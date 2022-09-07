NO. 8 NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH HOST MARSHALL IN 2022 HOME OPENER THIS SATURDAY AT 2:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Jac Collinsworth, Jason Garrett, Zora Stephenson and Terry McAulay to Call 2022 Fighting Irish Home Opener

Kathryn Tappen to Host Pregame, Halftime and Postgame Coverage Alongside Marshall Alum Ahmad Bradshaw and ND Alum Chris Zorich

ND on NBC Podcast, Hosted by Former Notre Dame Wide Receiver Corey Robinson, Returns with Weekly Episodes Throughout 2022 Season

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 7, 2022 – The No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the Marshall Thundering Herd this Saturday, Sept. 10, in head coach Marcus Freeman’s inaugural home game at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Saturday marks the first-ever meeting between the Fighting Irish and Thundering Herd. The Fighting Irish fell to No. 2 Ohio State, 21-10, last weekend in their season opener at Ohio Stadium. Quarterback Tyler Buchner threw for 177 yards in his first career start and running back Audric Estime added 21 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Marshall began its season with a victory defeating Norfolk State, 55-3, last Saturday. In his first start at Marshall after transferring from Texas Tech, quarterback Henry Colombi registered the second-best completion percentage in school history (92.3) completing 24 of 26 passing attempts for 205 yards and a touchdown while running backs Ethan Payne (113 yds, 2 tds) and Khalan Laborn (102 yds, 2 tds) combined for 215 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

NBC Sports’ Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play) and Jason Garrett (game analyst) will call the game along with Zora Stephenson (sideline reporter) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst).

Kathryn Tappen will host pregame, halftime and postgame coverage from Notre Dame Stadium alongside guest analysts and alums Ahmad Bradshaw (Marshall) and Chris Zorich (Notre Dame). Throughout the season, Tappen will be joined each game by alums from the Fighting Irish and their opponent.

A two-time Super Bowl champion, Bradshaw spent nine years in the NFL playing running back for the New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts. He won first-team Conference USA honors and tied for third in the nation in rushing touchdowns (19) as a junior at Marshall in 2006.

A member of the College Football Hall of Fame, Zorich was a two-time consensus All-American selection in 1989 and 1990 and was a member of the 1988 national championship-winning Notre Dame team. Following college, Zorich was a six-year NFL veteran as a defensive lineman for the Chicago Bears and Washington Redskins.

The ND on NBC Podcast, hosted by former Notre Dame wide receiver Corey Robinson, returned last week and will release weekly episodes throughout the season. On the first episode of the year, Robinson speaks with head coach Marcus Freeman and defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola. Episodes are released every Wednesday, and can be listened to here and wherever you listen to podcasts.

NBC Sports’ free-to-play game Irish Pick ‘Em, featuring a $10,000 jackpot for every NBC Sports Notre Dame Football matchup, returns this season and is available for download now on the NBC Sports Predictor app (available in the App Store and Google Play Store) and at NBCSports.com/Predictor.

Throughout the 2022 season, Peacock will simulstream all Notre Dame games aired live on NBC, including pre- and postgame coverage.

NBC SPORTS’ 2022 NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL SCHEDULE DATE TIME (ET) OPPONENT PLATFORM Sat., Sept. 10 2:30 p.m. Marshall NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 17 2:30 p.m. California NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 8 7:30 p.m. BYU NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 15 7:30 p.m. Stanford NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 22 2:30 p.m. UNLV Peacock Sat., Nov. 5 7 p.m. Clemson NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 19 2:30 p.m. Boston College NBC, Peacock

Peacock has previously provided exclusive live coverage of the Notre Dame Football Blue-Gold game, Notre Dame Pro Day and Notre Dame hockey. Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Sunday Night Football, MLB Sunday Leadoff, Premier League, golf, NASCAR, INDYCAR, horse racing, Olympic sports, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

This year, NBC Sports and Notre Dame kick off their 32nd season. NBC Sports and the University of Notre Dame began their landmark Notre Dame Football relationship in 1991 and have renewed the partnership numerous times. The current agreement runs through the 2025 season.



