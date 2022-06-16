PEACOCK TO ADD MORE LIVE GOLF EVENT COVERAGE AS U.S. OPEN TEES OFF

Live Golf Coverage Available on Peacock to Include this Week’s U.S. Open, Plus PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour Events, and More

As 2022 U.S. Open Tees Off, GolfPass Membership Subscription Now Includes Access to Peacock

Live U.S. Open Coverage on Peacock this Week Includes Exclusive Windows Today and Friday Plus Live From the U.S. Open and Live Featured Groups Today-Sunday

STAMFORD, Conn., and NEW YORK, NY – June 16, 2022 – Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, will broaden its expansive slate of sports coverage with the addition of more live golf event coverage, it was announced today.

Live event coverage available to simulstream on Peacock will include PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour events, including major championships, and more.

Additionally, ahead of this week’s U.S. Open, eligible subscribers of NBC Sports Next’s GolfPass, golf’s most comprehensive digital membership, will now receive a subscription to Peacock included within their GolfPass subscription.

The GolfPass and Peacock bundle will be available to GolfPass+, GolfPass VIP+, and GolfPass Monthly subscribers. Existing eligible GolfPass subscribers will receive an email with instructions on how to redeem the offer.

New and existing eligible GolfPass subscribers will now be able to access Peacock’s expansive golf programming, including live coverage of this week’s U.S. Open, at no additional cost, for up to twelve (12) months.

This week’s U.S. Open coverage on Peacock includes exclusive windows opening and closing Thursday’s and Friday’s action, as well as Live From the U.S. Open and all coverage on NBC simulstreaming on Peacock.

Also included in this week’s U.S. Open coverage on Peacock are live, featured groups Thursday-Sunday, showcasing two morning groups and two afternoon groups each day of the Championship. There will be a featured holes feed highlighting holes 11, 12 and 13.

NBC Sports’ remaining U.S. Open coverage schedule this week :

Date Peacock Exclusive USA Network NBC/Peacock Thursday, June 16 7-8 p.m. 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m./5-7 p.m. 2-5 p.m. Friday, June 17 *6:45-9:30 a.m./7-8 p.m. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. 4-7 p.m. Saturday, June 18 10 a.m.-Noon Noon-8 p.m. Sunday, June 19 9-10 a.m. 10 a.m.-Noon Noon-7 p.m. *coverage will begin shortly before the first scheduled tee time at 6:45 a.m. ET

Date Golf Central – Live From the U.S. Open Thursday 7-9 p.m. Friday 6-10 a.m./7-9 p.m. Saturday 8-10 a.m./8-10 p.m. Sunday 7-10 a.m./7-9 p.m.

Click here for NBC Sports’ comprehensive U.S. Open schedule coverage.

Additional golf programming on Peacock includes golf news and analysis, instruction series such as Swing Expedition, documentaries including Cracking The Code, Arnie, Jack, Hogan, and St Andrews: The Greatest Golf Story Ever Told, original programming including Big Break, a hub of U.S. Open content, and more.

Peacock’s live sports coverage includes MLB Sunday Leadoff, Triple Crown horse racing, INDYCAR, the USFL, Sunday Night Football, Olympic sports, Premier League, Notre Dame Football, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, Pro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

ELIGIBILITY

Offer valid through August 31, 2022. Offer excludes GolfPass Video subscribers, GolfPass subscribers while on a free trial, and Peacock subscribers billed through third party (e.g., Apple, Google, Roku or Amazon). Existing Peacock Premium annual subscribers billed through Peacock must take additional steps to redeem offer. GolfPass subscribers must remain in good standing to redeem offer. Peacock subscription auto-renews at $4.99/mo. or then-current retail price (plus tax) after offer ends. Cancel Peacock anytime. Additional eligibility restrictions and terms apply: Offer Terms.

ABOUT PEACOCK

Peacock is NBCUniversal’s streaming service. Peacock delivers a world-class slate of exclusive Originals, on-demand libraries of hit TV shows, plus critically acclaimed films from the vaults of Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and Hollywood’s biggest studios. In addition, Peacock taps into NBCUniversal’s unmatched ability to deliver a broad range of compelling topical content across news, sports, late-night, Spanish-language, and reality. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

GOLFPASS HELPS GOLFERS PLAY MORE AND BETTER GOLF

A vast library of original video content is available exclusively as part of a GolfPass membership, which features titles like The Conor Moore Show, On Tour/On Course, My Roots, My Daily Routine, and more. GolfPass also offers a vast instructional library featuring more than 4,500 video titles, including The Golf Fix, with host Devan Bonebrake; Lessons with a Champion Golfer; and Build a Better Game – all hosted by top instructors like Martin Hall, Chris Como and Michael Bannon, as well as golf fitness expert Don Saladino. Developed in partnership between global golf superstar Rory McIlroy and NBC Sports Next – the innovation and technology division of NBC Sports – GolfPass is designed for today’s golfer and is the only digital golf membership that delivers exclusive content and comprehensive tee-time benefits designed to help every type of golfer – from beginner to expert – play more and better golf. A GolfPass membership is available in North America at GolfPass.com, in the U.K. and Republic of Ireland at GolfPass.co.uk, and in Australia at www.GolfPass.com.au. The GolfPass membership also is available via connected TV, iOS and Android apps.



