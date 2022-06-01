NEW YORK YANKEES HOST DETROIT TIGERS ON MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF THIS SUNDAY, JUNE 5 LIVE AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK; PREGAME BEGINS AT 11 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK

Hall of Famer Jack Morris (Tigers Analyst) and John Flaherty (Yankees Analyst) Join Jason Benetti (Play-by-Play) in MLB Sunday Leadoff Booth

CC Sabathia to Serve as Pre- & Postgame Analyst Alongside NBC Sports Host Ahmed Fareed; Pregame Coverage Begins on Peacock at 11 a.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 1, 2022 – Aaron Judge and the first-place New York Yankees host Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers from Yankee Stadium on MLB Sunday Leadoff live this Sunday, June 5 at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock.

Play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti will be joined in this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff booth by analysts Jack Morris (Tigers analyst) and John Flaherty (Yankees analyst). Benetti will be joined in the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth each week by local analysts from the participating teams.

Morris, an 18-year MLB veteran and 2018 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee as a starting pitcher, spent 14 seasons (1977-90) with the Tigers. He won three World Series titles, including the 1984 title with Detroit, amassed 254 career victories, and was named an All-Star five times. Morris currently serves as a Tigers analyst for Bally Sports Detroit.

A 14-year MLB veteran as a catcher from 1992-2005, Flaherty spent three seasons with the Yankees (2003-05) and currently serves as a Yankees analyst on YES Network.

This week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff coverage begins with the pregame show at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock. NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed is the pre- and postgame host of MLB Sunday Leadoff and also serves as the in-game reporter.

CC Sabathia, the 2007 Cy Young Award-winner and 19-year MLB veteran, including 11 seasons with the Yankees, will join Fareed as an analyst on the MLB Sunday Leadoff pre- and postgame shows. Sabathia, who won the 2009 World Series with the Yankees, was a six-time All-Star, earned 251 career wins, and is one of three left-handed pitchers in Major League history with at least 3,000 strikeouts (Steve Carlton and Randy Johnson). Sabathia currently co-hosts the R2C2 podcast.

Rob Friedman, aka PitchingNinja, will also join the pregame show to provide pitching breakdowns.

How to Watch:

Date Show Time (ET) Platform Sun., June 5 MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame 11 a.m. Peacock Sun., June 5 Tigers vs. Yankees 11:30 a.m. Peacock

Commentators:









Play by Play: Jason Benetti Analysts: Jack Morris and John Flaherty Pre- and Postgame Host/In-game Reporter: Ahmed Fareed Pre- and Postgame Analyst: CC Sabathia



Beginning Sunday, May 8 with the debut game of MLB Sunday Leadoff, Peacock will live stream an NBC Sports-produced baseball game for 18 consecutive weeks, with start times for the first six Sunday games at 11:30 a.m. ET and the following 12 Sunday games beginning at Noon ET. Each game will feature NBC Sports-produced pregame and post-game shows on Peacock.

On each of the 18 Sundays that Peacock presents a game, it will be scheduled as the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:30 p.m. ET that day , when the remainder of the day’s schedule will begin. Peacock will also be the exclusive home of the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game – featuring top minor league prospects – which will be played during All-Star Week in July at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

For steps on how to watch MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock, click here.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Triple Crown horse racing, golf, Roland-Garros tennis, INDYCAR, the USFL, Sunday Night Football, Olympic sports, Premier League, Notre Dame Football, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, Pro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

2022 MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock Game Schedule

Date Time Matchup June 5 11:30 a.m. ET Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees June 12 11:30 a.m. ET Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians June 19 Noon ET Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals June 26 Noon ET New York Mets at Miami Marlins July 3 Noon ET Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers July 10 Noon ET Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles July 17 Noon ET Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays July 24 Noon ET Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies July 31 Noon ET Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays August 7 Noon ET Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians August 14 Noon ET San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals August 21 Noon ET Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians August 28 Noon ET Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins September 4 Noon ET Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates





