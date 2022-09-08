PEACOCK EXCLUSIVELY PRESENTS LIVE COVERAGE OF THE 2022-23 PREMIERSHIP RUGBY SEASON, BEGINNING FRIDAY, SEPT. 9

Season Opens this Friday with Bristol Bears v. Bath Rugby and Sale Sharks v. Northampton Saints at 2:45 p.m. ET on Peacock

Gallagher Premiership is Part of NBC Sports’ Extensive Rugby Portfolio, Including Six Nations Championship, the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, World Cup and Olympics

Rugby Offerings Available to U.S. Commercial Establishments through NBC Sports Pub Pass

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 8, 2022 – Peacock will exclusively present live coverage of every match of the 2022-23 Gallagher Premiership rugby season, beginning tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 9 with two matches at 2:45 p.m. ET.

The 2022-23 season kicks off tomorrow as the Bristol Bears face Bath Rugby and the Sale Sharks meet the Northampton Saints at 2:45 p.m. ET live on Peacock. Peacock will present all six matches live this weekend, including defending champion Leicester Tigers against the Exeter Chiefs this Saturday at 10 a.m. ET.

The season is set to conclude with the Final from Twickenham Stadium on May 27, 2023, following a 26-round regular-season.

NBC Sports’ Gallagher Premiership coverage is part of an extensive collection of rugby programming across NBC Sports platforms which spans the calendar year, including the Six Nations Championship, the HSBC Sevens Series, the 2022 Women’s World Cup in New Zealand, the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, and the Olympics.

Rugby offerings are available to U.S. commercial establishments through the NBC Sports Pub Pass – a customizable direct-to-consumer platform developed specifically for the retail pub/restaurant market in the U.S. Through the Six Nations Championship, all tournament matches will be available live, commercial-free and on-demand.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including, Premier League, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, golf, INDYCAR, Olympic sports, horse racing, and much more.

Following is NBC Sports’ upcoming live schedule for Gallagher Premiership coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Match Time (ET) Platform Fri., Sept. 9 Bristol Bears v. Bath Rugby 2:45 p.m. Peacock Fri., Sept. 9 Sale Sharks v. Northampton Saints 2:45 p.m. Peacock Sat., Sept. 10 Exeter Chiefs v. Leicester Tigers 10 a.m. Peacock Sat., Sept. 10 London Irish v. Worcester Warriors 10 a.m. Peacock Sat., Sept. 10 Newcastle Falcons v. Harlequins 10 a.m. Peacock Sun., Sept. 11 Gloucester Rugby v. Wasps 10 a.m. Peacock Fri., Sept. 16 Northampton Saints v. London Irish 2:45 p.m. Peacock Sat., Sept. 17 Bath Rugby v. Sale Sharks 10 a.m. Peacock Sat., Sept. 17 Harlequins v. Saracens 10 a.m. Peacock Sat., Sept. 17 Leicester City v. Newcastle Falcons 10 a.m. Peacock Sat., Sept. 17 Wasps v. Bristol Bears 10 a.m. Peacock Sun., Sept. 18 Worcester Warriors v. Exeter Chiefs 10 a.m. Peacock Fri., Sept. 23 Bath Rugby v. Wasps 2:45 p.m. Peacock Sat., Sept. 24 Bristol Bears v. London Irish 10 a.m. Peacock Sat., Sept. 24 Northampton Saints v. Leicester Tigers 10 a.m. Peacock Sat., Sept. 24 Saracens v. Gloucester Rugby 10 a.m. Peacock Sat., Sept. 24 Worcester Warriors v. Newcastle Falcons 10 a.m. Peacock Sun., Sept. 25 Exeter Chiefs v. Harlequins 10 a.m. Peacock





