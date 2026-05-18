New Orleans hire former Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley as next head coach

Jamahl Mosley was not out of a job long.

Just two weeks after being fired by the Orlando Magic, the New Orleans Pelicans have hired Mosley to be their next head coach, a story first reported by Shams Charania of ESPN and since confirmed by the Pelicans.

“Jamahl has earned tremendous respect across the NBA for his leadership, professionalism, and the strong relationships he develops with players and staff,” said New Orleans head of basketball operations Joe Dumars. “He has consistently demonstrated an ability to develop young talent while establishing teams that compete with toughness, discipline, and togetherness. His teams reflect his coaching style through their defensive intensity, effort, preparation, and commitment to playing the right way. Those qualities reinforce the long-term stability of a winning culture.”

This move was not a surprise, Mosley had been linked to Dumars and the head coaching job for the Pelicans before he was let go in Orlando (Mosley had been on the hot seat all season, so his firing was expected). He beat out other favorites, including former Lakers coach Darvin Ham, Nets assistant Steve Hetzel and Bucks assistant Rajon Rondo.

Mosley takes over from James Borrego, who did a respectable job as interim head coach after Dumars fired Willie Green 12 games into the season.

Mosley lifted Orlando from a 21-win team before he took over five seasons ago to three straight 41+ win seasons and playoff appearances, and he built his team around a very good defense. However, that upward trajectory of the Magic stalled out this season: their defense fell back to average, their offense was unimaginative, and while the Magic got up 3-1 on Detroit in the first round of the playoffs, they blew that lead and were again bounced early. Mosley also clashed with Magic star Paolo Banchero, and in a star-driven NBA that rarely ends well for the coach.

Mosley takes over a roster that is expected to see changes this offseason — although not through the draft, as it traded away the rights to its first-round pick this year to Atlanta to move up and select Derik Queen at No. 13 last June (Atlanta is selecting No. 8 with that pick). Zion Williamson is under contract, although Dumars may well explore his trade market. They also have Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones, two-way wing players who drew a lot of trade interest from other teams at the deadline, but those teams would not meet the Pelicans’ high asking price. New Orleans also has Queen, who had a good rookie season, and his fellow rookie Jeremiah Fears, as well as Jordan Poole and Dejonte Murray at the guard spot. Saddiq Bey also had an under-the-radar but quality season in New Orleans.

If the Pelicans can get a rim-protecting center and Mosley can improve the defense, and they get another healthy season from Zion, a path to more wins and respectability is in front of them. That said, Mosley has a lot of work in front of him.