First-Place Arsenal, Five Points Ahead of Manchester City, Visit Fulham this Sunday, March 12, at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Streams Live on Peacock this Saturday During 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 8, 2023 – Premier League leading goal scorer Erling Haaland and second-place Manchester City visit Crystal Palace this Saturday, Mar. 11, at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, highlighting Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Manchester City defeated Newcastle, 2-0, on Saturday and have 58 points through 26 matches, five points behind first-place Arsenal (63 points). Haaland leads the PL with 27 goals this season, nine goals ahead of Tottenham’s Harry Kane (18). Crystal Palace lost to Aston Villa, 1-0, last weekend. Peter Drury and Lee Dixon will call the action live from Selhurst Park.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network leading into Liverpool, coming off a 7-0 victory over Manchester United last weekend, visiting Bournemouth at 7:30 a.m. ET (USA Network, Universo).

Four matches will be presented live Saturday at 10 a.m. ET: Leicester City v. Chelsea (USA Network, Universo), Tottenham v. Nottingham Forest (Peacock), Everton v. Brentford (Peacock), and Leeds United v. Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Following Crystal Palace-Manchester City on Saturday (12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo) is Goal Zone at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

On Sunday, Premier League Mornings begins at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, followed by three matches live at 10 a.m. ET: West Ham v. Aston Villa (USA Network), Fulham v. first-place Arsenal (Peacock), and Manchester United v. Southampton (Peacock).

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Newcastle host Wolverhampton Wanderers on USA Network and Telemundo. Drury and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from St. James’ Park.

Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday and Sunday Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard.

This season, Peacock will once again stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Liverpool’s 7-0 victory over Manchester United, Arsenal’s comeback win v. Bournemouth, and more. “The 2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

NBC SPORTS PUB PASS

For commercial establishments looking to show Premier League, they can get the NBC Sports Pub Pass , the new customizable platform specifically for the retail pub/restaurant market in the USA. The NBC Sports Pub Pass offers Pubs, Bars, Clubs and Restaurants and commercial establishments nationwide all the Premier League matches and programming specifically for commercial establishments – Live, Commercial-Free and On-Demand. To subscribe or to find out more information about the NBC Sports Pub Pass go to https://www.nbcpubpass.com/ .

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Premier League, MLB Sunday Leadoff, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, SuperMotocross World Championship, golf, Olympic sports, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league .

Premier League games on NBC and USA Network will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from NBC’s broadcasts. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox, and Chromecast.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this week’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., Mar. 11 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Mar. 11 7:30 a.m. Bournemouth v. Liverpool USA Network, Universo Sat., Mar. 11 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Mar. 11 10 a.m. Leicester City v. Chelsea USA Network, Universo Sat., Mar. 11 10 a.m. Tottenham v. Nottingham Forest Peacock Sat., Mar. 11 10 a.m. Everton v. Brentford Peacock Sat., Mar. 11 10 a.m. Leeds United v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock Sat., Mar. 11 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Mar. 11 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Mar. 11 12:30 p.m. Crystal Palace v. Manchester City USA Network, Universo Sat., Mar. 11 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sun., Mar. 12 9 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network, Peacock Sun., Mar. 12 10 a.m. West Ham v. Aston Villa USA Network Sun., Mar. 12 10 a.m. Fulham v. Arsenal Peacock Sun., Mar. 12 10 a.m. Manchester United v. Southampton Peacock Sun., Mar. 12 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sun., Mar. 12 12:30 p.m. Newcastle v. Wolverhampton Wanderers USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Mar. 12 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Wed., Mar. 15 3 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Wed., Mar. 15 3:30 p.m. Southampton v. Brentford USA Network Wed., Mar. 15 3:30 p.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Crystal Palace Peacock Wed., Mar. 15 5:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

