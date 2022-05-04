RED SOX HOST WHITE SOX AT FENWAY PARK IN FIRST MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF GAME THIS SUNDAY, MAY 8 LIVE AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK & NBC

Steve Stone and Kevin Youkilis to Serve as this Week’s Game Analysts, Joining Jason Benetti (Play-by-Play) in MLB Sunday Leadoff Booth

NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed Hosts Pregame Coverage on Peacock at 11 a.m. ET, Alongside Former World Series Champion Nick Swisher

Vin Scully Narrates Special Show Open on Peacock & NBC

MLB Sunday Leadoff Media Conference Call TODAY at 1 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 4, 2022 – MLB Sunday Leadoff, Peacock’s new Sunday morning Major League Baseball package, begins this Sunday, May 8 as the Boston Red Sox host the Chicago White Sox from Fenway Park live at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBC.

Play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti will be joined in this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff booth by analysts Steve Stone and Kevin Youkilis. Stone, a former MLB pitcher from 1971-81 and the 1980 Cy Young Award winner, is a White Sox analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, working alongside Benetti. Youkilis, a two-time World Series champion with Boston who played for the Red Sox from 2004-12 and was traded to the White Sox during the 2012 season, is a Red Sox analyst for NESN. Benetti will be joined in the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth each week by local analysts from the participating teams.

This week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff coverage begins with the pregame show at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock. NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed is the pre- and postgame host of MLB Sunday Leadoff and also serves as the sideline reporter.

Former World Series champion Nick Swisher, who had a 12-year MLB career and played for the White Sox in 2008, will serve as this week’s pre- and postgame analyst alongside Fareed. Rob Friedman, aka PitchingNinja, will also join the pregame show to provide pitching breakdowns.

Legendary baseball announcer Vin Scully, who was NBC Sports’ lead baseball broadcaster from 1983-89, will voice the MLB Sunday Leadoff show open this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBC.

How to Watch:

Date Show Time (ET) Platform Sun., May. 8 MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame 11 a.m. Peacock Sun., May. 8 White Sox vs. Red Sox 11:30 a.m. Peacock, NBC

Commentators:









Play by Play: Jason Benetti Analysts: Steve Stone and Kevin Youkilis Pre- and Postgame Host/In-game Reporter: Ahmed Fareed Pre- and Postgame Analyst: Nick Swisher



Beginning this Sunday with White Sox vs. Red Sox at Fenway Park at 11:30 a.m. ET (pregame at 11 a.m. ET), Peacock will live stream an NBC Sports-produced baseball game for 18 consecutive weeks, with start times for the first six Sunday games at 11:30 a.m. ET and the following 12 Sunday games beginning at Noon ET. Each game will feature NBC Sports-produced pregame and post-game shows on Peacock.

On each of the 18 Sundays that Peacock presents a game, it will be scheduled as the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:30 p.m. ET that day , when the remainder of the day’s schedule will begin. Peacock will also be the exclusive home of the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game – featuring top minor league prospects – which will be played during All-Star Week in July at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

For steps on how to watch MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock, click here.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Sunday Night Football, Olympic Games, Premier League, Notre Dame Football, NTT IndyCar Series, and much more. Peacock Originals streaming now include Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Meddling, Picabo, and American Rockstars. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, Pro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

2022 MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock Game Schedule

Date Time Matchup May 8 11:30 a.m. ET Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox May 15 11:30 a.m. ET San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves May 22 11:30 a.m. ET St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates May 29 11:30 a.m. ET San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds June 5 11:30 a.m. ET Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees June 12 11:30 a.m. ET Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians June 19 Noon ET Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals June 26 Noon ET New York Mets at Miami Marlins July 3 Noon ET Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers July 10 Noon ET Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles July 17 Noon ET Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays July 24 Noon ET Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies July 31 Noon ET Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays August 7 Noon ET Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians August 14 Noon ET San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals August 21 Noon ET Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians August 28 Noon ET Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins September 4 Noon ET Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates

