PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES HOST CHICAGO CUBS ON MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF THIS SUNDAY, JULY 24 LIVE AT NOON ET ON PEACOCK; PREGAME BEGINS AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK

John Kruk (Phillies Analyst) and Ryan Sweeney (Cubs Analyst) Join Jason Benetti (Play-by-Play) in MLB Sunday Leadoff Booth

NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed Hosts Pregame Coverage on Peacock at 11:30 a.m. ET, Alongside Former MLB Player Nick Swisher

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 21, 2022 – All-star outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who leads the National League with 29 home runs, and the Philadelphia Phillies host All-Star catcher Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs from Citizens Bank Park on MLB Sunday Leadoff live this Sunday, July 24 at Noon ET on Peacock.

In the first series since the MLB All-Star break, the Phillies and Cubs combine to feature four National League 2022 MLB All-Stars: Schwarber, Contreras, Cubs outfielder Ian Happ, and Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, who is out with a broken thumb.

Play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti will be joined in this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff booth by analysts John Kruk (Phillies Analyst) and Ryan Sweeney (Cubs Analyst). Benetti will be joined in the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth each week by local analysts from the participating teams.

Kruk, a 10-year MLB veteran and three-time All-Star, spent six seasons with the Phillies from 1989-1994, earning All-Star nods in each season from 1991-93. Kruk is currently a Phillies analyst for NBC Sports Philadelphia, and previously served as an analyst on ESPN including as part of Baseball Tonight and Sunday Night Baseball broadcasts.

A nine-year MLB veteran as an outfielder from 2006-14, Sweeney spent two seasons with the Cubs (2013-14). Sweeney currently serves as a Cubs analyst on Marquee Sports Network.

This week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff coverage begins with the pregame show at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock. NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed is the pre- and postgame host of MLB Sunday Leadoff and also serves as the in-game reporter.

Former World Series champion Nick Swisher, who had a 12-year MLB career, returns to MLB Sunday Leadoff for the fourth time this season and will serve as this week’s pre- and postgame analyst alongside Fareed. Rob Friedman, aka PitchingNinja, will also join the pregame show to provide pitching breakdowns.

How to Watch:

Date Show Time (ET) Platform Sun., July 24 MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame 11:30 a.m. Peacock Sun., July 24 Cubs vs. Phillies Noon Peacock

Commentators:









Play by Play: Jason Benetti Analysts: John Kruk and Ryan Sweeney Pre- and Postgame Host/In-game Reporter: Ahmed Fareed Pre- and Postgame Analyst: Nick Swisher



Beginning Sunday, May 8 with the debut game of MLB Sunday Leadoff, Peacock will live stream an NBC Sports-produced baseball game for 18 consecutive weeks, with start times for the first six Sunday games at 11:30 a.m. ET and the following 12 Sunday games beginning at Noon ET. Each game will feature NBC Sports-produced pregame and post-game shows on Peacock.

On each of the 18 Sundays that Peacock presents a game, it will be scheduled as the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:30 p.m. ET that day , when the remainder of the day’s schedule will begin. Peacock will also be the exclusive home of the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game – featuring top minor league prospects – which will be played during All-Star Week in July at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

For steps on how to watch MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock, click here.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Triple Crown horse racing, golf, INDYCAR, the USFL, Sunday Night Football, Olympic sports, Premier League, Notre Dame Football, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, Pro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

2022 MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock Game Schedule

Date Time Matchup July 24 Noon ET Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies July 31 Noon ET Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays August 7 Noon ET Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians August 14 Noon ET San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals August 21 Noon ET Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians August 28 Noon ET Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins September 4 Noon ET Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates





