Top News

Olympics: Cycling-Road Racing-Women's Road Race
World cycling’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events
Detroit Tigers v Colorado Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBC SPORTS PRESENTS WEEK-LONG COVERAGE OF INDIANAPOLIS 500 PRACTICE AND QUALIFYING BEGINNING TOMORROW ON PEACOCK

  
Published May 16, 2022 12:53 PM
2022 Indy 500

Peacock to Present 30+ Hours of Exclusive Coverage of Indianapolis 500 Practice and Qualifying This Week, Beginning Tomorrow at 9 a.m. ET

Fast 12 Qualifying to Determine Pole Position for 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented this Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on NBC & Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 16, 2022 – NBC Sports presents comprehensive week-long coverage of Indianapolis 500 practice and qualifying from Indianapolis Motor Speedway this week, totaling more than 35 hours of on-track coverage, including 30+ hours exclusively on Peacock.

Coverage gets underway with a two-hour practice session tomorrow, Tuesday, May 17, at 9 a.m. ET, followed by another two-hour session at 1 p.m. ET and a three-hour practice at 3 p.m. ET for seven total hours of coverage exclusively on Peacock. Following five consecutive days of practice from IMS, qualifying for the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 begins this Saturday, May 21, at noon ET exclusively on Peacock.

The two-hour Fast 12 qualifying session to determine which driver earns the pole position airs Sunday, May 22, at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

NBC Sports’ roster of commentators to anchor practice and qualifying coverage throughout the week from IMS includes Leigh Diffey, Kevin Lee, and Marty Snider as play-by-play voices. James Hinchcliffe, Townsend Bell, and Steve Letarte will serve as analysts, while Dave Burns, Dillon Welch, Parker Kligerman, Snider, and Lee will provide reports from pit road.

Coverage of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge will air on Sunday, May 29, at 11 a.m. ET on NBC.

Below is the programming schedule for practice and qualifying of the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 across NBC Sports and Peacock:

DateEventNetwork/StreamingTime (ET)
Tues., May 17Indy 500 PracticePeacock9 a.m.
Indy 500 PracticePeacock1 p.m.
Indy 500 PracticePeacock3 p.m.
Wed., May 18Indy 500 PracticePeacockNoon
Thurs., May 19Indy 500 PracticePeacockNoon
Fri., May 20Indy 500 PracticePeacockNoon
Sat., May 21Indy 500 PracticePeacock8:30 a.m.
Indy 500 QualifyingPeacock11 a.m.
Sun., May 22Indy 500 Fast 12 PracticePeacock12:30 p.m.
Indy 500 Fast 12 QualifyingNBC, Peacock4 p.m.
Mon., May 23Indy 500 PracticePeacock1 p.m.
Fri., May 27Indy 500 Final Practice on Carb DayPeacock11 a.m.
Pit Stop ChallengePeacock2:30 p.m.

*if necessary

