PBT Podcast: Harden trade talk, in-season tournament, Summer League and more

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 20, 2023 09:26 AM

With Summer League and free agency in the rearview mirror, this is supposed to be the slow offseason of the NBA.

Not so much this summer. There is plenty for myself and Corey Robinson of NBC Sports to dive into in the latest PBT Podcast, including a discussion of the James Harden trade saga — while there is little movement on the trade front itself, there is plenty of posturing. What everyone around the NBA is really watching is how Joel Embiid reacts, and Corey and Kurt get into that.

From there, the topic shifts to the WNBA All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas and how Sabrina Ionescu stole the show and proved that the 3-point contest is the highlight of all things All-Star in basketball. Then it’s time for Corey’s Jukebox to combine the Smiths and the Phoenix Suns’ local broadcast rights moves.

Finally, in Kurt’s Korner the duo discusses the NBA’s in-season tournament plan — is this aimed at an overseas market more than the American one? Finally, Kurt talks about a few of the less-mentioned standouts he saw at Summer League in Las Vegas.

You can watch the video of some of the podcast above or listen to the entire podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google Play, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please feel free to email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

