PEACOCK EXCLUSIVELY PRESENTS LIVE COVERAGE OF THE 2022-23 PREMIERSHIP RUGBY SEASON, BEGINNING FRIDAY, SEPT. 9

  
Published September 8, 2022 09:09 AM
Wasps v Exeter Chiefs - Gallagher Premiership Rugby

COVENTRY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: Christian Wade of Wasps runs with the ball during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Wasps and Exeter Chiefs at Ricoh Arena on September 8, 2018 in Coventry, United Kingdom. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

David Rodgers/Getty Images

Season Opens this Friday with Bristol Bears v. Bath Rugby and Sale Sharks v. Northampton Saints at 2:45 p.m. ET on Peacock

Gallagher Premiership is Part of NBC Sports’ Extensive Rugby Portfolio, Including Six Nations Championship, the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, World Cup and Olympics

Rugby Offerings Available to U.S. Commercial Establishments through NBC Sports Pub Pass

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 8, 2022 – Peacock will exclusively present live coverage of every match of the 2022-23 Gallagher Premiership rugby season, beginning tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 9 with two matches at 2:45 p.m. ET.

The 2022-23 season kicks off tomorrow as the Bristol Bears face Bath Rugby and the Sale Sharks meet the Northampton Saints at 2:45 p.m. ET live on Peacock. Peacock will present all six matches live this weekend, including defending champion Leicester Tigers against the Exeter Chiefs this Saturday at 10 a.m. ET.

The season is set to conclude with the Final from Twickenham Stadium on May 27, 2023, following a 26-round regular-season.

NBC Sports’ Gallagher Premiership coverage is part of an extensive collection of rugby programming across NBC Sports platforms which spans the calendar year, including the Six Nations Championship, the HSBC Sevens Series, the 2022 Women’s World Cup in New Zealand, the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, and the Olympics.

Rugby offerings are available to U.S. commercial establishments through the NBC Sports Pub Pass – a customizable direct-to-consumer platform developed specifically for the retail pub/restaurant market in the U.S. Through the Six Nations Championship, all tournament matches will be available live, commercial-free and on-demand.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including, Premier League, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, golf, INDYCAR, Olympic sports, horse racing, and much more.

Following is NBC Sports’ upcoming live schedule for Gallagher Premiership coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

DateMatchTime (ET)Platform
Fri., Sept. 9Bristol Bears v. Bath Rugby2:45 p.m.Peacock
Fri., Sept. 9Sale Sharks v. Northampton Saints2:45 p.m.Peacock
Sat., Sept. 10Exeter Chiefs v. Leicester Tigers10 a.m.Peacock
Sat., Sept. 10London Irish v. Worcester Warriors10 a.m.Peacock
Sat., Sept. 10Newcastle Falcons v. Harlequins10 a.m.Peacock
Sun., Sept. 11Gloucester Rugby v. Wasps10 a.m.Peacock
Fri., Sept. 16Northampton Saints v. London Irish2:45 p.m.Peacock
Sat., Sept. 17Bath Rugby v. Sale Sharks10 a.m.Peacock
Sat., Sept. 17Harlequins v. Saracens10 a.m.Peacock
Sat., Sept. 17Leicester City v. Newcastle Falcons10 a.m.Peacock
Sat., Sept. 17Wasps v. Bristol Bears10 a.m.Peacock
Sun., Sept. 18Worcester Warriors v. Exeter Chiefs10 a.m.Peacock
Fri., Sept. 23Bath Rugby v. Wasps2:45 p.m.Peacock
Sat., Sept. 24Bristol Bears v. London Irish10 a.m.Peacock
Sat., Sept. 24Northampton Saints v. Leicester Tigers10 a.m.Peacock
Sat., Sept. 24Saracens v. Gloucester Rugby10 a.m.Peacock
Sat., Sept. 24Worcester Warriors v. Newcastle Falcons10 a.m.Peacock
Sun., Sept. 25Exeter Chiefs v. Harlequins10 a.m.Peacock


