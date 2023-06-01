NOVAK DJOKOVIC, IGA ŚWIĄTEK & COCO GAUFF HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ LIVE 2023 ROLAND-GARROS TENNIS COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND ON NBC & PEACOCK

Exclusive Paris Night Sessions Live on Peacock this Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, at 3 p.m. ET; Live Weekend Coverage Begins Saturday and Sunday at Noon ET on NBC and Peacock

Women’s Final on Saturday, June 10, & Men’s Final on Sunday, June 11, Live on NBC and Peacock

Dan Hicks, Mary Carillo & John McEnroe Call the Action; Maria Taylor to Host Women’s and Men’s Semifinal and Final Coverage from Paris June 8-11

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 1, 2023 – NBC Sports’ live coverage of 2023 Roland-Garros matches continues this weekend with rounds three and four from Paris, France, on NBC and Peacock.

Coverage this weekend begins this Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, live at Noon ET on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will present exclusive Paris night sessions live Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. ET each day.

Headlining the men’s draw is World No. 3 Novak Djokovic, who defeated Márton Fucsovics in the second round. Djokovic is tied with reigning Roland-Garros champion Rafael Nadal for the most men’s Grand Slam titles of all-time with 22 and, with a win at Roland-Garros, would surpass Nadal for the most career men’s Grand Slam singles titles. Nadal withdrew from this year’s competition due to injury. Djokovic has two career Roland-Garros titles (2021 and 2016).

Joining Djokovic in the third round of the men’s field are World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, the 20-year-old Spaniard who won the 2022 U.S. Open, World No. 4 Casper Ruud, the 2022 Roland-Garros runner-up, and World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is in search of his first career Grand Slam title.

On the women’s side, World No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam winner Iga Świątek of Poland, aiming to defend her 2022 Roland-Garros title, opened the tournament with back-to-back straight set wins. World No. 6 and 2022 Roland-Garros runner-up Coco Gauff highlights a strong field of American women entering the third round, including World No. 3 Jessica Pegula, Kayla Day, who defeated World No. 20 Madison Keys in the second round, 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens, and Peyton Stearns, who topped 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the second round.

NBC Sports’ Dan Hicks handles play-by-play alongside analysts Mary Carillo and John McEnroe, who teamed to win the mixed doubles title at the 1977 French Open. McEnroe is a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion.

Maria Taylor will host women’s and men’s semifinal and final coverage from Thursday, June 8, through Sunday, June 11, on NBC and Peacock. Taylor, who returns for her second year hosting Roland-Garros coverage, will be on-site in Paris, anchoring coverage around the matches, and will interview the women’s and men’s champions on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Saturday and Sunday.

Live coverage culminates with the women’s final on Saturday, June 10, at 9 a.m. ET and the men’s final Sunday, June 11, at 9 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

In 2021, Peacock began exclusively live streaming a package of Roland-Garros middle weekend night sessions, expanding NBC Sports’ exclusive coverage of the Grand Slam event. This year, Peacock exclusively presents three night sessions in Paris: Round 1 last Sun., May 28, and Rounds 3 or 4 this Sat., June 3, and Sun., June 4, at 3 p.m. ET.

Peacock’s expansive programming offers the most live sports of any SVOD service in the United States , including live coverage of Sunday Night Football, Olympic Games, Premier League, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, Big Ten football (beginning in September), and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Roland-Garros coverage on Peacock and how to sign up visit peacocktv.com .

NBC and Roland-Garros: In 1975, NBC became the first American television network to provide coverage of the French Open when the network signed a three-year deal with the French Tennis Federation. The tournament was covered by CBS from 1980-82 and returned to NBC in 1983, where it has remained since. This is NBC’s 41st consecutive year televising the event.

Following is the schedule for NBC Sports’ Roland-Garros coverage:

Date Time (ET) Round Platform Sat., June 3 Noon Round 3 (LIVE) NBC, Peacock Sat., June 3 3 p.m. Round 3 – Night Session (LIVE) Peacock Sun., June 4 Noon Round 3 or 4 (LIVE) NBC, Peacock Sun., June 4 3 p.m. Round 3 or 4 – Night Session (LIVE) Peacock Thurs., June 8 11 a.m. Women’s Semifinals (LIVE) Peacock Thurs., June 8 11 a.m. Women’s Semifinals (LIVE ET) NBC Fri., June 9 11 a.m. Men’s Semifinals (LIVE) Peacock Fri., June 9 11 a.m. Men’s Semifinals (LIVE ET) NBC Sat., June 10 9 a.m. Women’s Final & Men’s Doubles Final (LIVE) NBC, Peacock Sun., June 11 9 a.m. Men’s Final (LIVE) NBC, Peacock

