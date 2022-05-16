NBC SPORTS PRESENTS WEEK-LONG COVERAGE OF INDIANAPOLIS 500 PRACTICE AND QUALIFYING BEGINNING TOMORROW ON PEACOCK

Peacock to Present 30+ Hours of Exclusive Coverage of Indianapolis 500 Practice and Qualifying This Week, Beginning Tomorrow at 9 a.m. ET

Fast 12 Qualifying to Determine Pole Position for 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented this Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on NBC & Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 16, 2022 – NBC Sports presents comprehensive week-long coverage of Indianapolis 500 practice and qualifying from Indianapolis Motor Speedway this week, totaling more than 35 hours of on-track coverage, including 30+ hours exclusively on Peacock.

Coverage gets underway with a two-hour practice session tomorrow, Tuesday, May 17, at 9 a.m. ET, followed by another two-hour session at 1 p.m. ET and a three-hour practice at 3 p.m. ET for seven total hours of coverage exclusively on Peacock. Following five consecutive days of practice from IMS, qualifying for the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 begins this Saturday, May 21, at noon ET exclusively on Peacock.

The two-hour Fast 12 qualifying session to determine which driver earns the pole position airs Sunday, May 22, at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

NBC Sports’ roster of commentators to anchor practice and qualifying coverage throughout the week from IMS includes Leigh Diffey, Kevin Lee, and Marty Snider as play-by-play voices. James Hinchcliffe, Townsend Bell, and Steve Letarte will serve as analysts, while Dave Burns, Dillon Welch, Parker Kligerman, Snider, and Lee will provide reports from pit road.

Coverage of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge will air on Sunday, May 29, at 11 a.m. ET on NBC.

Below is the programming schedule for practice and qualifying of the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 across NBC Sports and Peacock:

Date Event Network/Streaming Time (ET) Tues., May 17 Indy 500 Practice Peacock 9 a.m. Indy 500 Practice Peacock 1 p.m. Indy 500 Practice Peacock 3 p.m. Wed., May 18 Indy 500 Practice Peacock Noon Thurs., May 19 Indy 500 Practice Peacock Noon Fri., May 20 Indy 500 Practice Peacock Noon Sat., May 21 Indy 500 Practice Peacock 8:30 a.m. Indy 500 Qualifying Peacock 11 a.m. Sun., May 22 Indy 500 Fast 12 Practice Peacock 12:30 p.m. Indy 500 Fast 12 Qualifying NBC, Peacock 4 p.m. Mon., May 23 Indy 500 Practice Peacock 1 p.m. Fri., May 27 Indy 500 Final Practice on Carb Day Peacock 11 a.m. Pit Stop Challenge Peacock 2:30 p.m.

*if necessary



