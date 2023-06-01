NBC SPORTS PRESENTS LIVE COVERAGE OF 123rd U.S. OPEN AT THE LOS ANGELES COUNTRY CLUB JUNE 15-18 ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK AND USA NETWORK

More Than 200 Hours of U.S. Open Championship Programming; Most-Ever U.S. Open Hours on NBC

U.S. Open All Access Presented by Lexus Exclusively on Peacock – Whip-Around Show Hosted by Chris Vernon

Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open Provides More Than 40 Hours of Live On-Site Pre- and Post-Championship Coverage Beginning Monday, June 12, on GOLF Channel and Peacock

Golf’s Longest Day Presented by Titleist – U.S. Open Qualifying Across 10 Sites in U.S. and Canada – June 5 on GOLF Channel and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 1, 2023 – Two weeks from today, NBC Sports begins its comprehensive live coverage of the 123rd U.S. Open from The Los Angeles Country Club across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network, beginning Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18 in what marks the championship’s first visit to Los Angeles in 75 years.

Pre-championship coverage begins Monday, June 12, with Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

In total, NBC Sports will provide a staggering 200-plus hours of championship coverage surrounding the 2023 U.S. Open – headlined by four consecutive nights of east coast primetime coverage on NBC – including traditional Thursday-Sunday coverage, featured holes and streaming coverage on Peacock, and week-long Live From studio coverage. The 25 hours of live coverage on NBC mark the most-ever in U.S. Open history.

First and Second-round coverage begins before each day’s first tee shot on Peacock and will conclude once the final putt drops, giving fans comprehensive, wall-to-wall coverage of this year’s championship.

U.S. OPEN

Broadcast Team





Play by Play : Dan Hicks / Terry Gannon / Steve Sands

: Analyst : Paul Azinger / Brad Faxon / Brandel Chamblee / Morgan Pressel / Paul McGinley / Nick Dougherty

: Tower : Brad Faxon / Curt Byrum / Peter Jacobsen / Steve Sands / Jimmy Roberts

: Brad Faxon Steve Sands On-Course : John Wood / Notah Begay III / Smylie Kaufman / Arron Oberholser / Jim Gallagher Jr.

: / Interviews: Damon Hack

Essays: Jimmy Roberts

How To Watch – Thursday, June 15 – Sunday, June 18 (all times ET)





TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

Date Peacock USA Network NBC/Peacock Thursday, June 15 *9:40 a.m. – 1 p.m. 1-8 p.m. 8-11 p.m. Friday, June 16 *9:40 a.m. – 1 p.m. 1-8 p.m. 8-11 p.m. Saturday, June 17 1-11 p.m. Sunday, June 18 12-1 p.m. 1-10 p.m.

*coverage will begin shortly before the first scheduled tee time

U.S. OPEN ALL ACCESS PRESENTED BY LEXUS – EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

U.S. Open All Access Presented By Lexus is NBC Sports’ new program that will stream exclusively on Peacock, providing viewers with daily whip-around coverage from The Los Angeles Country Club. Hosted by well-known podcast host Chris Vernon, U.S Open All Access will complement the traditional broadcast coverage, tapping into the main telecast, featured groups and holes, range cam, and will feature a variety of contributors and analysts.

U.S. Open All Access will stream exclusively on Peacock from 3-8 p.m. ET on Thursday-Saturday and from 2-7 p.m. ET on Sunday.

FEATURED GROUPS/FEATURED HOLES

NBC Sports will also complement its comprehensive U.S. Open coverage with live featured groups Thursday-Sunday, showcasing two morning groups and two afternoon groups each day of the championship. There will also be a featured holes feed highlighting the driveable, risk-reward 6th hole, as well as holes 14 and 15.

Featured groups will be shown live on Peacock, usopen.com, the new USGA mobile app, the USGA streaming app on connected TV devices, and via DirecTV. In total, there will be more than 100 hours of complementary digital coverage in 2023.







Play by Play : George Savaricas / Cara Banks / Steve Burkowski / Justin Kutcher / Steve Schlanger

: / / / Analysts : Mark Rolfing / John Cook / Craig Perks / Tripp Isenhour / Jim Gallagher Jr. / Arron Oberholser / Paige Mackenzie

: / / / Jim Gallagher Jr. / Arron Oberholser / Paige Mackenzie On-Course: Ned Michaels / Johnson Wagner / Gary Christian / Tripp Isenhour

GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE U.S. OPEN

Beginning Monday, June 12, NBC Sports will surround the championship with more than 40 hours of live on-site studio coverage on Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

Broadcast Team





Hosts : Rich Lerner / Cara Banks / Damon Hack

: / Cara Banks Damon Hack Analysts : Brandel Chamblee / Paul McGinley / Brad Faxon / Notah Begay III / Mark Rolfing / Arron Oberholser / Paige Mackenzie / Johnson Wagner

: Brandel Chamblee / Paul McGinley / Brad Faxon / Notah Begay III / Mark Rolfing / Arron Oberholser / Reporters/Contributors : Todd Lewis / Steve Burkowski / Damon Hack / Jaime Diaz / Eamon Lynch / Rex Hoggard / Ryan Lavner

: Steve Burkowski Damon Hack On-Course: John Wood (early week)

Date Golf Central – Live From the U.S. Open * Monday, June 14 4-9 p.m. Tuesday, June 15 12-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 12-9 p.m. Thursday, June 17 11 p.m. – 1 a.m. Friday, June 18 11 p.m. – 1 a.m. Saturday, June 19 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. / 11 p.m. – 1 a.m. Sunday, June 20 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. / 10 p.m. – 12 a.m. *all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

GOLF’S LONGEST DAY PRESENTED BY TITLEIST – MONDAY, JUNE 5 ON GOLF CHANNEL AND PEACOCK

GOLF Channel and Peacock will provide more than 10 hours of live coverage of Golf’s Longest Day Presented by Titleist on Monday, June 5, featuring coverage and reports from 10 U.S. Open final qualifying sites around the United States and Canada, as well as from The Los Angeles Country Club, host of the 2023 U.S. Open.

Coverage begins Monday at 7 a.m. ET hosted by Damon Hack and Whit Watson. Cara Banks and George Savaricas will anchor primetime coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET. Rich Lerner and Eamon Lynch will provide coverage from The Los Angeles Country Club.

Following are reporting assignments across the U.S. Open final qualifying locations:

Reporter Course Rich Lerner & Eamon Lynch The Los Angeles Country Club – Los Angeles, Calif. Amy Rogers Lambton Golf & Country Club – Toronto, Ontario Ryan Lavner Pine Tree Golf Club – Boynton Beach, Fla. Ned Michaels Hawks Ridge Golf Club – Ball Ground, Ga. Hailey Hunter Old Chatham Golf Club – Durham, N.C. Kira K. Dixon Woodmont Country Club (North Course) – Rockville, Md. Jimmy Roberts Canoe Brook Country Club (North/South Courses) – Summit, N.J. Todd Lewis Brookside & Lakes Golf and Country Clubs – Columbus, Ohio Rex Hoggard Springfield Country Club – Springfield, Ohio Steve Burkowski Hillcrest Country Club – Los Angeles, Calif. Julia Johnson Tacoma Country & Golf Club – Lakewood, Wash.

U.S. OPEN HUB ON PEACOCK LAUNCHES JUNE 5

Peacock’s U.S. Open hub features a one-stop destination for USGA coverage and content, including U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open highlights, series and documentaries including My U.S. Open, A U.S. Open Decade, History Makers, and Golf’s Greatest Round, Best of Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, and Annika Sorenstam features, and much more.



