Pelicans’ Dejounte Murray tears Achilles, out for season

This was obviously very bad the moment it happened. Murray had driven across the lane and put up a floater, which missed, and when he took a hard step to grab the offensive rebound, he collapsed.

Dejounte Murray was helped to the locker room after suffering an apparent non-contact injury on this play 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4HVeiNwduI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 1, 2025

Murray suffered a torn Achilles, reports Chris Haynes. New Orleans has yet to confirm the injury, with coach Willie Green saying that after the game, Murray still needs to undergo imaging to confirm any diagnosis.

Murray is out for the remainder of this season and likely the start of next season. He is part of a spike in Achilese tears around the league this season.

Achilles tendon tears have actually been down over the past three seasons in the NBA. Unfortunately, this season we are seeing a big spike. Dejounte Murray is the fourth Achilles tear of the year, not including DaRon Holmes' injury in Summer League. — Jeff Stotts (@InStreetClothes) February 1, 2025

He has averaged 17.9 points, 7.6 assists and 6.5 rebounds a game, but has struggled with his shot hitting 39.3% overall and 29.9% from 3. With Murray out, C.J. McCollum and Jose Alvarado will have more playmaking duties on their plate (with that workload potentially growing even more if the Pelicans can trade Brandon Ingram before next Thursday’s deadline.

The Pelicans are 12-37 on the season and are headed to the lottery (sitting 14th in the West, 13 games out of the last play-in spot.

