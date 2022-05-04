 Skip navigation
RED SOX HOST WHITE SOX AT FENWAY PARK IN FIRST MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF GAME THIS SUNDAY, MAY 8 LIVE AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK & NBC

  
Published May 4, 2022 08:20 AM
mlb_sunday_leadoff

Steve Stone and Kevin Youkilis to Serve as this Week’s Game Analysts, Joining Jason Benetti (Play-by-Play) in MLB Sunday Leadoff Booth

NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed Hosts Pregame Coverage on Peacock at 11 a.m. ET, Alongside Former World Series Champion Nick Swisher

Vin Scully Narrates Special Show Open on Peacock & NBC

MLB Sunday Leadoff Media Conference Call TODAY at 1 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 4, 2022 – MLB Sunday Leadoff, Peacock’s new Sunday morning Major League Baseball package, begins this Sunday, May 8 as the Boston Red Sox host the Chicago White Sox from Fenway Park live at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBC.

Play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti will be joined in this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff booth by analysts Steve Stone and Kevin Youkilis. Stone, a former MLB pitcher from 1971-81 and the 1980 Cy Young Award winner, is a White Sox analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, working alongside Benetti. Youkilis, a two-time World Series champion with Boston who played for the Red Sox from 2004-12 and was traded to the White Sox during the 2012 season, is a Red Sox analyst for NESN. Benetti will be joined in the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth each week by local analysts from the participating teams.

This week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff coverage begins with the pregame show at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock. NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed is the pre- and postgame host of MLB Sunday Leadoff and also serves as the sideline reporter.

Former World Series champion Nick Swisher, who had a 12-year MLB career and played for the White Sox in 2008, will serve as this week’s pre- and postgame analyst alongside Fareed. Rob Friedman, aka PitchingNinja, will also join the pregame show to provide pitching breakdowns.

Legendary baseball announcer Vin Scully, who was NBC Sports’ lead baseball broadcaster from 1983-89, will voice the MLB Sunday Leadoff show open this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBC.

How to Watch:

DateShowTime (ET)Platform
Sun., May. 8MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame11 a.m.Peacock
Sun., May. 8White Sox vs. Red Sox11:30 a.m.Peacock, NBC

Commentators:




    • Play by Play: Jason Benetti

    • Analysts: Steve Stone and Kevin Youkilis

    • Pre- and Postgame Host/In-game Reporter: Ahmed Fareed

    • Pre- and Postgame Analyst: Nick Swisher

Beginning this Sunday with White Sox vs. Red Sox at Fenway Park at 11:30 a.m. ET (pregame at 11 a.m. ET), Peacock will live stream an NBC Sports-produced baseball game for 18 consecutive weeks, with start times for the first six Sunday games at 11:30 a.m. ET and the following 12 Sunday games beginning at Noon ET. Each game will feature NBC Sports-produced pregame and post-game shows on Peacock.

On each of the 18 Sundays that Peacock presents a game, it will be scheduled as the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:30 p.m. ET that day, when the remainder of the day’s schedule will begin. Peacock will also be the exclusive home of the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game – featuring top minor league prospects – which will be played during All-Star Week in July at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

For steps on how to watch MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock, click here.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Sunday Night Football, Olympic Games, Premier League, Notre Dame Football, NTT IndyCar Series, and much more. Peacock Originals streaming now include Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Meddling, Picabo, and American Rockstars. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, Pro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

2022 MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock Game Schedule

DateTimeMatchup
May 811:30 a.m. ETChicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox
May 1511:30 a.m. ETSan Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves
May 2211:30 a.m. ETSt. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates
May 2911:30 a.m. ETSan Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds
June 511:30 a.m. ETDetroit Tigers at New York Yankees
June 1211:30 a.m. ETOakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians
June 19Noon ETPhiladelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals
June 26Noon ETNew York Mets at Miami Marlins
July 3Noon ETKansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers
July 10Noon ETLos Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles
July 17Noon ETKansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays
July 24Noon ETChicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies
July 31Noon ETDetroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays
August 7Noon ETHouston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
August 14Noon ETSan Diego Padres at Washington Nationals
August 21Noon ETChicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
August 28Noon ETLos Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins
September 4Noon ETToronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates

