RAFAEL NADAL, NOVAK DJOKOVIC, IGA ŚWIĄTEK & NAOMI OSAKA HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ LIVE 2022 ROLAND-GARROS TENNIS COVERAGE, BEGINNING THIS SUNDAY, MAY 22 ON NBC & PEACOCK

Coverage Begins with Round 1 Coverage this Sunday, May 22 at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Extensive Live Roland-Garros Coverage over the Next Three Weekends Includes Exclusive Package of Matches on Peacock

Women’s Final on Saturday, June 4 & Men’s Final on Sunday, June 5 on NBC and Peacock

Dan Hicks, Mary Carillo & John McEnroe to Call the Action

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 18, 2022 – NBC Sports presents live coverage of 2022 Roland-Garros matches, beginning with the first round in Paris, France, this Sunday, May 22, at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage culminates with the women’s final on Saturday, June 4 at 9 a.m. ET and the men’s final Sunday, June 5 at 9 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Headlining the men’s competition is 21-time Grand Slam singles champion and World No. 5 Rafael Nadal, the “King of Clay,” who has won a record 13 Roland-Garros titles (2005-2008, 2010-2014, 2017-2020), including four of the past five. With his 2022 Australian Open title, Nadal set the all-time record with 21 career men’s singles Grand Slam titles. Nadal will be joined by 20-time Grand Slam singles champion and World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who looks to defend his 2021 Roland-Garros title, and World No. 2 and reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev. Among competitors aiming to win their first career Grand Slam titles are World No. 3 Alexander Zverev, World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, who lost to Djokovic in last year’s Roland-Garros final, and World No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz, the 19-year-old Spaniard who won the Madrid Open earlier this month.

On the women’s side, World No. 1 Iga Świątek of Poland enters the weekend on a 28-match winning streak, which includes five convective titles, and aims to capture her second career Roland-Garros championship (2020). World No. 2 Barbora Krejčíková looks to defend her 2021 Roland-Garros title after winning as an unseeded player last year and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka aims for her first career Roland-Garros championship. Americans expected to compete include 2022 Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins, World No. 11 Jessica Pegula, who advanced to the 2022 Madrid Open final, and 18-year-old Coco Gauff.

NBC Sports’ Dan Hicks handles play-by-play alongside analysts Mary Carillo and John McEnroe, who teamed to win the mixed doubles title at the 1977 French Open. McEnroe is a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion.

Over the course of the next three weeks, NBC Sports EDGE will provide Roland-Garros betting content, including daily best bets advice from analysts Drew Dinsick and Kenny Ducey.

Last year, Peacock announced a multi-year agreement with the French Tennis Federation for a new package of Roland-Garros middle weekend night sessions, expanding NBC Sports’ exclusive coverage of the Grand Slam event. This year, Peacock will exclusively present the new night sessions in Paris: four live hours beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Sat., May 28, six live hours beginning at Noon ET on Sun., May 29, and four live hours starting at 2 p.m. ET on Mon., May 30.

NBC AND Roland-Garros: In 1975, NBC became the first American television network to provide coverage of the French Open when the network signed a three-year deal with the French Tennis Federation. The tournament was covered by CBS from 1980-82 and returned to NBC in 1983, where it has remained since. This is NBC’s 40th consecutive year televising the event.

Following is the schedule for NBC Sports’ live Roland-Garros coverage:

Date Time (ET) Round Platform Sun., May 22 1 p.m. Round 1 (LIVE) NBC, Peacock Sat., May 28 11 a.m. Round 3 or 4 (LIVE) NBC, Peacock Sat., May 28 2 p.m. Round 3 or 4 – Night Session (LIVE) Peacock Sun., May 29 Noon Round 3 or 4 – Night Session (LIVE) Peacock Mon., May 30 11 a.m. Round 4 (LIVE) NBC, Peacock Mon., May 30 3 p.m. Round 4 – Night Session (LIVE) Peacock Thurs., June 2 11 a.m. Women’s Semifinals (LIVE) NBC, Peacock Fri., June 3 11 a.m. Men’s Semifinals (LIVE) NBC, Peacock Sat., June 4 9 a.m. Women’s Finals & Men’s Doubles Finals (LIVE) NBC, Peacock Sun., June 5 9 a.m. Men’s Finals (LIVE) NBC, Peacock





