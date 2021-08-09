Special Season-Opening, 2-Hour Prematch Shows on NBCSN Featuring Pitch-Side Desk with Arlo White, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux ahead of Brentford-Arsenal (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN, Universo) & Tottenham v. Defending Champions Manchester City (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN, Telemundo)

Peacock Expands Live Coverage to Include All Games Airing Live on NBC Broadcast Network This Season; Will Feature Studio Shows, Full Match Replays and the Premier League TV Channel

NBC Sports’ Coverage Features Integrations with PointsBet, Including Pre- and Post-Game Odds Features

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 9, 2021 – The 2021-22 Premier League season kicks off this weekend across the networks of NBCUniversal and Peacock, beginning this Friday, August 13 with newly promoted Brentford hosting Arsenal at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and Universo. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN with a special two-hour, season-opening edition of Premier League Live.

NBC Sports’ match commentary team of Arlo White, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux call an opening-weekend tripleheader, beginning with Friday’s match from Brentford Community Stadium.

Highlighting the opening Saturday, August 14, Mohamed Salah and Liverpool visit newly-promoted Norwich City at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo. White, Dixon and Le Saux will call the match.

On Sunday, defending champions Manchester City headline the action as they visit Tottenham and new head coach Nuno Espirito Santo at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Telemundo. White, Dixon and Le Saux will call the action live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

NBC Sports’ Rebecca Lowe hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle and former Premier League footballer Robbie Mustoe. They will be joined for Friday’s Brentford-Arsenal and Sunday’s Tottenham-Manchester City matches by White, Dixon and Le Saux who will provide pre- and post-match coverage from a special pitch-side desk.

Saturday’s coverage begins at 7 a.m. ET with Premier League Mornings on NBCSN, followed by Manchester United, who finished second in the Premier League last season, hosting Leeds United at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Universo. Five matches will be presented at 10 a.m. ET: Leicester City v. Wolverhampton Wanderers (NBCSN, Universo), Everton v. Southampton (USA Network), Burnley v. Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock), Christian Pulisic and Chelsea v. Crystal Palace (Peacock), and Watford v. Aston Villa (Peacock).

Following Saturday’s Norwich City-Liverpool match at 12:30 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock and Universo) is Goal Zone at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN, followed by West Ham visiting Newcastle at 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Tottenham-Manchester City at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Telemundo. Opening weekend coverage concludes with Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

This season, Peacock will stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

NBC SPORTS ENHANCES CONTENT WITH POINTSBET INTEGRATION

PointsBet, the official sports betting partner of NBC Sports, will be integrated into this season’s Premier League coverage in various ways, including pre- and post-match odds features and ticker rotations with main betting markets throughout studio show programming.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

“The 2 Robbies” podcast, featuring former Premier League footballers Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, will return with two new episodes every week of the Premier League season including a season preview episode discussing the top storylines heading into the 2021-22 campaign. Those episodes along with every episode are available on “The 2 Robbies” podcast feed anywhere you listen to podcasts.

PREMIER LEAGUE PICK ‘EM

NBC Sports’ Premier League Pick ‘Em returns on the free-to-play NBC Sports Predictor powered by PointsBet games app, available in the App Store and Google Play Store. Each match week, Premier League Pick ‘Em features a $50,000 jackpot prize for a “perfect score” – predicting the correct exact results of all featured matches in that contest (information on scoring, prizing, and Official Rules here).

Matches in Play for Premier League Pick ‘Em:

Match Week 1 Date Time (ET) Match Sat., Aug. 14 10 a.m. – NBCSN, Universo Leicester City v. Wolverhampton Wanderers Sat., Aug. 14 10 a.m. – Peacock Chelsea v. Crystal Palace Sat., Aug. 14 12:30 p.m. – NBC, Peacock, Universo Norwich City v. Liverpool Sun., Aug. 15 9 a.m. – NBCSN Newcastle v. West Ham Sun., Aug. 15 11:30 a.m. – NBCSN, Telemundo Tottenham v. Manchester City

NBC SPORTS PUB PASS

For commercial establishments looking to show Premier League, they can get the NBC Sports Pub Pass, the new customizable platform specifically for the retail pub/restaurant market in the USA. The NBC Sports Pub Pass offers Pubs, Bars, Clubs and Restaurants and commercial establishments nationwide all the Premier League matches and programming specifically for commercial establishments – Live, Commercial-Free and On-Demand. To subscribe or to find out more information about the NBC Sports Pub Pass go to https://www.nbcpubpass.com/.

LIVE STREAMING

Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live sports coverage on the service including the Tour de France, Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, Premier Lacrosse League, INDYCAR, Premiership Rugby, the 2021-22 Premier League season, Sunday Night Football, and Super Bowl LVI. Peacock Originals streaming on the service now include Lost Speedways, hosted by Dale Earnhardt, Jr.; Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts; My Pursuit: Life, Legacy & Jordan Burroughs; The Greatest Race; Michael Phelps: Medals, Memories & More, and In Deep with Ryan Lochte. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another, as well as The Dan Patrick Show, PFT Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

Premier League coverage will be available on Peacock Premium. Viewers can sign up at peacocktv.com. Peacock is currently available across devices, details here. Peacock Premium is included at no additional cost for Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers and Cox Contour customers.

Premier League games on NBC and NBCSN will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs. Coverage will be streamed via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Following is the NBC Sports’ schedule for the first weekend of the Premier League season (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Fri., Aug. 13 1 p.m. Premier League Live NBCSN Fri., Aug. 13 3 p.m. Brentford v. Arsenal NBCSN, Universo Fri., Aug. 13 5 p.m. Goal Zone NBCSN Sat., Aug. 14 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings NBCSN Sat., Aug. 14 7:30 a.m. Manchester United v. Leeds United NBCSN, Universo Sat., Aug. 14 10 a.m. Leicester City v. Wolverhampton Wanderers NBCSN, Universo Sat., Aug. 14 10 a.m. Everton v. Southampton USA Network Sat., Aug. 14 10 a.m. Burnley v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock Sat., Aug. 14 10 a.m. Chelsea v. Crystal Palace Peacock Sat., Aug. 14 10 a.m. Watford v. Aston Villa Peacock Sat., Aug. 14 12:30 p.m. Norwich City v. Liverpool NBC, Peacock, Universo Sat., Aug. 14 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock Sun., Aug. 15 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings NBCSN Sun., Aug. 15 9 a.m. Newcastle v. West Ham NBCSN Sun., Aug. 15 11:30 a.m. Tottenham v. Manchester City NBCSN, Telemundo Sun., Aug. 15 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBCSN





–NBC SPORTS–