PEACOCK IS THE STREAMING HOME OF FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022™ IN SPANISH

Peacock to Present Live and Exclusive Content Surrounding Qatar 2022™ in Spanish

Telemundo Deportes’ Complete Spanish-Language Coverage of All 64 World Cup Matches to Simulstream LIVE on Peacock; Peacock is the Only Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service with Live Coverage of Every Match

Peacock’s World Cup Hub to Feature Pre- and Post-Match Shows, Game Replays, Extended Highlights, and More

Exclusive Copa Mundial 24/7 Virtual Channel Presented by Tplus on Peacock to Offer World Cup Programming for Free, Including Live Daily Debate Shows with Dedicated Team of Talent

MIAMI, Fla. – Oct. 18, 2022 – Peacock today announced comprehensive coverage plans for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ with every match streaming LIVE on Peacock in Spanish, offering live and exclusive Spanish-language coverage, a dedicated World Cup Hub and the Copa Mundial 24/7 Virtual Channel in Spanish produced by Tplus, Telemundo’s digital content brand.

Peacock will be the only direct-to-consumer streaming service in the United States to simulstream live coverage of all 64 matches, which are produced by Telemundo Deportes, including the hour-long pre- and post-match onsite coverage from Qatar. The first 12 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022™ will be available to Peacock subscribers on the free tier, while the remaining 52 games (beginning on Nov. 24) will be available to Peacock Premium subscribers.

The World Cup kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 20, as host-country Qatar faces Ecuador at 11 a.m. ET. The United States begins group play at 2 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 21 against Wales, while Mexico’s first match takes place at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 22 against Poland.

In marquee group stage matches, the United States takes on England at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 25, and Mexico faces Argentina on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 2 p.m. ET. Click here for details on the full match schedule.

United States and Mexico Group Stage schedules:

United States Mexico DATE TIME (ET) OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) OPPONENT Mon., Nov. 21 2 p.m. Wales Tues., Nov. 22 11 a.m. Poland Fri., Nov. 25 2 p.m. England Sat., Nov. 26 2 p.m. Argentina Tues., Nov. 29 2 p.m. Iran Wed., Nov. 30 2 p.m. Saudi Arabia

“Peacock is thrilled to stream for the first time the biggest global soccer event, the FIFA World Cup.” said Rick Cordella, Chief Commercial Officer, Peacock. “Our offering on Peacock will complement and extend Telemundo Deportes programming to a wider audience with 24/7 World Cup content carefully curated and created for younger audiences with the purpose of serving the full spectrum of Hispanic audiences and soccer fans in the U.S.”

Peacock’s World Cup Hub will surround the FIFA World Cup 2022™ with daily shows featuring highlights and analysis plus on-demand full-match replays. The World Cup Hub will also feature programming such as documentaries centered around soccer legends Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona, historic looks at previous World Cups, and more.

In addition to the World Cup Hub, Peacock will also host an exclusive, free Copa Mundial 24/7 Virtual Channel throughout the entire tournament, which will be produced by Tplus -- Telemundo’s digital content brand designed to super serve the full spectrum of today’s U.S. Hispanics -- and home to daily highlights, analysis, and debate shows. The 24/7 channel will feature new talent presenting nine hours of original programming per day surrounding the live matches, including exclusive pre- and post-match shows and extended highlights.

“The World Cup is the biggest sporting event for Latinos and a truly communal experience that transcends languages and culture. We look forward to showcasing the best-in-class sports on Peacock and super serve U.S. Hispanics with premium scripted and unscripted Tplus programming we’re rolling out around this unique event,” said Romina Rosado, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Hispanic Streaming, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “Both World Cup and Tplus programming connect with the growing, diverse U.S audiences who live their lives across languages and cultures.”

Original programming exclusively on the Peacock Copa Mundial 24/7 Virtual Channel includes:

Terraza al Mundial

Exclusive pregame show offering a comprehensive preview of all 64 games, capturing all the excitement and action ahead of each match every day.

La Tribuna del Mundial

Interactive debate show providing analysis of all the matches, plays and goals with complete reviews of all the critical moments of the day.

Resúmenes: Los Partidos de Hoy

Extended highlights of each and every match, providing a daily summary of all the action.

Ecos del Dia

Postgame program which will recap each match with expert reactions, in-depth analysis and compelling interviews.

¡Aquí Está el Mundial!

Daily compilation of all player and coach interviews and press conferences, match highlights, stats and top moments of the day.

Lo Que Viene

Daily program which wraps up Peacock’s matchday coverage and looks ahead to preview the following day’s matches.

Talent covering the FIFA World Cup 2022™ on Peacock’s 24/7 channel include hosts and journalists Carmen Boquin, Diego Arrioja, Piero Menor, Luis Baraldi, Pablo Mariño, and Pablo Alsina, and current Houston Dash and former Liga MX Femenil player María Sánchez, who competed with Mexico at the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup™.

Telemundo Deportes’ match coverage will be anchored by soccer Hall of Famer, six-time Emmy award-winner and chief commentator Andres Cantor alongside Emmy-award winning sports journalist Miguel Gurwitz, Telemundo’s Emmy-nominated sports and entertainment host Ana Jurka, Premier League host Carlota Vizmanos and Mexican soccer icon Carlos Hermosillo as the official hosts, leading the pre- and post-game analysis from Telemundo’s presentation studio located at the center of the cultural Souq Waqif Marketplace. For more details on Telemundo Deportes’ World Cup coverage, click here.

In addition to the World Cup, Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including, Sunday Night Football, Premier League, Notre Dame Football, golf, horse racing, MLB Sunday Leadoff, INDYCAR, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show and Pro Football Talk Live. To learn more about the NBC Sports on Peacock channel and how to sign up, click here.

Tplus, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises recently announced streaming brand, is launching on Peacock in the Fall of 2022 featuring programming for a wide range of audiences interested in Latino content, regardless of language and will be available on the streamer’s premium tier.

Telemundo Deportes is the exclusive Spanish-language home of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ taking place in Qatar this Fall. The network is prepared to deliver the most ambitious coverage in Spanish-language history. Additional information, news and press materials, and assets here.





###

About NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises:

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises leads the media industry in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content for U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. The company serves the full spectrum of U.S. Hispanics through its national broadcast network, the cable network Universo, and digital platforms including the Telemundo app and streaming services, such as Peacock, among others. The Telemundo Network offers Spanish-language entertainment, news, and sports content reaching 93% of U.S. Hispanic TV households in 210 markets through 30 owned stations and 56 affiliate stations. Telemundo also owns an independent station serving Puerto Rico. Telemundo is the exclusive U.S. Spanish-language home of the world’s two most popular sporting events, the FIFA World Cup and the Olympic Games, as well as the Premier League and Mexican soccer team Chivas. The #1 producer of scripted Spanish-language content in the U.S., Telemundo Global Studios includes Telemundo Television Studios, Telemundo Streaming Studios, and Underground Producciones. Telemundo’s new Tplus content brand will launch on Peacock later this year, featuring programming developed for the full spectrum of Hispanics. NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a division of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.