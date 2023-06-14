PBT Podcast: Nuggets earn title, can it be a dynasty? Plus trade, draft talk.

The Denver Nuggets left no doubt who was the best team in the NBA. Not only did they roll through the West, but also the Miami Heat dragged the game into the mud and played much of the Finals on their terms. It did not matter. The Nuggets beat the Heat at their own game.

Corey Robinson and Kurt Helin from NBC Sports dive into the Nugget’s win and then tackle the big questions: Can they repeat and win another? Can they turn this into a dynasty? That tied directly into Corey’s jukebox, which compares early Fleetwood Mac to where the Nuggets are right now.

Finally, the duo dives into trade talk — will Bradley Beal be on the move — and the upcoming NBA Draft, where the four picks after No. 1 are available for the right price. Would the Pelicans be willing to move Zion Williamson to land Scoot Henderson? It’s not out of the question.

