Philadelphia reportedly to hire Cleveland GM Mike Gansey as new head of basketball operations

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-ITA-GIRO
Vingegaard storms to Piancavallo win to all but seal Giro d’Italia title
MLB: New York Yankees at Athletics
Paul Goldschmidt hits a 3-run homer and the Yankees beat the A’s 8-2 for their 5th straight win
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers beat Phillies as Justin Wrobleski strikes out 9 and Los Angeles hits 4 homers

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_atlvpdx_260529.jpg
HLs: Reese double-double leads ATL to win vs. POR
nbc_nas_trucksnashv_260530.jpg
HLs: Craftsman Truck Series at Nashville
nbc_wnba_libmerc_260529.jpg
HLs: Liberty fight off Mercury’s late rally to win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-ITA-GIRO
Vingegaard storms to Piancavallo win to all but seal Giro d’Italia title
MLB: New York Yankees at Athletics
Paul Goldschmidt hits a 3-run homer and the Yankees beat the A’s 8-2 for their 5th straight win
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers beat Phillies as Justin Wrobleski strikes out 9 and Los Angeles hits 4 homers

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_atlvpdx_260529.jpg
HLs: Reese double-double leads ATL to win vs. POR
nbc_nas_trucksnashv_260530.jpg
HLs: Craftsman Truck Series at Nashville
nbc_wnba_libmerc_260529.jpg
HLs: Liberty fight off Mercury’s late rally to win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

NBA Playoff Highlights

Philadelphia reportedly to hire Cleveland GM Mike Gansey as new head of basketball operations

  
Published May 30, 2026 11:10 AM

Philadelphia has its guy.

Mike Gansey, the right-hand man to Koby Altman in Cleveland, is set to take over as the 76ers’ new president of basketball operations, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN and confirmed by NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark.

Gansey has been in the Cavaliers’ front office since 2011 and, in 2022, took over as the general manager and right-hand to Altman (the Cavs’ head of basketball operations). During his time in Cleveland, Ganesy was in charge of the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers’ D-League affiliate (as the league was then called), and was named the 2017 D-League Executive of the Year.

Gansey takes over for Daryl Morey in Philadelphia, who was let go by the 76ers after they were swept out of the playoffs by the Knicks (as were the Cavaliers in the next round).

While Gansey was Cleveland’s GM, the team has been willing to make bold moves — they traded for Donovan Mitchell in 2022 and for James Harden this past season.

That’s a good sign because it’s going to take bold moves to help the 76ers pivot to the future.

It became clear this season that the young, energized Tyrese Maxey and VJ backcourt is that future. However, the team is locked into a contract with 32-year-old Joel Embiid, who has not played in six straight games since December of 2023, and is guaranteed $188.3 million over the next three seasons. That makes him virtually untradable without attaching young players and picks. The playoffs also showed that when Embiid is healthy and rested, he can still be a force in the league, the team just can’t rely on him to be that player consistently.

Then there is Paul George, who is guaranteed $54.1 million next season and has a $56.6 million player option for 2027-28.

Gansey has a big task ahead of him, but he can also see the path he wants to take. It’s going to lead to an interesting next couple of years in Philly.

Mentions
Joel Embiid.png Joel Embiid Paul George.png Paul George Tyrese Maxey.png Tyrese Maxey NCAA Men's Basketball: Baylor Media Day VJ Edgecombe
Best of the NBA