC Sports Regional Networks, NBC Sports Audio Network and NBC Sports Digital, which includes NBCSports.com, NBCOlympics.com,GolfChannel.com, the digital assets of the NBC Sports Regional Networks, NBC Sports EDGE, the NBC Sports Talk franchise, multiple apps, and two transactional sports businesses, GolfNow and SportsEngine, and two direct-to-consumer products - NBC Sports Gold and GolfPass. NBC Sports Group possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, French Open, and many more.

ABOUT AMERICA’S BEST RACING

America’s Best Racing is a multimedia fan development and awareness-building platform, initiated by The Jockey Club, designed to increase the profile and visibility of North America’s best Thoroughbred racing events with a primary focus on the sport’s lifestyle and competition. You can follow America’s Best Racing at AmericasBestRacing.net as well as on social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, Instagram, and Snapchat.

ABOUT BREEDERS’ CUP

Breeders’ Cup Limited administers the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Thoroughbred horse racing’s year-end Championships, as well as the Breeders’ Cup Challenge qualifying series, which provides automatic starting positions into the Championships races. The Breeders’ Cup is also a founding member of the Thoroughbred Safety Coalition, an organization composed of industry leaders committed to advancing safety measures in Thoroughbred racing and improving the well-being of equine and human athletes.

The 2021 Breeders’ Cup World Championships, consisting of 14 Championship races, is scheduled to be held on November 5-6 at Del Mar racetrack in Del Mar, California. The event will be televised live by the NBC Sports Group. Breeders’ Cup press releases appear on the Breeders’ Cup website, breederscup.com. You can also follow the Breeders’ Cup on social media.