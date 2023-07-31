Pelicans reportedly looking at Jarrett Allen, other long-term answers at center

When the season tips off in October, the New Orleans Pelicans will have Jonas Valanciunas starting at center, with Cody Zeller backing him up.

That’s not bad but not the long-term answer at the five in New Orleans — especially if Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram can stay healthy and on the court with CJ McCollum, making this a potential 50+ win team. Valanciunas also is in the final year of his contract. That had the Pelicans looking to make a move, with some focus on the Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen, something William Guillory and John Hollinger wrote about at The Athletic.

Guillory: With Valanciunas heading into the final year of his deal, the Pels have been sniffing around for other options in recent months. There have been rumors of them exploring potential deals for Jarrett Allen or Isaiah Stewart, but nothing has materialized quite yet.

Jarrett Allen is a fantastic fit for the Pelicans on paper, covering up the defensive holes on that roster with his rim protection, but getting him will not be cheap. It will to cost multiple first-round picks and a nice young player (plus salary to balance it all out). The Pelicans have those trade assets.

The Cavaliers are a rising threat in the East — they had the second-best net rating in the league last season once garbage time was filtered out — and bringing in Max Strus and George Niang was part of a strong offseason filling the gaps in the roster. This team is a threat, but it also will get very expensive in a couple of years (especially once Evan Mobley’s extension kicks in a couple of years down the road) so they reportedly are open to an Allen trade, but they aren’t giving him away. Allen only gets dealt if the price is right from the Cavs’ perspective.

Isaiah Stewart would come more affordably, he’s also not near the same level of defensive force in the paint. The Pistons are deep with big men but will to have to shift the roster around in the coming years, they reportedly are open to moving Stewart at the right price. He is also a little more affordable, with a four-year, $60 million contract extension that kicks in next season (straight $15 million a year with a team option on the final season).

Whether it is Stewart or Allen or another big who becomes available and fits their timeline, look for the Cavaliers to make a change at center in the future. That could include a Valanciunas trade, depending on the situation.