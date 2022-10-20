PEACOCK EXCLUSIVELY PRESENTS THE NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH AGAINST UNLV REBELS THIS SATURDAY AT 2:30 P.M. ET

Kathryn Tappen to Host Pregame, Halftime and Postgame Coverage Alongside Notre Dame Alum Kyren Williams and UNLV Alum Kenny Mayne; Pregame Show Begins at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 20, 2022 – The Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the UNLV Rebels this Saturday, Oct. 22, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., at 2:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock . It is the second consecutive year in which Peacock is the exclusive platform to watch a Notre Dame Football game.

Peacock is home to significant Fighting Irish content. In addition to its exclusive presentation of Notre Dame-UNLV, Peacock simulstreams all Notre Dame Football games that air on NBC, including pre- and postgame coverage. The streaming service has also provided exclusive live coverage of the Notre Dame Football Blue-Gold game, Notre Dame Pro Day and Notre Dame hockey.

The Fighting Irish (3-3) narrowly fell to rival Stanford, 16-14, last Saturday. Tight end Michael Mayer, who ranks third in the country in receiving yards for a tight end with 411, recorded five catches for 60 yards, and running back Audric Estime ran for 57 yards and a touchdown as Notre Dame combined for 150 yards on the ground.

UNLV (4-3) lost to the Air Force Falcons, 42-7, at home last Saturday. Wide receiver Ricky White had 58 receiving yards and a score and linebacker Austin Ajiake recorded 20 total tackles in the losing effort. Saturday marks the first-ever meeting between the Fighting Irish and Rebels.

NBC Sports’ Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play) and Jason Garrett (game analyst) will call the matchup with Zora Stephenson (sideline reporter) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst).

Coverage of Notre Dame-UNLV begins Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock with a 30-minute on-site pregame show previewing the matchup hosted by NBC Sports’ Kathryn Tappen alongside guest analysts and alums Kyren Williams (Notre Dame) and Kenny Mayne (UNLV). Tappen, Williams and Mayne will also anchor halftime and postgame coverage.

Kyren Williams currently plays running back for the Los Angeles Rams after being selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Williams earned Second Team All-ACC and ACC Rookie of the Year honors last season at Notre Dame.

Kenny Mayne was a quarterback for two years at UNLV and signed as a free agent with the Seattle Seahawks before becoming a sports media personality.

Last week, NBC Sports Athlete Direct – a NIL community that connects student-athletes, advertisers and fans – launched its first subscription-based student-athlete Fan Club with Notre Dame running back Chris Tyree, giving Fighting Irish fans unprecedented access to their favorite student-athletes. Members who join Tyree’s fan club will receive exclusive content and perks including an autographed photo, a virtual group meet-and-greet, access to a personal podcast episode with Tyree and Zora Stephenson, and more.

Also included within Tyree’s Fan Club membership is a six-month Peacock Premium subscription in advance of this Saturday’s exclusive Notre Dame-UNLV game on Peacock .

The ND on NBC Podcast, hosted by former Notre Dame wide receiver Corey Robinson, features weekly episodes throughout the season. Episodes are released every Wednesday and can be listened to here and wherever you listen to podcasts.

For commercial establishments looking to show Saturday’s Notre Dame-UNLV game, they can get the NBC Sports Pub Pass, the customizable platform specifically for the retail pub/restaurant market in the US. The NBC Sports Pub Pass offers Pubs, Bars, Clubs and Restaurants and commercial establishments nationwide live and commercial-free coverage of the matchup. To subscribe or to find out more information about the NBC Sports Pub Pass, go to https://www.nbcpubpass.com/.

NBC Sports’ free-to-play game Irish Pick ‘Em, featuring a $10,000 jackpot for every NBC Sports Notre Dame Football matchup, returns this season and is available for download now on the NBC Sports Predictor app (available in the App Store and Google Play Store) and at NBCSports.com/Predictor.

In addition to Notre Dame Football, Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Sunday Night Football, MLB Sunday Leadoff, Premier League, golf, NASCAR, INDYCAR, horse racing, Olympic sports, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

NBC SPORTS’ 2022 NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL SCHEDULE DATE TIME (ET) OPPONENT PLATFORM Sat., Oct. 22 2:30 p.m. UNLV Peacock Sat., Nov. 5 7 p.m. Clemson NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 19 2:30 p.m. Boston College NBC, Peacock

This year, NBC Sports and Notre Dame kick off their 32nd season. NBC Sports and the University of Notre Dame began their landmark Notre Dame Football relationship in 1991 and have renewed the partnership numerous times. The current agreement runs through the 2025 season.



--NBC SPORTS--