Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin to undergo shoulder surgery, out for season

Indiana Pacers sixth man and rising star Bennedict Mathurin will undergo surgery to repair a torn right labrum and is done for the season, the team announced Saturday.

Bennedict Mathurin has been diagnosed with a torn labrum in his right shoulder, an injury which will require surgery.



He will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season and is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-25 season.



Learn more: https://t.co/jO14HAk7ft pic.twitter.com/I9v6baqXSU — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 9, 2024

The injury appeared to happen late in the first half Tuesday vs. Dallas when Mathurin collided with P.J. Washington in the open court. A time-out came up after, and Mathurin was grabbing his shoulder as he walked to the bench, reports Scott Agness of the Fieldhouse Files. Mathurin was out Thursday when the Pacers lost in dramatic fashion to the Timberwolves, and today came this news.

Mathurin averages 14.5 points a game and, in his second season, had become a critical part of the Pacers rotation. Indiana’s trust in him and his development is part of why they were willing to trade Buddy Hield at the deadline.

Mathurin’s absence will put more pressure on Pascal Siakam and rookie Ben Sheppard.

At 35-29, the Pacers currently sit eighth in the Eastern Conference, but are part of the group that make up seeds 4-8 and are separated by just 3.5 games. Indiana has room to move up in the standings before the playoffs start, but that just got harder with Mathurin out.