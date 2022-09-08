NBC SPORTS PRESENTS LIVE COVERAGE OF 2022 RUGBY WORLD CUP SEVENS FROM CAPE TOWN ON NBC, PEACOCK & CNBC

Tournament is Quadrennial World Championship of Rugby Sevens

More Than 30 Hours of Men’s Rugby World Cup Sevens Live Coverage Across NBC, Peacock and CNBC

Coverage Begins Tomorrow at 2:30 a.m. ET on Peacock; All Matches in Tournament To Be Presented Live on Peacock

Held From Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 8, 2022 – NBC Sports presents live coverage of the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens this weekend from Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa, from tomorrow through Sunday, Sept. 11 across NBC, Peacock, and CNBC.

Held every four years, Rugby World Cup Sevens is an international rugby sevens tournament – which follows the Olympic format of seven players per side – featuring national teams in both men’s and women’s competition. Consisting of 24 men’s teams and 16 women’s teams, the tournament is played over the course of three days, with both champion teams being crowned on the final day of competition. The 2022 tournament marks the eighth edition of Rugby World Cup Sevens.

From tomorrow through Sunday, Sept. 11, NBC Sports will present more than 30 hours of live coverage from Cape Town, as Peacock will live stream all matches and NBC and CNBC present live coverage throughout the weekend.

Participating teams in this year’s men’s Rugby World Cup Sevens include: New Zealand, South Africa, Argentina, France, England, Fiji, United States, Scotland, Wales, Germany, Portugal, Ireland, Canada, Jamaica, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Hong Kong, South Korea, Uruguay, Chile, Australia, Samoa, and Tonga.

Participating teams in this year’s women’s Rugby World Cup Sevens include: New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, France, United States, Spain, England, Poland, Ireland, Madagascar, Canada, Japan, China, Brazil, Colombia, and Fiji.

New Zealand is the reigning champion in both the men’s and women’s tournaments from the 2018 edition held in San Francisco.

Dan Power and Brian Hightower will call this weekend’s matches, while former England National Team member Alex Corbisiero and former U.S. National Team member Dan Lyle serve as studio analysts.

How to Watch – Friday, Sept. 9-Sunday, Sept. 11 (all times ET) :









Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app TV: NBC, CNBC



Date Time (ET) Platform (LIVE) Fri., Sept. 9 2:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Peacock Sat., Sept. 10 2 a.m.-5 p.m. Peacock Sat., Sept. 10 6-10 a.m. Peacock, CNBC Sat., Sept. 10 12:30-2:30 p.m. Peacock, NBC Sun., Sept. 11 2:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Peacock Sun., Sept. 11 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Peacock, CNBC Sun., Sept. 11 1-2:40 p.m. Peacock, NBC Sun., Sept. 11 2:30-3:30 p.m. Peacock, CNBC





--NBC SPORTS--