NBC SPORTS PRESENTS LIVE COVERAGE OF RUGBY 7S NATIONAL COLLEGIATE CHAMPIONSHIPS ACROSS NBC, CNBC & PEACOCK

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Olympics: Cycling-Road Racing-Women's Road Race
World cycling’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events
Detroit Tigers v Colorado Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Olympics: Cycling-Road Racing-Women's Road Race
World cycling’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events
Detroit Tigers v Colorado Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NBC SPORTS PRESENTS LIVE COVERAGE OF RUGBY 7S NATIONAL COLLEGIATE CHAMPIONSHIPS ACROSS NBC, CNBC & PEACOCK

  
Published May 13, 2022 10:11 AM
Brentford vs Manchester United

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: General view of Brentford Community Stadium before the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between London Irish and Newcastle Falcons at Brentford Community Stadium on December 4, 2021 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Henry Browne/Getty Images

Inaugural Tournament from Kennesaw State University to Crown National Champions in Men’s and Women’s Collegiate 7s

Commentators: Dan Lyle (Play-by-Play), Alex Corbisiero (Analyst) and Abby Gustaitis (Sideline Reporter)

Rugby Offerings Available to U.S. Commercial Establishments through NBC Sports Pub Pass

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 13, 2022 – NBC Sports presents coverage of the inaugural Rugby 7s National Collegiate Championships tomorrow, Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15 across NBC, CNBC and Peacock. The event will be held at Kennesaw State University.

The inaugural tournament, which will crown national collegiate champions in men’s and women’s rugby 7s, follows the Olympic format of seven players per side and begins Saturday at 11:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and continues at 2 p.m. ET on CNBC.

On Sunday, the semifinal round begins at 11:40 a.m. ET live on Peacock, and continues at 2 p.m. ET on CNBC. The championship matches in the men’s and women’s groups follow live on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

NBC Sports’ Rugby 7s National Collegiate Championships coverage is part of an extensive collection of rugby programming across NBC Sports platforms which spans the calendar year, including the Six Nations Championship, Tokyo Olympics, Gallagher Premiership Rugby, the HSBC Sevens Series, the 2021 British & Irish Lions Tour of South Africa, the 2022 Women’s World Cup in New Zealand, and the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Yesterday, the World Rugby Council unanimously voted to officially select the United States as the host nation of the 2031 Men’s Rugby World Cup and the 2033 Women’s Rugby World Cup, marking the first time the tournament will be hosted in the United States.

Rugby offerings are available to U.S. commercial establishments through the NBC Sports Pub Pass – a customizable direct-to-consumer platform developed specifically for the retail pub/restaurant market in the U.S. Through the Six Nations Championship, all tournament matches will be available live, commercial-free and on-demand.

COMMENTATORS




    • Play-by-play: Dan Lyle, a former USA Rugby captain and Premiership Rugby player

    • Analyst: Alex Corbisiero, who played internationally for England and won the Six Nations Championship in 2011

    • Sideline Reporter: Abby Gustaitis, a 2013 collegiate All-American (15s) and a former member and co-captain of the USA Women’s Sevens team

HOW TO WATCH (ALL COVERAGE LIVE)

Saturday, May 14

MatchTime (ET)Platform
Navy vs. Santa Clara (Men’s Gold)11:42 a.m.Peacock
Central Washington vs. Ohio State (Men’s Gold)12:04 p.m.Peacock
UCLA vs. Texas A&M (Men’s Gold)12:26 p.m.Peacock
Life vs. Queens (Women’s Gold)12:48 p.m.Peacock
Lindenwood vs. Brown (Women’s Gold)1:10 p.m.Peacock
Princeton vs. Stanford (Women’s Red)1:32 p.m.Peacock
Life vs. Indiana (Men’s Gold)2:03 p.m.CNBC
Arizona vs. Clemson (Men’s Gold)2:27 p.m.CNBC
Tennessee vs. Florida (Men’s Red)2:51 p.m.CNBC
Dartmouth vs. West Chester (Women’s Gold)3:15 p.m.CNBC
Army vs. Sacred Heart (Women’s Gold)3:39 p.m.CNBC

Sunday, May 15

MatchTime (ET)Platform
Women’s Red Cup Semifinal 111:42 a.m.Peacock
Women’s Red Cup Semifinal 212:04 p.m.Peacock
Men’s Red Cup Semifinal 112:26 p.m.Peacock
Men’s Red Cup Semifinal 212:48 p.m.Peacock
Women’s Blue Cup Final1:10 p.m.Peacock
Men’s Blue Cup Final1:32 p.m.Peacock
Women’s Gold Cup Semifinal 12:05 p.m.CNBC
Women’s Gold Cup Semifinal 22:27 p.m.CNBC
Men’s Gold Cup Semifinal 12:49 p.m.CNBC
Men’s Gold Cup Semifinal 23:11 p.m.CNBC
Women’s Gold Bowl Final3:33 p.m.CNBC
Men’s Gold Bowl Final4:05 p.m.NBC, Peacock
Women’s Red Cup Final4:27 p.m.NBC, Peacock
Men’s Red Cup Final4:49 p.m.NBC, Peacock
Women’s Gold Cup Final5:11 p.m.NBC, Peacock
Men’s Gold Cup Final5:33 p.m.NBC, Peacock


-- NBC SPORTS --