NBC SPORTS PRESENTS LIVE COVERAGE OF RUGBY 7S NATIONAL COLLEGIATE CHAMPIONSHIPS ACROSS NBC, CNBC & PEACOCK

Inaugural Tournament from Kennesaw State University to Crown National Champions in Men’s and Women’s Collegiate 7s

Commentators: Dan Lyle (Play-by-Play), Alex Corbisiero (Analyst) and Abby Gustaitis (Sideline Reporter)

Rugby Offerings Available to U.S. Commercial Establishments through NBC Sports Pub Pass

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 13, 2022 – NBC Sports presents coverage of the inaugural Rugby 7s National Collegiate Championships tomorrow, Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15 across NBC, CNBC and Peacock. The event will be held at Kennesaw State University.

The inaugural tournament, which will crown national collegiate champions in men’s and women’s rugby 7s, follows the Olympic format of seven players per side and begins Saturday at 11:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and continues at 2 p.m. ET on CNBC.

On Sunday, the semifinal round begins at 11:40 a.m. ET live on Peacock, and continues at 2 p.m. ET on CNBC. The championship matches in the men’s and women’s groups follow live on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

NBC Sports’ Rugby 7s National Collegiate Championships coverage is part of an extensive collection of rugby programming across NBC Sports platforms which spans the calendar year, including the Six Nations Championship, Tokyo Olympics, Gallagher Premiership Rugby, the HSBC Sevens Series, the 2021 British & Irish Lions Tour of South Africa, the 2022 Women’s World Cup in New Zealand, and the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Yesterday, the World Rugby Council unanimously voted to officially select the United States as the host nation of the 2031 Men’s Rugby World Cup and the 2033 Women’s Rugby World Cup, marking the first time the tournament will be hosted in the United States.

Rugby offerings are available to U.S. commercial establishments through the NBC Sports Pub Pass – a customizable direct-to-consumer platform developed specifically for the retail pub/restaurant market in the U.S. Through the Six Nations Championship, all tournament matches will be available live, commercial-free and on-demand.

Play-by-play: Dan Lyle , a former USA Rugby captain and Premiership Rugby player Analyst: Alex Corbisiero , who played internationally for England and won the Six Nations Championship in 2011 Sideline Reporter: Abby Gustaitis , a 2013 collegiate All-American (15s) and a former member and co-captain of the USA Women’s Sevens team



HOW TO WATCH (ALL COVERAGE LIVE)

Saturday, May 14

Match Time (ET) Platform Navy vs. Santa Clara (Men’s Gold) 11:42 a.m. Peacock Central Washington vs. Ohio State (Men’s Gold) 12:04 p.m. Peacock UCLA vs. Texas A&M (Men’s Gold) 12:26 p.m. Peacock Life vs. Queens (Women’s Gold) 12:48 p.m. Peacock Lindenwood vs. Brown (Women’s Gold) 1:10 p.m. Peacock Princeton vs. Stanford (Women’s Red) 1:32 p.m. Peacock Life vs. Indiana (Men’s Gold) 2:03 p.m. CNBC Arizona vs. Clemson (Men’s Gold) 2:27 p.m. CNBC Tennessee vs. Florida (Men’s Red) 2:51 p.m. CNBC Dartmouth vs. West Chester (Women’s Gold) 3:15 p.m. CNBC Army vs. Sacred Heart (Women’s Gold) 3:39 p.m. CNBC

Sunday, May 15

Match Time (ET) Platform Women’s Red Cup Semifinal 1 11:42 a.m. Peacock Women’s Red Cup Semifinal 2 12:04 p.m. Peacock Men’s Red Cup Semifinal 1 12:26 p.m. Peacock Men’s Red Cup Semifinal 2 12:48 p.m. Peacock Women’s Blue Cup Final 1:10 p.m. Peacock Men’s Blue Cup Final 1:32 p.m. Peacock Women’s Gold Cup Semifinal 1 2:05 p.m. CNBC Women’s Gold Cup Semifinal 2 2:27 p.m. CNBC Men’s Gold Cup Semifinal 1 2:49 p.m. CNBC Men’s Gold Cup Semifinal 2 3:11 p.m. CNBC Women’s Gold Bowl Final 3:33 p.m. CNBC Men’s Gold Bowl Final 4:05 p.m. NBC, Peacock Women’s Red Cup Final 4:27 p.m. NBC, Peacock Men’s Red Cup Final 4:49 p.m. NBC, Peacock Women’s Gold Cup Final 5:11 p.m. NBC, Peacock Men’s Gold Cup Final 5:33 p.m. NBC, Peacock





