NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH HOST CAL GOLDEN BEARS THIS SATURDAY AT 2:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Jac Collinsworth, Jason Garrett, Zora Stephenson and Terry McAulay to Call Matchup

Kathryn Tappen to Host Pregame, Halftime and Postgame Coverage Alongside ND Alum Justin Tuck and Cal Alum Shane Vereen; Basketball Hall of Famer & Golden Bears Alum Jason Kidd to Join Halftime Coverage

ND on NBC Podcast, Hosted by Former Notre Dame Wide Receiver Corey Robinson, Returns with Weekly Episodes Throughout 2022 Season

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 14, 2022 – The Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the California Golden Bears this Saturday, Sept. 17, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Saturday marks the fifth-ever meeting between the Fighting Irish and Golden Bears, with Notre Dame winning the first four contests. The Fighting Irish lost to the Marshall Thundering Herd, 26-21, last weekend in their home opener. Tight end Michael Mayer had eight receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown. Drew Pyne will make his first career start at quarterback against Cal after Tyler Buchner suffered a shoulder injury against Marshall.

Cal moved to 2-0 on the season after defeating UNLV, 20-14, at home last Saturday. Quarterback Jack Plummer threw for 278 yards and a touchdown while running back Jaydn Ott added 52 yards and a score on the ground.

NBC Sports’ Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play) and Jason Garrett (game analyst) will call the game with Zora Stephenson (sideline reporter) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst).

Kathryn Tappen will host pregame, halftime and postgame coverage from Notre Dame Stadium alongside guest analysts and alums Justin Tuck (Notre Dame) and Shane Vereen (Cal). Basketball Hall of Famer and Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, who was a two-year member of the California basketball team, will also join halftime coverage. Throughout the season, Tappen will be joined each game by alums from the Fighting Irish and their opponent.

Two-time Super Bowl champion defensive end Justin Tuck is an 11-year NFL veteran of the New York Giants and Oakland Raiders, earning First-Team All-Pro honors in 2008. He is the all-time sacks (24.5) and tackles for loss (43) leader at Notre Dame.

Former NFL running back Shane Vereen was a member of the Super Bowl XLIX champion New England Patriots. He amassed 2,834 rushing yards and 35 total touchdowns (29 rushing, 6 receiving) during his three-year career with the Golden Bears.

The ND on NBC Podcast, hosted by former Notre Dame wide receiver Corey Robinson, returns with weekly episodes throughout the season. Episodes are released every Wednesday and can be listened to here and wherever you listen to podcasts.

NBC Sports’ free-to-play game Irish Pick ‘Em, featuring a $10,000 jackpot for every NBC Sports Notre Dame Football matchup, returns this season and is available for download now on the NBC Sports Predictor app (available in the App Store and Google Play Store) and at NBCSports.com/Predictor.

Throughout the 2022 season, Peacock will simulstream all Notre Dame games aired live on NBC, including pre- and postgame coverage.

NBC SPORTS’ 2022 NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL SCHEDULE DATE TIME (ET) OPPONENT PLATFORM Sat., Sept. 17 2:30 p.m. California NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 8 7:30 p.m. BYU NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 15 7:30 p.m. Stanford NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 22 2:30 p.m. UNLV Peacock Sat., Nov. 5 7 p.m. Clemson NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 19 2:30 p.m. Boston College NBC, Peacock

Peacock has previously provided exclusive live coverage of the Notre Dame Football Blue-Gold game, Notre Dame Pro Day and Notre Dame hockey. Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Sunday Night Football, MLB Sunday Leadoff, Premier League, golf, NASCAR, INDYCAR, horse racing, Olympic sports, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

This year, NBC Sports and Notre Dame kick off their 32nd season. NBC Sports and the University of Notre Dame began their landmark Notre Dame Football relationship in 1991 and have renewed the partnership numerous times. The current agreement runs through the 2025 season.



