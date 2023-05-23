NOVAK DJOKOVIC, IGA ŚWIĄTEK & COCO GAUFF HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ LIVE 2023 ROLAND-GARROS TENNIS COVERAGE, BEGINNING THIS SUNDAY, MAY 28, AND MONDAY, MAY 29, ON NBC & PEACOCK

Djokovic Aims for 23rd Career Grand Slam Singles Title, Can Break Tie with Rafael Nadal (22) for Most in Men’s Tennis History

Live Coverage Begins with Round 1 this Sunday, May 28 at Noon ET Exclusively on Peacock

Extensive Live Roland-Garros Coverage over the Next Three Weekends Includes Exclusive Package of Matches on Peacock

Women’s Final on Saturday, June 10, & Men’s Final on Sunday, June 11, Live on NBC and Peacock

Dan Hicks, Mary Carillo & John McEnroe to Call the Action; Maria Taylor to Host Semifinal and Final Coverage Live from Paris

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 23, 2023 – NBC Sports and Peacock present live coverage of 2023 Roland-Garros matches, beginning with the first round in Paris, France, this Sunday, May 28, at Noon ET on Peacock. On Memorial Day, Mon., May 29, Round 1 coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock and continues with the Night Session at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock. Live coverage culminates with the women’s final on Saturday, June 10, at 9 a.m. ET and the men’s final Sunday, June 11, at 9 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Headlining the men’s competition is World No. 3 Novak Djokovic, who is tied with reigning Roland-Garros champion Rafael Nadal for the most men’s Grand Slam titles of all-time with 22. With a win at Roland-Garros, Djokovic, who won the first Grand Slam of 2023 at the Australian Open in January, would surpass Nadal for the most career men’s Grand Slam singles titles. Nadal withdrew from this year’s competition due to injury. Djokovic has two career Roland-Garros titles (2021 and 2016).

Joining Djokovic in the men’s field are World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, the 20-year-old Spaniard who won the 2023 Madrid Open and 2022 U.S. Open, World No. 2 and 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, World No. 4 Casper Ruud, the 2022 Roland-Garros runner-up, and World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is in search of his first career Grand Slam title.

On the women’s side, the field is headlined by World No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam winner Iga Świątek of Poland, who aims to defend her 2022 Roland-Garros title. Świątek won her first career Grand Slam at the French Open in 2020. World No. 6 and 2022 Roland-Garros runner-up Coco Gauff highlights a strong field of American women expected to compete in Paris, including World No. 3 Jessica Pegula, World No. 20 Madison Keys, 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens, and 2022 Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins.

NBC Sports’ Dan Hicks handles play-by-play alongside analysts Mary Carillo and John McEnroe, who teamed to win the mixed doubles title at the 1977 French Open. McEnroe is a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion. Carillo and McEnroe will call the matches this Sunday, May 28, and Mon., May 29, as Hicks is on assignment for the Senior PGA Championship.

Maria Taylor will host women’s and men’s semifinal and final coverage from Thursday, June 8, through Sunday, June 11, on NBC and Peacock. Taylor, who returns for her second year hosting Roland-Garros coverage, will be on-site in Paris, anchoring coverage around the matches, and will interview the women’s and men’s champions on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Saturday and Sunday.

In 2021, Peacock began exclusively live streaming a package of Roland-Garros middle weekend night sessions, expanding NBC Sports’ exclusive coverage of the Grand Slam event. This year, Peacock will exclusively present three night sessions in Paris: Round 1 on Sun., May 28 at 3 p.m. ET, and Rounds 3 or 4 on Sat., June 3, and Sun., June 4, at 3 p.m. ET.

NBC and Roland-Garros: In 1975, NBC became the first American television network to provide coverage of the French Open when the network signed a three-year deal with the French Tennis Federation. The tournament was covered by CBS from 1980-82 and returned to NBC in 1983, where it has remained since. This is NBC’s 41st consecutive year televising the event.

Following is the schedule for NBC Sports’ Roland-Garros coverage:

Date Time (ET) Round Platform Sun., May 28 Noon Round 1 (LIVE) Peacock Mon., May 29 11 a.m. Round 1 (LIVE) Peacock Mon., May 29 11 a.m. Round 1 (LIVE ET) NBC Mon., May 29 3 p.m. Round 1 – Night Session (LIVE) Peacock Sat., June 3 Noon Round 3 (LIVE) NBC, Peacock Sat., June 3 3 p.m. Round 3 – Night Session (LIVE) Peacock Sun., June 4 Noon Round 3 or 4 (LIVE) NBC, Peacock Sun., June 4 3 p.m. Round 3 or 4 – Night Session (LIVE) Peacock Thurs., June 8 11 a.m. Women’s Semifinals (LIVE) Peacock Thurs., June 8 11 a.m. Women’s Semifinals (LIVE ET) NBC Fri., June 9 11 a.m. Men’s Semifinals (LIVE) Peacock Fri., June 9 11 a.m. Men’s Semifinals (LIVE ET) NBC Sat., June 10 9 a.m. Women’s Final & Men’s Doubles Final (LIVE) NBC, Peacock Sun., June 11 9 a.m. Men’s Final (LIVE) NBC, Peacock

