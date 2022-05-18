 Skip navigation
PITTSBURGH PIRATES HOST ST. LOUIS CARDINALS ON MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF THIS SUNDAY, MAY 21 LIVE AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK; PREGAME BEGINS AT 11 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK

  
Published May 18, 2022 12:11 PM
mlb_sunday_leadoff

Jim Edmonds and Bob Walk to Serve as this Week’s Game Analysts, Joining Jason Benetti (Play-by-Play) in MLB Sunday Leadoff Booth

NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed Hosts Pregame Coverage on Peacock at 11 a.m. ET, Alongside Former MLB Pitcher & Three-Time All-Star Dan Plesac

Mike “Doc” Emrick Narrates Pregame Essay on Recent History of the Pirates

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 18, 2022 – Ke’Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates host Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals in an NL Central showdown from PNC Park on MLB Sunday Leadoff live this Sunday, May 21 at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock.

Play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti will be joined in this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff booth by analysts Jim Edmonds and Bob Walk. Benetti will be joined in the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth each week by local analysts from the participating teams.

A 17-year MLB veteran as an outfielder, Edmonds spent eight seasons with St. Louis (2000-07), including as a member of the 2006 World Series winning team, and was inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame in 2014. Edmonds, a four-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner, has served as a studio and game analyst for Bally Sports Midwest’s Cardinals coverage since 2013.

Walk spent 14 years as an MLB pitcher from 1980-1993, including 10 years with the Pirates. He won a World Series as a rookie with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1980 and was named an All-Star with the Pirates in 1988. Currently, Walk serves as commentator on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh’s Pirates coverage and is in his 29th year as a member of the Pirates’ broadcast crew.

This week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff coverage begins with the pregame show at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock. NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed is the pre- and postgame host of MLB Sunday Leadoff and also serves as the in-game reporter.

Eighteen-year MLB veteran and three-time All-Star pitcher Dan Plesac, who is currently an analyst for MLB Network, will serve as this week’s pre- and postgame analyst alongside Fareed. Rob Friedman, aka PitchingNinja, will also join the pregame show to provide pitching breakdowns.

During Sunday’s MLB Sunday Leadoff pregame, Mike “Doc” Emrick presents an essay on the history of the Pirates over the past few decades.

How to Watch:

DateShowTime (ET)Platform
Sun., May 15MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame11 a.m.Peacock
Sun., May 15Cardinals vs. Pirates11:30 a.m.Peacock

Commentators:




    • Play by Play: Jason Benetti

    • Analysts: Jim Edmonds and Bob Walk

    • Pre- and Postgame Host/In-game Reporter: Ahmed Fareed

    • Pre- and Postgame Analyst: Dan Plesac

Beginning Sunday, May 8 with the debut game of MLB Sunday Leadoff, Peacock will live stream an NBC Sports-produced baseball game for 18 consecutive weeks, with start times for the first six Sunday games at 11:30 a.m. ET and the following 12 Sunday games beginning at Noon ET. Each game will feature NBC Sports-produced pregame and post-game shows on Peacock.

On each of the 18 Sundays that Peacock presents a game, it will be scheduled as the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:30 p.m. ET that day, when the remainder of the day’s schedule will begin. Peacock will also be the exclusive home of the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game – featuring top minor league prospects – which will be played during All-Star Week in July at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

For steps on how to watch MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock, click here.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Sunday Night Football, Olympic Games, Premier League, Notre Dame Football, NTT IndyCar Series, and much more. Peacock Originals streaming now include Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Meddling, Picabo, and American Rockstars. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, Pro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

2022 MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock Game Schedule

DateTimeMatchup
May 2211:30 a.m. ETSt. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates
May 2911:30 a.m. ETSan Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds
June 511:30 a.m. ETDetroit Tigers at New York Yankees
June 1211:30 a.m. ETOakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians
June 19Noon ETPhiladelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals
June 26Noon ETNew York Mets at Miami Marlins
July 3Noon ETKansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers
July 10Noon ETLos Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles
July 17Noon ETKansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays
July 24Noon ETChicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies
July 31Noon ETDetroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays
August 7Noon ETHouston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
August 14Noon ETSan Diego Padres at Washington Nationals
August 21Noon ETChicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
August 28Noon ETLos Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins
September 4Noon ETToronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates


