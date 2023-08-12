Popovich, Wade, Nowitzki headline impressive, international Hall of Fame class

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
Toronto Blue Jays Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Motocross Rankings Unadilla
Saturday’s Motocross Round 9 at Unadilla: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
AUTO: JUL 30 NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
Saturday NASCAR schedule for Xfinity, Cup at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsnfhl_230812.jpg
Highlights: Arsenal 2, Nottingham Forest 1
nbc_pl_goalnf1ars2_230812.jpg
Awoniyi pulls one back for Forest against Arsenal
nbc_pl_goalars2nf0_230812.jpg
Saka’s screamer gives Arsenal 2-0 lead over Forest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
Toronto Blue Jays Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Motocross Rankings Unadilla
Saturday’s Motocross Round 9 at Unadilla: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
AUTO: JUL 30 NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
Saturday NASCAR schedule for Xfinity, Cup at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsnfhl_230812.jpg
Highlights: Arsenal 2, Nottingham Forest 1
nbc_pl_goalnf1ars2_230812.jpg
Awoniyi pulls one back for Forest against Arsenal
nbc_pl_goalars2nf0_230812.jpg
Saka’s screamer gives Arsenal 2-0 lead over Forest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Popovich, Wade, Nowitzki headline impressive, international Hall of Fame class

Published August 12, 2023 09:26 AM
2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony - Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala

UNCASVILLE, CT - AUGUST 11: Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Gregg Popovich, Tony Parker and Dwayne Wade pose for a portrait during the Class of 2023 Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala as part of the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on August 11, 2023 at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — For years, Gregg Popovich has eschewed the idea of him being worthy of inclusion in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

He felt others were more deserving and worthy of the sport’s highest honor.

On Friday, the man whose career has sprouted basketball tentacles that now span the globe was listed among a collection of basketball royalty that underscored his undeniable impact on the game.

He can no longer run from the inevitable.

Popovich, a five-time NBA champion, Olympic gold medal-winning coach and the league’s all-time leader in coaching wins, will join fellow NBA champions Dwyane Wade, Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki and Tony Parker, along with longtime coaching mentee Becky Hammon, as headliners of the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame class.

“He wanted to make sure his guys went in first,” Hall of Fame chairman Jerry Colangelo said of Popovich. “He felt it would be inappropriate to jump the line in his mind. … I’m glad he decided this (year) would be it.”

Parker said being inducted alongside his coach is apropos.

“I just can’t get rid of him,” joked Parker, who played under Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs.

The class received its Hall of Fame rings and jackets Friday and will officially be enshrined on Saturday night in a ceremony in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Popovich will be presented by Parker, along with former Spurs stars and hall members David Robinson, Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili. He puts that group’s legacy above anything he’s achieved in his coaching career.

“My grandkids go to school with Tim Duncan’s children so it’s pretty special in that regard,” Popovich said. “It’s beyond basketball. That’s what sustains us when we move through life.”

Others to be inducted include the 1976 U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team; former Purdue coach Gene Keady, a seven-time Big Ten coach of the year; former Texas A&M women’s coach Gary Blair, who took two teams to the Final Four; longtime coach at Division III Amherst and two-time national champion David Hixon; and Gene Bess - who won 1,300 games as a junior college coach at Three Rivers Community College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Former coach Jim Valvano, who led North Carolina State to an improbable 1983 NCAA championship, will be posthumously inducted as a contributor. His selection also accounts for his work as a broadcaster and advocate for cancer research as the creator of the V Foundation.

While other hall classes have had an equal or greater collection of star power, the interconnection of this year’s group is immense.

Parker won his four NBA titles playing under Popovich. Gasol won his two titles alongside Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles but played his final two years in the league with Popovich in San Antonio.

And after Hammon shined as a six-time WNBA All-Star, she became the NBA’s first full-time female assistant coach under Popovich. She’s since followed in her mentor’s footsteps, coaching the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces to a championship last season.

Her commitment was on display Friday as she skipped the news conference to coach the Aces. She is slated to give her speech Saturday night in Springfield.

Wade battled with Popovich’s teams and played under him on the 2004 U.S. Olympic Team. But he’s better remembered for how he became the centerpiece of building championship culture with the Miami Heat franchise, capturing three rings along the way.

He also built a legacy of using his platform to speak out on a variety of issues from social justice to the transgender community. Wade said he and his Miami Heat teammates speaking out in 2012 following Trayvon Martin’s shooting changed him.

“I felt it was time to step outside the basketball talk and step into the community talk,” Wade said. “I know I have (a microphone) and everyone does not.”

Another thread that runs through this year’s class is how the successes of Nowitzki, Gasol and Parker influenced the influx of international players into the NBA over the past two decades.

Parker called Nowitzki – the first European-born player to win the NBA MVP award in 2007 – “the G.O.A.T” of international players.

“If I came in and helped inspire and motivate some guys along the way, that makes me incredibly proud,” Nowitzki said.

Parker said watching the French national team as a kid when it was beaten by 50 points in the 1992 Summer Olympics by U.S. Dream Team helped him fall in love with the sport.

“We were like the first wave when NBA franchises decided, ‘Hey, we can just (get) international players to be our franchise guys,’” Parker said. “We are the result of the Dream Team.”