PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES HOST CHICAGO CUBS ON MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF THIS SUNDAY, JULY 24 LIVE AT NOON ET ON PEACOCK; PREGAME BEGINS AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK

  
Published July 21, 2022 06:21 AM
mlb_sunday_leadoff

John Kruk (Phillies Analyst) and Ryan Sweeney (Cubs Analyst) Join Jason Benetti (Play-by-Play) in MLB Sunday Leadoff Booth

NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed Hosts Pregame Coverage on Peacock at 11:30 a.m. ET, Alongside Former MLB Player Nick Swisher

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 21, 2022 – All-star outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who leads the National League with 29 home runs, and the Philadelphia Phillies host All-Star catcher Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs from Citizens Bank Park on MLB Sunday Leadoff live this Sunday, July 24 at Noon ET on Peacock.

In the first series since the MLB All-Star break, the Phillies and Cubs combine to feature four National League 2022 MLB All-Stars: Schwarber, Contreras, Cubs outfielder Ian Happ, and Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, who is out with a broken thumb.

Play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti will be joined in this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff booth by analysts John Kruk (Phillies Analyst) and Ryan Sweeney (Cubs Analyst). Benetti will be joined in the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth each week by local analysts from the participating teams.

Kruk, a 10-year MLB veteran and three-time All-Star, spent six seasons with the Phillies from 1989-1994, earning All-Star nods in each season from 1991-93. Kruk is currently a Phillies analyst for NBC Sports Philadelphia, and previously served as an analyst on ESPN including as part of Baseball Tonight and Sunday Night Baseball broadcasts.

A nine-year MLB veteran as an outfielder from 2006-14, Sweeney spent two seasons with the Cubs (2013-14). Sweeney currently serves as a Cubs analyst on Marquee Sports Network.

This week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff coverage begins with the pregame show at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock. NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed is the pre- and postgame host of MLB Sunday Leadoff and also serves as the in-game reporter.

Former World Series champion Nick Swisher, who had a 12-year MLB career, returns to MLB Sunday Leadoff for the fourth time this season and will serve as this week’s pre- and postgame analyst alongside Fareed. Rob Friedman, aka PitchingNinja, will also join the pregame show to provide pitching breakdowns.

How to Watch:

DateShowTime (ET)Platform
Sun., July 24MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame11:30 a.m.Peacock
Sun., July 24Cubs vs. PhilliesNoonPeacock

Commentators:




    • Play by Play: Jason Benetti

    • Analysts: John Kruk and Ryan Sweeney

    • Pre- and Postgame Host/In-game Reporter: Ahmed Fareed

    • Pre- and Postgame Analyst: Nick Swisher

Beginning Sunday, May 8 with the debut game of MLB Sunday Leadoff, Peacock will live stream an NBC Sports-produced baseball game for 18 consecutive weeks, with start times for the first six Sunday games at 11:30 a.m. ET and the following 12 Sunday games beginning at Noon ET. Each game will feature NBC Sports-produced pregame and post-game shows on Peacock.

On each of the 18 Sundays that Peacock presents a game, it will be scheduled as the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:30 p.m. ET that day, when the remainder of the day’s schedule will begin. Peacock will also be the exclusive home of the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game – featuring top minor league prospects – which will be played during All-Star Week in July at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

For steps on how to watch MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock, click here.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Triple Crown horse racing, golf, INDYCAR, the USFL, Sunday Night Football, Olympic sports, Premier League, Notre Dame Football, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, Pro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

2022 MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock Game Schedule

DateTimeMatchup
July 24Noon ETChicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies
July 31Noon ETDetroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays
August 7Noon ETHouston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
August 14Noon ETSan Diego Padres at Washington Nationals
August 21Noon ETChicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
August 28Noon ETLos Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins
September 4Noon ETToronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates


