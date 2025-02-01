 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun
Report: DeWanna Bonner will join the Indiana Fever
sexton.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Glendale, Chase Sexton wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Chase Elliott Bowman.jpg
Starting lineup for Clash, Last Chance Qualifier at Bowman Gray Stadium

Top Clips

nbc_pl_artetaint_250202.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal showed a ‘high competitive level’
nbc_pl_pepint_250202.jpg
Guardiola on where things went wrong v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_stonesint_250202.jpg
Stones’ ‘pride’s hurt’ after loss to Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun
Report: DeWanna Bonner will join the Indiana Fever
sexton.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Glendale, Chase Sexton wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Chase Elliott Bowman.jpg
Starting lineup for Clash, Last Chance Qualifier at Bowman Gray Stadium

Top Clips

nbc_pl_artetaint_250202.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal showed a ‘high competitive level’
nbc_pl_pepint_250202.jpg
Guardiola on where things went wrong v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_stonesint_250202.jpg
Stones’ ‘pride’s hurt’ after loss to Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Pelicans’ Dejounte Murray tears Achilles, out for season

  
Published February 1, 2025 01:16 AM
Boston Celtics v New Orleans Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 31: Dejounte Murray #5 of the New Orleans Pelicans leaves the game with an injury during the first half against the Boston Celtics at the Smoothie King Center on January 31, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Getty Images

This was obviously very bad the moment it happened. Murray had driven across the lane and put up a floater, which missed, and when he took a hard step to grab the offensive rebound, he collapsed.

Murray suffered a torn Achilles, reports Chris Haynes. New Orleans has yet to confirm the injury, with coach Willie Green saying that after the game, Murray still needs to undergo imaging to confirm any diagnosis.

Murray is out for the remainder of this season and likely the start of next season. He is part of a spike in Achilese tears around the league this season.

He has averaged 17.9 points, 7.6 assists and 6.5 rebounds a game, but has struggled with his shot hitting 39.3% overall and 29.9% from 3. With Murray out, C.J. McCollum and Jose Alvarado will have more playmaking duties on their plate (with that workload potentially growing even more if the Pelicans can trade Brandon Ingram before next Thursday’s deadline.

The Pelicans are 12-37 on the season and are headed to the lottery (sitting 14th in the West, 13 games out of the last play-in spot.

Mentions
NOP_Murray_Dejounte.jpg Dejounte Murray New Orleans Pelicans Primary Logo New Orleans Pelicans