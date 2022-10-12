NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH HOST RIVAL STANFORD CARDINAL THIS SATURDAY AT 7:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Jac Collinsworth, Jason Garrett, Zora Stephenson and Terry McAulay to Call Matchup

Notre Dame Alum Cole Kmet and Stanford Alum Coby Fleener to Join Host Kathryn Tappen During Halftime and Postgame Coverage

ND on NBC Podcast, Hosted by Former Notre Dame Wide Receiver Corey Robinson, Features Weekly Episodes Throughout 2022 Season

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 12, 2022 – The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-2) look for their fourth straight victory when they host the Stanford Cardinal (1-4) this Saturday, Oct. 15, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Notre Dame holds a 21-13 all-time series advantage over their Pac-12 rivals. Notre Dame has won the past three meetings, with the Fighting Irish scoring at least 38 points in all three victories.

The Fighting Irish beat the No. 16 BYU Cougars, 28-20, in the 2022 Shamrock Series at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., last Saturday. Tight end Michael Mayer became the Fighting Irish’s all-time tight ends receptions leader on his way to making 11 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Drew Pyne threw for 262 passing yards and three scores in the win. Notre Dame remains undefeated (11-0) all-time in the annual Shamrock Series.

Stanford fell by a point, 28-27, to the Oregon State Beavers at home last Saturday. Quarterback Tanner McKee threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns with wide receiver Brycen Tremayne catching both scores and registering 82 receiving yards.

NBC Sports’ Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play) and Jason Garrett (game analyst) will call the matchup with Zora Stephenson (sideline reporter) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst).

Kathryn Tappen will host halftime and postgame coverage from Notre Dame Stadium alongside guest analysts and alums Cole Kmet (Notre Dame) and Coby Fleener (Stanford). Throughout the season, Tappen will be joined each game by alums from the Fighting Irish and their opponent.

Kmet currently plays tight end for the Chicago Bears after being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft (43rd overall) and has started every game this season. Kmet spent three years at Notre Dame and was named to the Mackey Award Watch List his junior season.

Six-year NFL tight end Coby Fleener spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints after being selected in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft (34th overall). Fleener is Stanford’s all-time tight ends touchdowns leader with 18 and earned First Team All-Pac-12 honors his senior season.

The ND on NBC Podcast, hosted by former Notre Dame wide receiver Corey Robinson, features weekly episodes throughout the season. Episodes are released every Wednesday and can be listened to here and wherever you listen to podcasts.

NBC Sports’ free-to-play game Irish Pick ‘Em, featuring a $10,000 jackpot for every NBC Sports Notre Dame Football matchup, returns this season and is available for download now on the NBC Sports Predictor app (available in the App Store and Google Play Store) and at NBCSports.com/Predictor.

Throughout the 2022 season, Peacock will simulstream all Notre Dame games aired live on NBC, including pre- and postgame coverage.

NBC SPORTS’ 2022 NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL SCHEDULE DATE TIME (ET) OPPONENT PLATFORM Sat., Oct. 15 7:30 p.m. Stanford NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 22 2:30 p.m. UNLV Peacock Sat., Nov. 5 7 p.m. Clemson NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 19 2:30 p.m. Boston College NBC, Peacock

Peacock has previously provided exclusive live coverage of the Notre Dame Football Blue-Gold game, Notre Dame Pro Day and Notre Dame hockey. Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Sunday Night Football, MLB Sunday Leadoff, Premier League, golf, NASCAR, INDYCAR, horse racing, Olympic sports, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

This year, NBC Sports and Notre Dame kick off their 32nd season. NBC Sports and the University of Notre Dame began their landmark Notre Dame Football relationship in 1991 and have renewed the partnership numerous times. The current agreement runs through the 2025 season.



