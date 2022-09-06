PEACOCK TACKLES 2022 NFL SEASON WITH EXCLUSIVE SUNDAY COVERAGE FEATURING DEBUT OF “FANTASY FOOTBALL PREGAME WITH MATTHEW BERRY” & RETURN OF “PEACOCK SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FINAL”

Fantasy Football Pregame, Co-Hosted by Berry and Michael Smith, Kicks Off Each Sunday at 11 a.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock, Featuring Latest Fantasy News and Advice

Exclusive Peacock Sunday Night Football Final Postgame Show Returns for its Second Season Following Each SNF Game; Hosted by Kathryn Tappen and Chris Simms

Peacock Continues to Livestream NBC Sunday Night Football & Football Night in America Throughout 2022 NFL Season

Peacock Offers Daily Weekday NFL Programming on the NBC Sports Channel, Including Pro Football Talk, The Dan Patrick Show, Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Brother From Another, and More

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 6, 2022 – Beginning with the first Sunday of the NFL season this weekend (Sept. 11), Peacock will exclusively bookend NFL coverage every Sunday with the debut of Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry at 11 a.m. ET and the return of its exclusive postgame show, Peacock Sunday Night Football Final.

Fantasy Football Pregame, featuring co-hosts Matthew Berry and Michael Smith, will stream live exclusively on Peacock from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET each Sunday throughout the NFL season, providing the latest fantasy football news and advice to help viewers set their lineup before the early games kickoff just after 1 p.m. ET.

The show will also feature Jay Croucher, who co-hosts the daily “Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry” program on Peacock (Monday-Friday, Noon ET) and will provide sports betting advice. Additionally, Rotoworld analysts Patrick ‘RotoPat’ Daugherty, Denny Carter, and more will join the show as regular guests. Berry, the celebrated fantasy football commentator and industry pioneer, made his NBC Sports debut earlier this month on a special Football Night in America ahead of the 2022 Hall of Fame Game on NBC and Peacock. Smith is also the co-host of Peacock original Brother from Another.

This season also marks the return of Peacock’s exclusive postgame show, Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, following each Sunday Night Football game. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, which debuted last season, provides instant reactions to each Sunday game along with highlights and interviews. Returning as co-hosts are NBC Sports’ Kathryn Tappen and Chris Simms.

Football Night in America commentators Jac Collinsworth and Rodney Harrison will also provide recaps and insights into the day’s biggest moments from the site of each week’s SNF game, and Mike Florio will provide injury and news updates. Berry will also join the show to provide advice and an early look at the fantasy waiver wire. Smith will offer his NFL ‘take of the day.’

On Sundays throughout the NFL season, Peacock will continue to livestream every NBC Sunday Night Football game, primetime television’s No. 1 program for an unprecedented 11 consecutive years, and Football Night in America, the most-watched studio show in sports.

On the opening Sunday of the NFL season on Sept. 11, FNIA begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock leading into Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visiting Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys on SNF.

Peacock’s Sunday NFL coverage schedule (beginning Week 1) :

Time Show 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fantasy Football Pregame 7 p.m. Football Night in America* 8:20 p.m. Sunday Night Football* Immediately following SNF Peacock Sunday Night Football Final *Live NBC simulstream

Peacock also offers daily weekday NFL coverage on the NBC Sports channel, including Pro Football Talk at 7 a.m. ET, The Dan Patrick Show at 9 a.m. ET, Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry at Noon ET, Brother from Another at 3 p.m. ET, plus Chris Simms Unbuttoned on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, and the weekly The Peter King Podcast. To learn more about the NBC Sports on Peacock channel and how to sign up, click here.

In addition to the NFL, Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including, Premier League, Notre Dame Football, MLB Sunday Leadoff, golf, INDYCAR, Olympic sports, horse racing, and much more.

2022 NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE Thurs. Sept. 8 NFL Kickoff Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams Sun. Sept. 11 Week 1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys Sun. Sept. 18 Week 2 Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers Sun. Sept. 25 Week 3 San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos Sun. Oct. 2 Week 4 Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers *Sun. Oct. 9 Week 5 Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens *Sun. Oct. 16 Week 6 Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles *Sun. Oct. 23 Week 7 Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins *Sun. Oct. 30 Week 8 Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills *Sun. Nov. 6 Week 9 Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs *Sun. Nov. 13 Week 10 Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers *Sun. Nov. 20 Week 11 Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers **Thurs. Nov. 24 Week 12 New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings *Sun. Nov. 27 Week 12 Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles *Sun. Dec. 4 Week 13 Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys *Sun. Dec. 11 Week 14 Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos *Sun. Dec. 18 Week 15 New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders Sun. Dec. 25 Week 16 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals *Sun. Jan. 1 Week 17 Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers *Sun. Jan. 8 Week 18 TBD

*Flex Week

**Thanksgiving Night Game





--NBC SPORTS--