PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES VISIT WASHINGTON NATIONALS ON MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF THIS SUNDAY, JUNE 19 LIVE AT NOON ET ON PEACOCK; PREGAME BEGINS AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK

Kevin Frandsen (Nationals Analyst) and Ruben Amaro Jr. (Phillies Analyst) Join Jason Benetti (Play-by-Play) in MLB Sunday Leadoff Booth

NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed Hosts Pregame Coverage on Peacock at 11:30 a.m. ET, Alongside Former MLB Infielder Gordon Beckham

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 16, 2022 – Two-time MVP Bryce Harper and the streaking Philadelphia Phillies, who have won of ten of their last 12, visit All-Star Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals in an NL East divisional showdown from Nationals Park on MLB Sunday Leadoff live this Sunday, June 19 at Noon ET on Peacock. Harper and Soto finished first and second, respectively, in the National League MVP race last season.

Play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti will be joined in this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff booth by analysts Kevin Frandsen (Nationals analyst) and Ruben Amaro Jr. (Phillies analyst). Benetti will be joined in the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth each week by local analysts from the participating teams.

Frandsen, a nine-year MLB veteran, spent two seasons with the Phillies (2012-13) and one season with the Nationals (2014). Frandsen currently serves as a Nationals analyst for MASN.

An eight-year MLB veteran as an outfielder, Amaro spent five seasons with the Phillies (1992-93, 1996-98) and was part of Philadelphia’s National League pennant-winning team in 1993. After retiring in 1998, Amaro Jr. joined the Phillies’ front office and served as the organization’s general manager from 2009-15. Amaro Jr. currently serves as a Phillies analyst for NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber will be mic’d up to communicate with the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth for half of an inning during Sunday’s game.

This week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff coverage begins with the pregame show at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock. NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed is the pre- and postgame host of MLB Sunday Leadoff and also serves as the in-game reporter.

Eleven-year MLB veteran Gordon Beckham, who was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2008 MLB Draft and currently serves as a White Sox analyst on NBC Sports Chicago, will serve as this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff pre- and postgame analyst alongside Fareed. Rob Friedman, aka PitchingNinja, will also join the pregame show to provide pitching breakdowns.

How to Watch:

Date Show Time (ET) Platform Sun., June 19 MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame 11:30 a.m. Peacock Sun., June 19 Phillies vs. Nationals Noon Peacock

Commentators:









Play by Play: Jason Benetti Analysts: Kevin Frandsen and Ruben Amaro Jr. Pre- and Postgame Host/In-game Reporter: Ahmed Fareed Pre- and Postgame Analyst: Gordon Beckham



Beginning Sunday, May 8 with the debut game of MLB Sunday Leadoff, Peacock will live stream an NBC Sports-produced baseball game for 18 consecutive weeks, with start times for the first six Sunday games at 11:30 a.m. ET and the following 12 Sunday games beginning at Noon ET. Each game will feature NBC Sports-produced pregame and post-game shows on Peacock.

On each of the 18 Sundays that Peacock presents a game, it will be scheduled as the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:30 p.m. ET that day , when the remainder of the day’s schedule will begin. Peacock will also be the exclusive home of the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game – featuring top minor league prospects – which will be played during All-Star Week in July at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

For steps on how to watch MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock, click here.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Triple Crown horse racing, golf, INDYCAR, the USFL, Sunday Night Football, Olympic sports, Premier League, Notre Dame Football, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, Pro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

2022 MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock Game Schedule

Date Time Matchup June 19 Noon ET Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals June 26 Noon ET New York Mets at Miami Marlins July 3 Noon ET Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers July 10 Noon ET Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles July 17 Noon ET Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays July 24 Noon ET Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies July 31 Noon ET Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays August 7 Noon ET Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians August 14 Noon ET San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals August 21 Noon ET Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians August 28 Noon ET Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins September 4 Noon ET Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates





