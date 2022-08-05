PREMIER LEAGUE IS BACK! ARSENAL VISIT CRYSTAL PALACE TODAY AT 3 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO AS 2022-23 SEASON KICKS OFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL

Today’s Coverage Begins at 2 p.m. ET with Special, Season-Opening Edition of Premier League Live on USA Network

Peacock Features 8 Matches This Saturday and Sunday, Including Defending Champion Manchester City’s Opener at West Ham

Goal Zone Whip-Around Show Available on Peacock Tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 5, 2022 – The 2022-23 Premier League season kicks off today as offseason acquisition Gabriel Jesus and Arsenal visit Crystal Palace at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. Today’s coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network with a special, season-opening edition of Premier League Live.

This season marks NBC Sports’ 10th year as the exclusive U.S. media home of the Premier League and will feature coverage across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Telemundo and Universo. Peacock continues its expansive coverage of the Premier League this season, and USA Network kicks off its first full season as the cable home of the PL.

NBC Sports’ match commentary team of Peter Drury, who makes his debut as lead Premier League play-by-play commentator, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux will call a season-opening tripleheader, beginning with today’s match live from Selhurst Park.

NBC Sports’ Premier League Mornings and Premier League Live team returns to the studio this season, featuring host Rebecca Lowe alongside analysts Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham.

Lowe hosts today’s season-opening edition of Premier League Live alongside Mustoe and Howard (2 p.m. ET on USA Network).

Following are the networks and announcers for NBC Sports’ opening weekend Premier League coverage:

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Commentators Fri., Aug. 5 3 p.m. Crystal Palace v. Arsenal USA Network Drury, Dixon, Le Saux Sat., Aug. 6 7:30 a.m. Fulham v. Liverpool Peacock Jim Proudfoot, Jim Beglin Sat., Aug. 6 10 a.m. Bournemouth v. Aston Villa Peacock Gary Taphouse, Tony Gale Sat., Aug. 6 10 a.m. Leeds United v. Wolverhampton Wanderers Peacock David Stowell, Courtney Sweetman-Kirk Sat., Aug. 6 10 a.m. Newcastle v. Nottingham Forest Peacock Ian Crocker, Andy Walker Sat., Aug. 6 10 a.m. Tottenham v. Southampton Peacock Seb Hutchinson, Efan Ekoku Sat., Aug. 6 12:30 p.m. Everton v. Chelsea USA Network Drury, Dixon, Le Saux Sun., Aug. 7 9 a.m. Leicester City v. Brentford Peacock Tony Jones, Leon Osman Sun., Aug. 7 9 a.m. Manchester United v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock Daniel Mann, Jim Beglin Sun., Aug. 7 11:30 a.m. West Ham v. Manchester City Peacock Drury, Dixon, Le Saux

Saturday’s coverage begins at 7 a.m. ET with Premier League Mornings on Peacock, followed by Mohamed Salah and Liverpool, who finished second in the Premier League last season, visiting newly promoted Fulham at 7:30 a.m. ET on Peacock. Four matches will be presented at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock: newly promoted Bournemouth v. Aston Villa, Leeds United v. Wolverhampton Wanderers, Newcastle v. newly promoted Nottingham Forest, and Tottenham v. Southampton. Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Everton host Christian Pulisic and Chelsea on USA Network and Universo. Drury, Dixon and Le Saux will call the action live from Goodison Park. Following Everton-Chelsea is Goal Zone at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Sunday’s coverage kicks off with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on Peacock, followed by two matches at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock as Brentford visit Leicester City, while Manchester United and their new manager Erik ten Hag host Brighton & Hove Albion. At 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock, defending PL champions Manchester City visit West Ham. Drury, Dixon and Le Saux will call the match live from London Stadium.

Opening weekend coverage concludes with Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

This season, Peacock will once again stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

“The 2 Robbies” podcast returns as Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe are back from summer break to preview the 2022-23 Premier League season. Click here to listen to the season preview episode or click here to watch on YouTube.

Throughout the season, Earle and Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. The “2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

PREMIER LEAGUE PICK ‘EM

NBC Sports’ Premier League Pick ‘Em returns on the free-to-play NBC Sports Predictor powered by PointsBet games app, available in the App Store and Google Play Store. Each match week, Premier League Pick ‘Em features a $50,000 jackpot prize for a “perfect score” – predicting the correct exact results of all featured matches in that contest (information on scoring, prizing, and Official Rules here).

NBC SPORTS PUB PASS

For commercial establishments looking to show Premier League, they can get the NBC Sports Pub Pass, the new customizable platform specifically for the retail pub/restaurant market in the USA. The NBC Sports Pub Pass offers Pubs, Bars, Clubs and Restaurants and commercial establishments nationwide all the Premier League matches and programming specifically for commercial establishments – Live, Commercial-Free and On-Demand. To subscribe or to find out more information about the NBC Sports Pub Pass go to https://www.nbcpubpass.com/.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Premier League, MLB Sunday Leadoff, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, golf, Olympic sports, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, Pro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Premier League games on NBC and USA Network will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from NBC’s broadcasts. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox, and Chromecast.

Following is the NBC Sports’ schedule for the first weekend of the Premier League season (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Fri., Aug. 5 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Fri., Aug. 5 3 p.m. Crystal Palace v. Arsenal USA Network, Universo Fri., Aug. 5 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sat., Aug. 6 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings Peacock Sat., Aug. 6 7:30 a.m. Fulham v. Liverpool Peacock Sat., Aug. 6 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live Peacock Sat., Aug. 6 10 a.m. Bournemouth v. Aston Villa Peacock Sat., Aug. 6 10 a.m. Leeds United v. Wolverhampton Wanderers Peacock Sat., Aug. 6 10 a.m. Newcastle v. Nottingham Forest Peacock Sat., Aug. 6 10 a.m. Tottenham v. Southampton Peacock Sat., Aug. 6 Noon Premier League Live USA Network Sat., Aug. 6 12:30 p.m. Everton v. Chelsea USA Network, Universo Sat., Aug. 6 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sun., Aug. 7 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings Peacock Sun., Aug. 7 9 a.m. Leicester City v. Brentford Peacock Sun., Aug. 7 9 a.m. Manchester United v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock Sun., Aug. 7 11 a.m. Premier League Live Peacock Sun., Aug. 7 11:30 a.m. West Ham v. Manchester City Peacock Sun., Aug. 7 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock

–NBC SPORTS–